IPL 2022 Auctions: Batters, Bowlers, All-rounders Rajasthan Royals Should Buy at the Mega Auction

IPL 2022 Auctions - Players RR Should Buy: There couldn’t have been a dreamier start to the ambitious Indian Premier League nearly 14 years ago when Rajasthan Royals bested a star-studded Chennai Super Kings to win the title in the T20 tournament’s inaugural season. The victory was straight out of a Bollywood potboiler and created a perfect platform for the league to prosper around the fairy-tale of a campaign that the Royals stitched together.

Fast forward to 2022 and the team they defeated in that memorable final in 2008, Chennai Super Kings, has become one of the most successful teams in the history of IPL while RR are yet to make the final again. They have thrice entered the playoffs, built, dismantled and rebuild squads while breaking the bank on players who have flattered to deceive but the trophy remains elusive.

However, IPL 2022 mega auction provides them with a chance to build afresh around three of their most valuable stars including Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler and the fast-rising Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Here we take a look at ten players RR could buy at the two-day auction in Bengaluru

Manish Pandey (Middle-order batter)

Pandey burst onto the scene as the first India batter to score an IPL century. Before that, he was part of India’s U19 squad that won the junior one-day world cup under Virat Kohli’s captaincy in 2008. The signs were there unfortunately his international career failed to take off. But he’s been a star in domestic circuit. In 274 T20s, he has 6315 runs including three centuries and 36 fifties. In IPL, he has represented the likes of Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunrisers Hyderabad and now defunct Pune Warriors. He has a healthy IPL record too having scored 3560 runs at 30.68. He could be a solid addition to RR’s middle-order.

Sheldon Jackson (Batter and wicketkeeper)

At the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trpohy 2021-22 (SMAT), Jackson was a star performer for Saurashtra. He was their top-scorer with 271 runs at 67.75 and a strike-rate of 141.88. He made four half-centuries too. And he’s a wicketkeeper too.

Tanmay Agarwal (Top-order batter and backup opener)

Agarwal finished as the leading run-getter of SMAT 2021-22, hitting 334 runs at 55.66 including four half-centuries and a top-score of 97*. The 26-year-old can be bought as a backup opener.

Shahrukh Khan (Middle-order, finisher)

Shahrukh is going to be a big draw at the auction and it’s a big possibility that the team that finally lands him may have to shell out a big amount. RR need a finisher and Shahrukh, who has been making the waves and was picked as a reserve player for home series against West Indies. During the final of SMAT 2021-22, he struck a last-ball six as Tamil Nadu needed five runs to win which further cemented his position as one of the top finishers in Indian domestic circuit.

Dewald Brevis (Top-order batter)

To those who saw Brevis bat at the ICC Under19 World Cup, they would be forgiven for mistaking the teenager for a certain AB de Villiers. The South African star rewrote record books, scoring 506 runs at 84.33 and was chosen as they player of the U19 WC. His range of shots earned him the nickname ‘Baby AB’ and he certainly lived up to the reputation. Imagine if he ends up replicating what De Villiers did during his career. Or even go on to have a better career than his countryman.

Shakib Al Hasan (Allrounder)

Shakib is a proven quality, arguably the greatest cricketer Bangladesh has produced. He’s been a constant presence in IPL too having won the trophy with Kolkata Knight Riders. He was released last year and considering the value he brings with both the bat and the ball, Shakib could earn big bucks at the auction. He can rush through his overs and plug the leakage of runs and with the bat, can hold his own when needed. His vast experience would be invaluable to Samson the captain.

Jason Holder (Allrounder)

The former West Indies captain continues to be their top performer with the bat and the ball. He recently became the first male West Indies cricketer to take a T20I hat-trick. He picks wickets and hits it big too. Add to it his experience of having played for the likes of Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad before. A top pick.

Josh Hazlewood (Fast bowler)

While Jofra Archer has certainly been RR’s strike bowler, his absence last season and the fact that he’s unavailable for the upcoming season too means the franchise will have to look elsewhere. While Hazlewood isn’t someone who will strike fear with pace and bounce but certainly can frustrate batters with his accuracy. The 31-year-old has played 64 T20s and taken 78 wickets at 23.17 and a decent economy of 7.48. Although RR may think twice before taking a punt on him since he may not be available for the first half of the season.

Mustafizur Rahman (Fast Bowler)

The 26-year-old’s lethal leg cutters make him a dangerous bowler. And that’s why RR have shown faith in him over these years. Although they released him but it’s likely they may go for him again at the auction considering what he offers in the death-overs. In 176 T20s, he has 236 wickets at 19.75 and an economy of 7.27.

Kuldeep Yadav (Spinner)

Once a regular in India’s white-ball teams, Kuldeep recently made a comeback after falling down the pecking order. An attacking left-arm wrist spinner, the 27-year-old has a reputation of running through teams. However, the fact that he always goes for wickets also makes Kuldeep a prime candidate to leak plenty of runs. He’s someone who more often than not will give you at least two-three wickets.

