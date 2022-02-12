CricketNext

IPL 2022 Auctions: 74 Players Find Buyers on Day 1 - Here's the Full List of Sold Players
2-MIN READ

IPL 2022 Auctions: 74 Players Find Buyers on Day 1 - Here's the Full List of Sold Players

Full List of Sold Players on day 1 of IPL Mega Auction

Full List of Sold Players on day 1 of IPL Mega Auction

As the proceedings of first day of the auctions concluded, let’s have a look at the full list of sold players.

Aakash Biswas

After some intense bidding wars among the 10 Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises, a total of 74 players found buyers on the first day of the mega players’ auction in Bengaluru. While 41 capped players cracked lucrative deals worth crores, 17 uncapped players also managed to pocket hefty amounts.

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan became the 2nd-costliest Indian player in IPL History after Mumbai Indians purchased him for Rs 15.25 crore. At the same time, Chennai Super Kings spent a whopping amount of Rs 14 crore to get the services of Deepak Chahar, making him the most expensive Indian bowler.

Among uncapped players, Avesh Khan was purchased by new entrant Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 10 crore while Rahul Tewatia and Shahrukh Khan were bought for Rs 9 crore each, by Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings respectively.

IPL Player Auction 2022 Live Tracker | IPL Auction 2022 Live Updates

As the proceedings of first day of the auctions concluded, let’s have a look at the full list of sold players.

PlayerNationalityTypePrice Paid
Tushar DeshpandeIndianBowler₹ 20,00,000
Ambati RayuduIndianWicket Keeper₹ 6,75,00,000
Deepak ChaharIndianBowler₹ 14,00,00,000
K.M. AsifIndianBowler₹ 20,00,000
Dwayne BravoOverseasAll-Rounder₹ 4,40,00,000
Robin UthappaIndianBatsman₹ 2,00,00,000
Shardul ThakurIndianBowler₹ 10,75,00,000
Mitchell MarshOverseasAll-Rounder₹ 6,50,00,000
Mustafizur RahmanOverseasBowler₹ 2,00,00,000
K.S. BharatIndianWicket Keeper₹ 2,00,00,000
David WarnerOverseasBatsman₹ 6,25,00,000
Kuldeep YadavIndianBowler₹ 2,00,00,000
Ashwin HebbarIndianBatsman₹ 20,00,000
Kamlesh NagarkotiIndianAll-Rounder₹ 1,10,00,000
Sarfaraz KhanIndianAll-Rounder₹ 20,00,000
Noor AhmadOverseasBowler₹ 30,00,000
Jason RoyOverseasBatsman₹ 2,00,00,000
Mohammad ShamiIndianBowler₹ 6,25,00,000
Rahul TewatiaIndianAll-Rounder₹ 9,00,00,000
Abhinav SadaranganiIndianBatsman₹ 2,60,00,000
Lockie FergusonOverseasBowler₹ 10,00,00,000
R. Sai KishoreIndianBowler₹ 3,00,00,000
Shivam MaviIndianAll-Rounder₹ 7,25,00,000
Sheldon JacksonIndianWicket Keeper₹ 60,00,000
Pat CumminsOverseasAll-Rounder₹ 7,25,00,000
Shreyas IyerIndianBatsman₹ 12,25,00,000
Nitish RanaIndianAll-Rounder₹ 8,00,00,000
Avesh KhanIndianBowler₹ 10,00,00,000
Quinton De KockOverseasWicket Keeper₹ 6,75,00,000
Mark WoodOverseasBowler₹ 7,50,00,000
Manish PandeyIndianBatsman₹ 4,60,00,000
Jason HolderOverseasAll-Rounder₹ 8,75,00,000
Deepak HoodaIndianAll-Rounder₹ 5,75,00,000
Krunal PandyaIndianAll-Rounder₹ 8,25,00,000
Ankit Singh RajpootIndianBowler₹ 50,00,000
Basil ThampiIndianBowler₹ 30,00,000
Murugan AshwinIndianBowler₹ 1,60,00,000
Dewald BrevisOverseasBatsman₹ 3,00,00,000
Ishan KishanIndianWicket Keeper₹ 15,25,00,000
Jitesh SharmaIndianWicket Keeper₹ 20,00,000
Shahrukh KhanIndianAll-Rounder₹ 9,00,00,000
Jonny BairstowOverseasWicket Keeper₹ 6,75,00,000
Harpreet BrarIndianAll-Rounder₹ 3,80,00,000
Shikhar DhawanIndianBatsman₹ 8,25,00,000
Ishan PorelIndianBowler₹ 25,00,000
Kagiso RabadaOverseasBowler₹ 9,25,00,000
Rahul ChaharIndianBowler₹ 5,25,00,000
Prabhsimran SinghIndianWicket Keeper₹ 60,00,000
K.C CariappaIndianBowler₹ 30,00,000
Riyan ParagIndianAll-Rounder₹ 3,80,00,000
Trent BoultOverseasBowler₹ 8,00,00,000
R. AshwinIndianAll-Rounder₹ 5,00,00,000
Yuzvendra ChahalIndianBowler₹ 6,50,00,000
Shimron HetmyerOverseasBatsman₹ 8,50,00,000
Prasidh KrishnaIndianBowler₹ 10,00,00,000
Devdutt PadikkalIndianBatsman₹ 7,75,00,000
Faf Du PlessisOverseasBatsman₹ 7,00,00,000
Anuj RawatIndianWicket Keeper₹ 3,40,00,000
Josh HazlewoodOverseasBowler₹ 7,75,00,000
Akash DeepIndianBowler₹ 20,00,000
Shahbaz AhamadIndianAll-Rounder₹ 2,40,00,000
Dinesh KarthikIndianWicket Keeper₹ 5,50,00,000
Harshal PatelIndianAll-Rounder₹ 10,75,00,000
Wanindu HasarangaOverseasAll-Rounder₹ 10,75,00,000
Nicholas PooranOverseasWicket Keeper₹ 10,75,00,000
Jagadeesha SuchithIndianBowler₹ 20,00,000
Shreyas GopalIndianBowler₹ 75,00,000
Kartik TyagiIndianBowler₹ 4,00,00,000
Washington SundarIndianAll-Rounder₹ 8,75,00,000
Bhuvneshwar KumarIndianBowler₹ 4,20,00,000
T. NatarajanIndianBowler₹ 4,00,00,000
Priyam GargIndianBatsman₹ 20,00,000
Abhishek SharmaIndianAll-Rounder₹ 6,50,00,000
Rahul TripathiIndianBatsman₹ 8,50,00,000

Special: Get the Live-Updating IPL 2022 Auction Tally | IPL Mega Auction Live Updates and Cricket Score here

first published:February 12, 2022, 22:16 IST