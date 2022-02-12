CricketNext

IPL 2022 Auctions: 23 Players Fail to Attract Buyers on First Day - Here's the Full List of Unsold Players
As the proceedings of the first day of the auctions concluded, let’s have a look at the full list of unsold players.

Aakash Biswas

If 74 players managed to get buyers on the first day of the Indian Premier League mega players’ auctions, there were several players – both capped and uncapped – who couldn’t crack any deal. The list began from former all-rounder Suresh Raina who was the first player in the list to go unsold.

Registered at a base price of Rs 2 crore, Raina failed to lure any franchise despite being one of the top-scorer of the tournament. Same was the case with ace Australian batter Steve Smith as none of the teams showed interest in having him in the first round.

Besides the aforementioned players, capped Indian players likes Wriddhiman Saha, Amit Mishra, Umesh Yadav didn’t find any success at the auction. Though these players are expected to get a deal in the accelerated round, their fates remain uncertain.

As the proceedings of the first day of the auctions concluded, let’s have a look at the full list of unsold players.

PlayerNationalityTypeBase Price
Suresh RainaIndianBatsman₹ 2,00,00,000
Adam ZampaOverseasBowler₹ 2,00,00,000
Mujeeb ZadranOverseasBowler₹ 2,00,00,000
Imran TahirOverseasBowler₹ 2,00,00,000
Adil RashidOverseasBowler₹ 2,00,00,000
Umesh YadavIndianBowler₹ 2,00,00,000
Matthew WadeOverseasWicket Keeper₹ 2,00,00,000
Sam BillingsOverseasWicket Keeper₹ 2,00,00,000
Shakib Al HasanOverseasAll-Rounder₹ 2,00,00,000
Steve SmithOverseasBatsman₹ 2,00,00,000
Amit MishraIndianBowler₹ 1,50,00,000
Wriddhiman SahaIndianWicket Keeper₹ 1,00,00,000
Mohammad NabiOverseasAll-Rounder₹ 1,00,00,000
David MillerOverseasBatsman₹ 1,00,00,000
Sandeep LamichhaneOverseasBowler₹ 40,00,000
C.Hari NishaanthIndianBatsman₹ 20,00,000
Rajat PatidarIndianBatsman₹ 20,00,000
Anmolpreet SinghIndianBatsman₹ 20,00,000
Mohammed AzharuddeenIndianWicket Keeper₹ 20,00,000
N. JagadeesanIndianWicket Keeper₹ 20,00,000
Vishnu SolankiIndianWicket Keeper₹ 20,00,000
Vishnu VinodIndianWicket Keeper₹ 20,00,000
M. SiddharthIndianBowler₹ 20,00,000

February 12, 2022