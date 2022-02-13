IPL 2022 Auctions: 204 Out of 591 Players Find Buyers - Here's the Full List of Sold Players

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auctions concluded on Sunday in Bengaluru. A total of 591 players have had registered themselves out of which 204 found buyers at the event. Among the sold players, 137 are Indian (both capped and uncapped) while 67 are overseas.

The auctions turned out to be quite interesting with the inclusion of two new teams – Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans – as it witnessed some intense bidding wars. The old franchises tried their best to retain their core players along with the new ones at the best price.

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan was the most expensive player of the IPL 2022 mega auction, purchased by Mumbai Indians for Rs 15.25 crore. He also became the 2nd-costliest player in the tournament history. Deepak Chahar returned to Chennai Super Kings with Rs 14 crore in his pocket, becoming the most expensive Indian bowler.

Lucknow Super Giants bought Avesh Khan for Rs 10 crore, making him the most expensive uncapped player at this auction. England’s Liam Livingstone turned out the costliest overseas cricketer with a price tag of Rs 11.5 crore, bought by Punjab Kings.

As the mega auctions conclude, let’s have look at the list of all sold players with their purchase amount.

Player Nationality Type Price Paid Robin Uthappa Indian Batsman ₹ 2,00,00,000 Dwayne Bravo Overseas All-Rounder ₹ 4,40,00,000 Ambati Rayudu Indian Wicket Keeper ₹ 6,75,00,000 Deepak Chahar Indian Bowler ₹ 14,00,00,000 C.Hari Nishaanth Indian Batsman ₹ 20,00,000 N. Jagadeesan Indian Wicket Keeper ₹ 20,00,000 K.M. Asif Indian Bowler ₹ 20,00,000 Tushar Deshpande Indian Bowler ₹ 20,00,000 Shivam Dube Indian All-Rounder ₹ 4,00,00,000 Chris Jordan Overseas All-Rounder ₹ 3,60,00,000 Maheesh Theekshana Overseas Bowler ₹ 70,00,000 Rajvardhan Hangargekar Indian All-Rounder ₹ 1,50,00,000 Simarjeet Singh Indian Bowler ₹ 20,00,000 Devon Conway Overseas Batsman ₹ 1,00,00,000 Dwaine Pretorius Overseas All-Rounder ₹ 50,00,000 Mitchell Santner Overseas All-Rounder ₹ 1,90,00,000 Adam Milne Overseas Bowler ₹ 1,90,00,000 Subhranshu Senapati Indian Batsman ₹ 20,00,000 Mukesh Choudhary Indian Bowler ₹ 20,00,000 Prashant Solanki Indian Bowler ₹ 1,20,00,000 K.Bhagath Varma Indian All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000 David Warner Overseas Batsman ₹ 6,25,00,000 Mitchell Marsh Overseas All-Rounder ₹ 6,50,00,000 Mustafizur Rahman Overseas Bowler ₹ 2,00,00,000 Shardul Thakur Indian Bowler ₹ 10,75,00,000 Kuldeep Yadav Indian Bowler ₹ 2,00,00,000 Ashwin Hebbar Indian Batsman ₹ 20,00,000 Sarfaraz Khan Indian All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000 Kamlesh Nagarkoti Indian All-Rounder ₹ 1,10,00,000 K.S. Bharat Indian Wicket Keeper ₹ 2,00,00,000 Mandeep Singh Indian Batsman ₹ 1,10,00,000 Syed Khaleel Ahmed Indian Bowler ₹ 5,25,00,000 Lungisani Ngidi Overseas Bowler ₹ 50,00,000 Chetan Sakariya Indian Bowler ₹ 4,20,00,000 Yash Dhull Indian All-Rounder ₹ 50,00,000 Vicky Ostwal Indian All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000 Ripal Patel Indian All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000 Lalit Yadav Indian All-Rounder ₹ 65,00,000 Rovman Powell Overseas Batsman ₹ 2,80,00,000 Tim Seifert Overseas Wicket Keeper ₹ 50,00,000 Pravin Dubey Indian All-Rounder ₹ 50,00,000 Mohammad Shami Indian Bowler ₹ 6,25,00,000 David Miller Overseas Batsman ₹ 3,00,00,000 Jason Roy Overseas Batsman ₹ 2,00,00,000 Wriddhiman Saha Indian Wicket Keeper ₹ 1,90,00,000 Matthew Wade Overseas Wicket Keeper ₹ 2,40,00,000 Lockie Ferguson Overseas Bowler ₹ 10,00,00,000 Abhinav Sadarangani Indian