IPL 2022 Auctions: 74 Players Find Buyers on Day 1 - Here's the Full List of Sold Players

After some intense bidding wars among the 10 Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises, a total of 74 players found buyers on the first day of the mega players’ auction in Bengaluru. While 41 capped players cracked lucrative deals worth crores, 17 uncapped players also managed to pocket hefty amounts.
Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan became the 2nd-costliest Indian player in IPL History after Mumbai Indians purchased him for Rs 15.25 crore. At the same time, Chennai Super Kings spent a whopping amount of Rs 14 crore to get the services of Deepak Chahar, making him the most expensive Indian bowler.
Among uncapped players, Avesh Khan was purchased by new entrant Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 10 crore while Rahul Tewatia and Shahrukh Khan were bought for Rs 9 crore each, by Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings respectively.
As the proceedings of first day of the auctions concluded, let’s have a look at the full list of sold players.
|Player
|Nationality
|Type
|Price Paid
|Tushar Deshpande
|Indian
|Bowler
|₹ 20,00,000
|Ambati Rayudu
|Indian
|Wicket Keeper
|₹ 6,75,00,000
|Deepak Chahar
|Indian
|Bowler
|₹ 14,00,00,000
|K.M. Asif
|Indian
|Bowler
|₹ 20,00,000
|Dwayne Bravo
|Overseas
|All-Rounder
|₹ 4,40,00,000
|Robin Uthappa
|Indian
|Batsman
|₹ 2,00,00,000
|Shardul Thakur
|Indian
|Bowler
|₹ 10,75,00,000
|Mitchell Marsh
|Overseas
|All-Rounder
|₹ 6,50,00,000
|Mustafizur Rahman
|Overseas
|Bowler
|₹ 2,00,00,000
|K.S. Bharat
|Indian
|Wicket Keeper
|₹ 2,00,00,000
|David Warner
|Overseas
|Batsman
|₹ 6,25,00,000
|Kuldeep Yadav
|Indian
|Bowler
|₹ 2,00,00,000
|Ashwin Hebbar
|Indian
|Batsman
|₹ 20,00,000
|Kamlesh Nagarkoti
|Indian
|All-Rounder
|₹ 1,10,00,000
|Sarfaraz Khan
|Indian
|All-Rounder
|₹ 20,00,000
|Noor Ahmad
|Overseas
|Bowler
|₹ 30,00,000
|Jason Roy
|Overseas
|Batsman
|₹ 2,00,00,000
|Mohammad Shami
|Indian
|Bowler
|₹ 6,25,00,000
|Rahul Tewatia
|Indian
|All-Rounder
|₹ 9,00,00,000
|Abhinav Sadarangani
|Indian
|Batsman
|₹ 2,60,00,000
|Lockie Ferguson
|Overseas
|Bowler
|₹ 10,00,00,000
|R. Sai Kishore
|Indian
|Bowler
|₹ 3,00,00,000
|Shivam Mavi
|Indian
|All-Rounder
|₹ 7,25,00,000
|Sheldon Jackson
|Indian
|Wicket Keeper
|₹ 60,00,000
|Pat Cummins
|Overseas
|All-Rounder
|₹ 7,25,00,000
|Shreyas Iyer
|Indian
|Batsman
|₹ 12,25,00,000
|Nitish Rana
|Indian
|All-Rounder
|₹ 8,00,00,000
|Avesh Khan
|Indian
|Bowler
|₹ 10,00,00,000
|Quinton De Kock
|Overseas
|Wicket Keeper
|₹ 6,75,00,000
|Mark Wood
|Overseas
|Bowler
|₹ 7,50,00,000
|Manish Pandey
|Indian
|Batsman
|₹ 4,60,00,000
|Jason Holder
|Overseas
|All-Rounder
|₹ 8,75,00,000
|Deepak Hooda
|Indian
|All-Rounder
|₹ 5,75,00,000
|Krunal Pandya
|Indian
|All-Rounder
|₹ 8,25,00,000
|Ankit Singh Rajpoot
|Indian
|Bowler
|₹ 50,00,000
|Basil Thampi
|Indian
|Bowler
|₹ 30,00,000
|Murugan Ashwin
|Indian
|Bowler
|₹ 1,60,00,000
|Dewald Brevis
|Overseas
|Batsman
|₹ 3,00,00,000
|Ishan Kishan
|Indian
|Wicket Keeper
|₹ 15,25,00,000
|Jitesh Sharma
|Indian
|Wicket Keeper
|₹ 20,00,000
|Shahrukh Khan
|Indian
|All-Rounder
|₹ 9,00,00,000
|Jonny Bairstow
|Overseas
|Wicket Keeper
|₹ 6,75,00,000
|Harpreet Brar
|Indian
|All-Rounder
|₹ 3,80,00,000
|Shikhar Dhawan
|Indian
|Batsman
|₹ 8,25,00,000
|Ishan Porel
|Indian
|Bowler
|₹ 25,00,000
|Kagiso Rabada
|Overseas
|Bowler
|₹ 9,25,00,000
|Rahul Chahar
|Indian
|Bowler
|₹ 5,25,00,000
|Prabhsimran Singh
|Indian
|Wicket Keeper
|₹ 60,00,000
|K.C Cariappa
|Indian
|Bowler
|₹ 30,00,000
|Riyan Parag
|Indian
|All-Rounder
|₹ 3,80,00,000
|Trent Boult
|Overseas
|Bowler
|₹ 8,00,00,000
|R. Ashwin
|Indian
|All-Rounder
|₹ 5,00,00,000
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|Indian
|Bowler
|₹ 6,50,00,000
|Shimron Hetmyer
|Overseas
|Batsman
|₹ 8,50,00,000
|Prasidh Krishna
|Indian
|Bowler
|₹ 10,00,00,000
|Devdutt Padikkal
|Indian
|Batsman
|₹ 7,75,00,000
|Faf Du Plessis
|Overseas
|Batsman
|₹ 7,00,00,000
|Anuj Rawat
|Indian
|Wicket Keeper
|₹ 3,40,00,000
|Josh Hazlewood
|Overseas
|Bowler
|₹ 7,75,00,000
|Akash Deep
|Indian
|Bowler
|₹ 20,00,000
|Shahbaz Ahamad
|Indian
|All-Rounder
|₹ 2,40,00,000
|Dinesh Karthik
|Indian
|Wicket Keeper
|₹ 5,50,00,000
|Harshal Patel
|Indian
|All-Rounder
|₹ 10,75,00,000
|Wanindu Hasaranga
|Overseas
|All-Rounder
|₹ 10,75,00,000
|Nicholas Pooran
|Overseas
|Wicket Keeper
|₹ 10,75,00,000
|Jagadeesha Suchith
|Indian
|Bowler
|₹ 20,00,000
|Shreyas Gopal
|Indian
|Bowler
|₹ 75,00,000
|Kartik Tyagi
|Indian
|Bowler
|₹ 4,00,00,000
|Washington Sundar
|Indian
|All-Rounder
|₹ 8,75,00,000
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|Indian
|Bowler
|₹ 4,20,00,000
|T. Natarajan
|Indian
|Bowler
|₹ 4,00,00,000
|Priyam Garg
|Indian
|Batsman
|₹ 20,00,000
|Abhishek Sharma
|Indian
|All-Rounder
|₹ 6,50,00,000
|Rahul Tripathi
|Indian
|Batsman
|₹ 8,50,00,000
