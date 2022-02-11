IPL 2022 Auctions: Batters, Bowlers, All-rounders Gujarat Titans Should Buy at the Mega Auction

After a hiatus of 5 years, a team from Gujarat will make entry to the Indian Premier League (IPL). As the tournament becomes a 10-team affair from the fifteenth season onwards, one of the two new teams introduced is the ‘Gujarat Titans’, owned by CVC Capitals.

Known for its keen interest in global sports, the equity firm is set to make a debut in the Indian cricketing arena. The CVC Capitals acquired the Ahmedabad-based franchise for a whopping sum of INR 5625 crore and assigned all-rounder Hardik Pandya as the captain. The side has also roped in Afghanistan spin sensation Rashid Khan and young Indian batter Shubman Gill.

The team has a massive task ahead of them, i.e., constituting a team that can meet the standards of the tournament right from its debut season. As all the franchises are set to gather in Bengaluru for the mega auctions, let’s have a look at the list of players Gujarat Titans must buy.

Shikhar Dhawan (Batsman – Opener)

One of the established Indian cricketers. Shikhar Dhawan has the muscle power to provide his team with wonderful starts. He has immense experience of playing in the cash-rich Indian T20 league and the experience he brings with him, he can play a crucial role in the team’s leadership group.

Matthew Wade (wicketkeeper-batsman)

One of Australia’s underrated cricketers, Matthew Wade is a handy wicketkeeper-batter to have if you are building a team from scratch. Last year, he stole the show with his match-winning knock against Pakistan at the T20 World Cup in the UAE, taking his team to the finals. He has all the shots in his textbook that are required to win games. As a gloveman, he is sharp and quick and doesn’t spare the batters making mistakes at the crease.

Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper-batsman)

If Gujarat want an experienced batter who is also lightning fast behind the wickets, then they must go for Dinesh Karthik. From being just a stumper to leading a side for more than half a season, Karthik has done it all in the last 14 years. A player of his caliber can do wonders if utilised well.

Shimron Hetmyer (Batsman – Middle Order)

Any team in the IPL is incomplete without a player from the Caribbean and when if you have an option to go after Shimron Hetmyer, the process of team formation turns more interesting. He is a dynamic batsman and the franchises are aware of his match-winning capabilities. No wonder if Hetmyer sparks a bidding war and if GT snaps him away, it would be a great buy.

Rahul Tripathi (Opener / Middle-order Batter)

Kolkata Knight Riders have won numerous games due to this man in past editions. This season, Tripathi is up for the grabs and if Gujarat get him at a reasonable price, he will be the best-suited man to strengthen the top-order.

Krunal Pandya (All-rounder)

After playing a crucial part at the Mumbai Indians, Krunal Pandya will be available at the auctions. An all-rounder like him can not only get wickets for the team at crucial moments but also score runs in plenty when needed.

Mohammad Nabi (All-rounder)

Afghanistan’s leading all-rounder Mohammad Nabi could prove to be a great buy for the Gujarat Titans. One of the finest players of the game, the 37-year-old knows how to threaten the opposition bowlers while his part-time spin bowling is an added advantage to go with.

Josh Hazlewood (Fast Bowler)

Ace Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood can turn out to be a wise pick if GT manage to get him at the auction. With 12 wickets from as many IPL matches, the right-arm has represented only one franchise prior to the upcoming season and impressed with his performance. A right-arm quick in Hazlewood can provide the much-needed balance to the squad.

T Natarajan (Fast Bowler)

Thangasaru Natarajan made it to the India senior men’s team on the back of his performance in the IPL. However, injuries and Covid infection kept him away from the action for a while. He is fit now and raring to go. Left-arm pacers are never bad picks and when it’s someone like Natrajan, the team must go after him without any second thought.

Kuldeep Yadav

After a couple of rough seasons, Kuldeep Yadav will look for redemption in the IPL 2022, and Gujarat Titans could be the suitable camp to flourish again. Kuldeep’s talent is impeccable and if he gets going, he can destroy the opposition, especially on Indian tracks. His knack for providing breakthroughs at crucial moments can be the key for Gujarat going into the tournament as a newbie.