Batsman ₹ 2,60,00,000 Rahul Tewatia Indian All-Rounder ₹ 9,00,00,000 Noor Ahmad Overseas Bowler ₹ 30,00,000 R. Sai Kishore Indian Bowler ₹ 3,00,00,000 Dominic Drakes Overseas All-Rounder ₹ 1,10,00,000 Vijay Shankar Indian All-Rounder ₹ 1,40,00,000 Jayant Yadav Indian All-Rounder ₹ 1,70,00,000 Darshan Nalkande Indian All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000 Yash Dayal Indian Bowler ₹ 3,20,00,000 B. Sai Sudharsan Indian All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000 Gurkeerat Singh Indian All-Rounder ₹ 50,00,000 Alzarri Joseph Overseas Bowler ₹ 2,40,00,000 Varun Aaron Indian Bowler ₹ 50,00,000 Pradeep Sangwan Indian All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000 Pat Cummins Overseas All-Rounder ₹ 7,25,00,000 Shreyas Iyer Indian Batsman ₹ 12,25,00,000 Mohammad Nabi Overseas All-Rounder ₹ 1,00,00,000 Nitish Rana Indian All-Rounder ₹ 8,00,00,000 Sam Billings Overseas Wicket Keeper ₹ 2,00,00,000 Umesh Yadav Indian Bowler ₹ 2,00,00,000 Shivam Mavi Indian All-Rounder ₹ 7,25,00,000 Sheldon Jackson Indian Wicket Keeper ₹ 60,00,000 Ajinkya Rahane Indian Batsman ₹ 1,00,00,000 Rinku Singh Indian Batsman ₹ 55,00,000 Anukul Roy Indian All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000 Alex Hales Overseas Batsman ₹ 1,50,00,000 Rasikh Dar Indian Bowler ₹ 20,00,000 Tim Southee Overseas Bowler ₹ 1,50,00,000 Baba Indrajith Indian Wicket Keeper ₹ 20,00,000 Chamika Karunaratne Overseas All-Rounder ₹ 50,00,000 Abhijeet Tomar Indian Batsman ₹ 40,00,000 Aman Khan Indian All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000 Ramesh Kumar Indian Batsman ₹ 20,00,000 Pratham Singh Indian Batsman ₹ 20,00,000 Ashok Sharma Indian Bowler ₹ 55,00,000 Quinton De Kock Overseas Wicket Keeper ₹ 6,75,00,000 Manish Pandey Indian Batsman ₹ 4,60,00,000 Jason Holder Overseas All-Rounder ₹ 8,75,00,000 Deepak Hooda Indian All-Rounder ₹ 5,75,00,000 Krunal Pandya Indian All-Rounder ₹ 8,25,00,000 Mark Wood Overseas Bowler ₹ 7,50,00,000 Avesh Khan Indian Bowler ₹ 10,00,00,000 Ankit Singh Rajpoot Indian Bowler ₹ 50,00,000 K. Gowtham Indian All-Rounder ₹ 90,00,000 Dushmanta Chameera Overseas Bowler ₹ 2,00,00,000 Shahbaz Nadeem Indian Bowler ₹ 50,00,000 Manan Vohra Indian Batsman ₹ 20,00,000 Evin Lewis Overseas Batsman ₹ 2,00,00,000 Mohsin Khan Indian Bowler ₹ 20,00,000 Mayank Yadav Indian Bowler ₹ 20,00,000 Ayush Badoni Indian All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000 Kyle Mayers Overseas All-Rounder ₹ 50,00,000 Karan Sharma Indian All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000 Ishan Kishan Indian Wicket Keeper ₹ 15,25,00,000 Dewald Brevis Overseas Batsman ₹ 3,00,00,000 Anmolpreet Singh Indian Batsman ₹ 20,00,000 Basil Thampi Indian Bowler ₹ 30,00,000 Murugan Ashwin Indian Bowler ₹ 1,60,00,000 Jaydev Unadkat Indian Bowler ₹ 1,30,00,000 Mayank Markande Indian Bowler ₹ 65,00,000 N. Tilak Varma Indian All-Rounder ₹ 1,70,00,000 Sanjay Yadav Indian All-Rounder ₹ 50,00,000 Jofra Archer Overseas All-Rounder ₹ 8,00,00,000 Daniel Sams Overseas All-Rounder ₹ 2,60,00,000 Tymal Mills Overseas Bowler ₹ 1,50,00,000 Tim David Overseas All-Rounder ₹ 8,25,00,000 Ramandeep Singh Indian All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000 Aryan Juyal Indian Wicket Keeper ₹ 20,00,000 Fabian Allen Overseas All-Rounder ₹ 75,00,000 Riley Meredith Overseas Bowler ₹ 1,00,00,000 Rahul Buddhi Indian Batsman ₹ 20,00,000 Hrithik Shokeen Indian All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000 Mohd. Arshad Khan Indian All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000 Arjun Tendulkar Indian All-Rounder ₹ 30,00,000 Shikhar Dhawan Indian Batsman ₹ 8,25,00,000 Kagiso Rabada Overseas Bowler ₹ 9,25,00,000 Jonny Bairstow Overseas Wicket Keeper ₹ 6,75,00,000 Rahul Chahar Indian Bowler ₹ 5,25,00,000 Harpreet Brar Indian All-Rounder ₹ 3,80,00,000 Shahrukh Khan Indian All-Rounder ₹ 9,00,00,000 Jitesh Sharma Indian Wicket Keeper ₹ 20,00,000 Prabhsimran Singh Indian Wicket Keeper ₹ 60,00,000 Ishan Porel Indian Bowler ₹ 25,00,000 Liam Livingstone Overseas All-Rounder ₹ 11,50,00,000 Odean Smith Overseas All-Rounder ₹ 6,00,00,000 Sandeep Sharma Indian Bowler ₹ 50,00,000 Raj Angad Bawa Indian All-Rounder ₹ 2,00,00,000 Rishi Dhawan Indian All-Rounder ₹ 55,00,000 Nathan Ellis Overseas Bowler ₹ 75,00,000 Prerak Mankad Indian All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000 Atharva Taide Indian All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000 Vaibhav Arora Indian Bowler ₹ 2,00,00,000 Bhanuka Rajapaksa Overseas Batsman ₹ 50,00,000 Benny Howell Overseas All-Rounder ₹ 40,00,000 Writtick Chatterjee Indian All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000 Baltej Dhanda Indian Bowler ₹ 20,00,000 Ansh Patel Indian All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000 R. Ashwin Indian All-Rounder ₹ 5,00,00,000 Trent Boult Overseas Bowler ₹ 8,00,00,000 Shimron Hetmyer Overseas Batsman ₹ 8,50,00,000 Devdutt Padikkal Indian Batsman ₹ 7,75,00,000 Prasidh Krishna Indian Bowler ₹ 10,00,00,000 Yuzvendra Chahal Indian Bowler ₹ 6,50,00,000 Riyan Parag Indian All-Rounder ₹ 3,80,00,000 K.C Cariappa Indian Bowler ₹ 30,00,000 James Neesham Overseas All-Rounder ₹ 1,50,00,000 Nathan Coulter-Nile Overseas Bowler ₹ 2,00,00,000 Navdeep Saini Indian Bowler ₹ 2,60,00,000 Kuldeep Sen Indian Bowler ₹ 20,00,000 Karun Nair Indian Batsman ₹ 1,40,00,000 Rassie Van Der Dussen Overseas Batsman ₹ 1,00,00,000 Daryl Mitchell Overseas All-Rounder ₹ 75,00,000 Obed Mccoy Overseas Bowler ₹ 75,00,000 Dhruv Jurel Indian Wicket Keeper ₹ 20,00,000 Tejas Baroka Indian Bowler ₹ 20,00,000 Kuldip Yadav Indian Bowler ₹ 20,00,000 Shubham Garhwal Indian All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000 Anunay Singh Indian All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000 Faf Du Plessis Overseas Batsman ₹ 7,00,00,000 Wanindu Hasaranga Overseas All-Rounder ₹ 10,75,00,000 Harshal Patel Indian All-Rounder ₹ 10,75,00,000 Dinesh Karthik Indian Wicket Keeper ₹ 5,50,00,000 Josh Hazlewood Overseas Bowler ₹ 7,75,00,000 Shahbaz Ahamad Indian All-Rounder ₹ 2,40,00,000 Anuj Rawat Indian Wicket Keeper ₹ 3,40,00,000 Akash Deep Indian Bowler ₹ 20,00,000 Karn Sharma Indian Bowler ₹ 50,00,000 Mahipal Lomror Indian All-Rounder ₹ 95,00,000 Finn Allen Overseas Batsman ₹ 80,00,000 Sherfane Rutherford Overseas All-Rounder ₹ 1,00,00,000 Jason Behrendorff Overseas Bowler ₹ 75,00,000 Siddharth Kaul Indian Bowler ₹ 75,00,000 Suyash Prabhudessai Indian All-Rounder ₹ 30,00,000 Luvnith Sisodia Indian Wicket Keeper ₹ 20,00,000 Chama Milind Indian Bowler ₹ 25,00,000 Aneeshwar Gautam Indian All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000 David Willey Overseas All-Rounder ₹ 2,00,00,000 Washington Sundar Indian All-Rounder ₹ 8,75,00,000 Nicholas Pooran Overseas Wicket Keeper ₹ 10,75,00,000 Bhuvneshwar Kumar Indian Bowler ₹ 4,20,00,000 T. Natarajan Indian Bowler ₹ 4,00,00,000 Priyam Garg Indian Batsman ₹ 20,00,000 Rahul Tripathi Indian Batsman ₹ 8,50,00,000 Abhishek Sharma Indian All-Rounder ₹ 6,50,00,000 Vishnu Vinod Indian Wicket Keeper ₹ 50,00,000 Kartik Tyagi Indian Bowler ₹ 4,00,00,000 Shreyas Gopal Indian Bowler ₹ 75,00,000 Jagadeesha Suchith Indian Bowler ₹ 20,00,000 Aiden Markram Overseas Batsman ₹ 2,60,00,000 Marco Jansen Overseas All-Rounder ₹ 4,20,00,000 Romario Shepherd Overseas All-Rounder ₹ 7,75,00,000 Glenn Phillips Overseas Wicket Keeper ₹ 1,50,00,000 Fazalhaq Farooqi Overseas Bowler ₹ 50,00,000 Sean Abbott Overseas Bowler ₹ 2,40,00,000 R Samarth Indian Batsman ₹ 20,00,000 Shashank Singh Indian All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000 Saurabh Dubey Indian Bowler ₹ 20,00,000

