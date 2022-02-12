IPL 2022: Auctioneer Hugh Edmeades Collapses Midway Through Auction

The first day of IPL mega auction has been halted midway after auctioneer Hugh Edmeades fainted mid-event as he fell down from the stage. An early lunch was taken due to the medical emergency.

Edmeades is fine now and the auction is expected to resume soon. The incident occurred when the franchises were bidding for Sri Lanka allrounder Wanindu Hasaranga as Edmeades suddenly fell down from the stage leaving everyone around him concerned before being attended to by the medical team at the venue in Bengaluru.

“He has been attended to by a doctor. He is doing fine, his blood pressure dropped suddenly and that was the reason for his sudden collapse. We will know more once he has a thorough check-up," a BCCI source told news agency PTI.

“He is stable and we will give further updates later," a BCCI spokesperson later said.

The auction will now resume at 3:30 pm IST.

In his 36-year long career, Edmeades has conducted more than 2500 auctions globally. He is an international fine art, classic car, and charity auctioneer and has sold in excess of 3 lakh lots for a sum in excess of 2.7 billion pounds.

Edmeades has experience in dealing with a range of items including paintings, fine furniture, ceramics & works of art, and film & sporting memorabilia. In 2004, he conducted the auction of 88 guitars belonging to Eric Clapton raising a total of $7,438,624. His other unusual highlights have included Daniel Craig’s Aston Martin DB10 from James Bond’s Spectre for £2,434,500 in 2016.

