IPL 2022 Auctions: Batters, Bowlers, All-rounders Sunrisers Hyderabad Should Buy at the Mega Auction

Sunrisers Hyderabad was once considered as one of the most consistent sides in the Indian Premier League. Since its inception a decade earlier, it has qualified for the playoffs five times and won the title once. David Warner, who had joined them in 2014, played a huge role in Hyderabad’s success. He consistently scored for them at the top and was decent in leading his troops as well. This partnership is now, however, over. He isn’t anymore with Orange Army, neither is his opening partner Jonny Bairstow, who in tandem used to destroy opposition bowling.

They retained skipper Kane Williamson, all-rounder Abdul Samad and last year’s pace sensation Umran Malik. This means the Hyderabad-based franchise will start from scratch come the 2022 season. A move which to many might seemed a necessity as they had lost their sheen since the 2020 season, where they just made it into the playoffs. Let’s not even talk about last season, where they won just three matches.

With three retentions, SRH have spent INR 22 crores and have INR 68 Crore in the kitty from which they can buy a maximum of 22 more players and minimum. A team at the end of the auction must have 18 players and a maximum of 25. So, ahead of the Mega Auction, let’s look at 11 players that Sunrisers Hyderabad should consider including in their core:

Batters

Devdutt Padikkal: With the departure of Warner and Bairstow, SRH need a batter. With Ruturaj Gaikwad retained by CSK, and a possible all-out war for Ishan Kishan, former RCB opener Devdutt Padikkal is a good option Sunrisers can go after. The southpaw has scored more than 850 runs in the IPL and also has a century under his belt. The Karnataka batter would be a long-term investment for the Orange Army. There could be a bidding war for this batter at the auction.

Nitish Rana: Another southpaw that SRH could look into would be former KKR and MI batter, Nitish Rana. He is an experienced customer who has a knack for playing crucial innings and has scored 1820 runs in 77 IPL matches. He has 13 50+ scores with 87 being his highest. He is also a decent bowling option in the middle overs.

All-rounders

Mitchell Marsh: He is not new to the IPL, but, he does not have a good record to flaunt either in this league. In the 21 matches he had played, he picked up 20 wickets and scored 225 runs at a strike rate of 114.21 for a batter who has mostly got the chance to swing in the death overs. However, he played a big role in Australia’s triumph at the T20 World Cup. Also, his record in BBL is pretty impressive.

Moises Henriques: Another Australian all-rounder who has a brilliant record in BBL. However, this Portuguese-born all-rounder does not have a bright CV to show. He has 1000 runs and 42 wickets in 62 IPL matches. He is a good fourth bowling option for any team on a pitch that does not suit spin. He has a bowling economy rate of 8.14 which is decent in T20s.

Nicholas Pooran: This player somehow summarises the entire West Indian cricket in a way. He has bags full of talent but fails to deliver most of the time. This power-hitter has scored 606 runs in 33 games in IPL but has 66 maximums to his name. Also, in all T20s since 2019, Pooran has hit 198 sixes, the third-most by any batter in this period. NickyP’s strike rate in IPL is 154.99. The 26-year-old can be used as a floater who keeps wicket and could join the leadership group in any squad.

KS Bharat: This Andhra wicketkeeper-batter has been knocking on the doors of the Indian cricket team for some time now, however, the emergence of Rishabh Pant has hampered his chances. He has played just 8 matches in the IPL, scoring 191 runs at a strike rate of 122.44, he has a good reputation in the domestic circuit. In five matches in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, the 28-year-old amassed 370 runs at a staggering average of 92.50 and a strike rate of 108.18. HE also scored back-to-back hundreds. Also, last season, he won RCB a match against DC with a last-ball six off Avesh Khan’s delivery that amazed Virat Kohli.

Bowlers

Lockie Ferguson: This Blackcaps cricketer is one serious speedster who can clock 140+ deliveries throughout the match. However, he is a bit injury-prone which has hampered his chances of playing matches at a stretch. His IPL figures are also not impressive, in 22 matches he has 24 wickets. Last season, he played 8 played matches where he picked up 18 wickets after which he got injured.

Kagiso Rabada: He needs no introduction; he was part of a devastating bowling line-up that Delhi Capitals possessed till last season. A great death bowler and a super option for Super Overs. In 50 IPL matches, he has picked up 76 wickets and boast an economy of 8.21. Internationally too he is a well-respected bowler. SRH could see a bidding war for the services of this Proteas but they well may go for him as he could be a brilliant role model for Umran Malik, who broke into the scene last season with his express pace.

Maheesh Theekshana: This name is not familiar to many but this mystery spinner is considered one of the best talents to emerge from Sri Lankan cricket in recent times. He, along with Matheesha Pathirana was called up as reserve bowlers for CSK last season. So, despite his low base price, don’t be surprised to see a bidding war for him. He is just 14 international matches old and has 6 wickets in ODIs and 9 in T20Is. He has an impressive economy rate under seven in the shortest format of the game.

Yuzvendra Chahal: Sunrisers Hyderabad had one of the most sought-after spinners in their squad in the form of Rashid Khan. Now, he has joined the Ahmedabad IPL team the two failed to reach an agreement. So, Sunrisers Hyderabad should try and fill that void with another sought-after spinner ideally. That during this IPL auction would be Yuzvendra Chahal. It came as a shock when RCB decided not to retain him, a bowler who has been their highest wicket-taker with 139 wickets from 114 matches. SRH should brace themselves for an all-out bidding war for him as well.

Shardul Thakur: Lord Shardul, enough said! His overall stats may not show but he is a world-beater or has turned into one over the last few seasons. He was last season’s highest wicket-taker for CSK with 21 scalps and overall has 67 wickets in 61 matches. But just like in the case of Yuzi and KG, other franchises would target him.

