IPL 2022 Auctions: Batters, Bowlers and All-Rounders Kolkata Knight Riders Should Buy at the Mega Auction

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are the new chokers of IPL! You might think this is a bit exaggerated, but do yourself a favour and go through the last five IPL seasons. If there was any team that had been in ‘so close yet so far’ situations more often than not, then it has to be the men in purple and gold. Don’t have time for that? Here you go…. help yourselves.

2015 5th out of 8 League stage 2016 4th out of 8 Playoffs 2017 3rd out of 8 Playoffs 2018 3rd out of 8 Playoffs 2019 5th out of 8 League stage 2020 5th out of 8 League stage 2021 2nd out of 8 Runners-up

King Khan’s team is always improving as the numbers above show, but they lack that killer punch. Even in 2021, they were down and out. And within a span of few months, they shrugged off the defeats and marched into the finals only to lose their heads when it mattered the most. Yes, T20 can be ruthless at times and the entire fate of your campaign sometimes hinges on the final over. In KKR, you have a team that is often wanting in pressure-cooker situations. There are numerous such scenarios, most etching is, of course, 2021 final where they were well on to their way to the third title before losing the plot.

But, let bygones be bygones. This is 2022, IPL is going through a makeover, high time KKR go through its own makeover, and what better opportunity than the mega auctions. Before I begin this one, let’s not forget that KKR has INR 48 crore in their purse with overseas slots stretching up to six players. I can’t help myself but fill all of them. We have picked five batters (one wicketkeeper who doubles up as an opener), four middle-order batters, two all-rounders and three bowlers.

Jonny Bairstow (Wicket-Keeper/Opener): In his peak years, Bairstow has made a fair reputation of being the most brutal hitters of the ball. He can be equally dangerous as a keeper. 2019 was the first time he came on board with Sunrisers Hyderabad and with David Warner formed one of the most destructive opening pairs in the entire season. He scored 445 runs in 10 matches with a strike rate of 157, which included a hundred! He is probably one of the most consistent batters from the British Isles, especially in IPL. With a price tag of 1.5 Crore, he is worth every penny as you get not only an able keeper, but a key thinker who is bound to add to the leadership group.

Dewald Brevis (Middle Order): Catch’em young! Brevis is just 18 and yet he has the temperament to bat at number three for KKR. Although it may sound a bit radical, check out his scores at the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2022: 138, 6, 97, 96, 104, 65 and 50. Numbers speak for ‘Baby AB.’ Yes, he doesn’t have the experience of playing senior cricket, but then you wouldn’t get a talent like him for INR 20 Lakh! KKR just needs to give him the kind of freehand they had given to Venkatesh Iyer and he could do wonders. For years, KKR had been served well by South Africans(Jacques Kallis, Mark Boucher). We are sure they won’t be disappointed.

Shreyas Iyer (Middle order/ Captain): Was Shreyas Iyer really a good captain or was he just blessed to lead Delhi Capitals. The team had big names and of course a battery of pacers that made the job easy for him, his critics might argue. Now is a good time to prove the detractors wrong. Iyer, for sure, displayed superb leadership skills, but he now has a point to prove after being sidelined. In 2019 IPL, he led a superb campaign for Delhi and then came close again a year later. Let’s be frank, he was just unlucky to get injured. For, had he led he wouldn’t have let it come to this where he gets sidelined in favour of Rishabh Pant. Nonetheless with KKR, if he indeed gets the job, he will have a different challenge altogether. But betting on the next Indian superstar and that too for 2 Crore? KKR needs to think this through provided that Iyer as a pure batter needs some work in IPL cricket.

Shimron Hetmyer (Middle-Order): After Shreyas Iyer at four, KKR need someone to play the perfect foil to the captain. ‘Hettie’, as he is known in the circle, has quite a rapport with Iyer. Both have been in the middle together several times while playing for the Capitals. In Iyer and Hetmyer, KKR will have a solid middle-order that can take over the job of building the platform to launch the counter at the fag end. Just like any other heavy hitter, Hetmyer can blow hot, blow cold. A look through his recent scores tells you how inconsistent he can be which raises the question on his price tag(Rs 1.5 Cr). But then when he gets going, he just bats you out of the match.

Shahrukh Khan (Middle order): How can KKR ignore Shahrukh Khan? Well, jokes apart, Shahrukh Khan has earned the right to walk into any side (as finisher) purely on his skills rather than his name. His strike rate of 142 is not for nothing. His last-ball six in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy is the stuff of legends. And he continued that form in the Vijay Hazare Trophy where he accounted for scores of 42, 79, 32 and 66. Maybe that is the reason he hiked his price tag to INR 40 Lakh.

Liam Livingstone (All-Rounder): Livingstone belongs to the next generation of English cricketer who wouldn’t mind being a little unorthodox, however, he hardly looks so when he gets going. He is the most dominating batters in world cricket where and can quickly get into your skin. He takes long strides and sometimes steps out to fast bowlers (so demoralizing!). He can be the third change to Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine with his handy spin bowling. A big hitter who would bat at six just ahead of the big fellow Andre Russell.

Shivam Dube (All-Rounder): A seamer-cum-big hitter. Sounds like Andre Russell, right? Wrong. We are talking about Mumbai cricketer Shivam Dube. Although he may not exceed Russell when it comes to hand power, he is certainly not very far below. At 50 lakh INR, KKR gets a solid number seven and someone who could be the second change or possibly a back-up to the likes of Andre Russell. Let’s be very clear here that he is not in the best form, but T20 is a game of chance. Anything is possible.

Mustafizur Rahman (Bowler): Slow leg cutters. Yes, that’s the weapon that makes Mustafizur Rahman ‘the fizz.’ Back in 2015, as he unleashed these leg cutters against MS Dhoni’s men, the nation of Bangladesh was overjoyed. It was like they have found a national hero who has finally figured out a way to demolish the all-powerful neighbours. As the years progressed, he proved his detractors wrong who thought the 26-year-old ‘a one series wonder.’ An IPL contract followed and boy, didn’t he deliver? He has accounted for 28 wickets in the calendar year with an impressive economy of just 7—gold in T20s. Over the years, he has sharpened his leg cutters and added a new dimension to his bowling with slow yorkers. At 26, the ‘T20 specialist’ is being looked at by every other major scout in the world.

Trent Boult (Bowler): Boult is a fine T20 bowler, and 2021 was no different. With 23 wickets in 15 matches, the calendar year saw Boult entering a new phase of his bowling career. He has also fine-tuned his temperament over the years. For instance, in the big final, he was the only Kiwi bowler to take the attack to David Warner (Man of the Tournament). Although the team lost, he was at his menacing best picking up two wickets for just 18 runs. Interestingly, he didn’t play a T20 game for seven months right in the middle of 2021—a World Cup year. And yet, he delivered. He played the five-match Australia series in March. His next game came in October which meant he didn’t have the necessary game time before such a big tournament. However, Boult took the new conditions in UAE like a duck to the water, picking up 12 wickets in the whole campaign. At 32, he is expected to lead Kiwi attack once Tim Southee leaves the scene.

Chetan Sakariya (Bowler): There are not many who could face the struggles of Chetan Sakariya. A few years ago, he didn’t have the spikes to play international cricket. Now, when he earned an IPL contract, Covid snatched his father from him. Life has been harsh, but Sakariya never gave up. In-fact, it made him resilient. With 14 wickets in IPL 2021, Sakariya is surely eyeing a lottery. Therefore, it becomes even more important for KKR to snap him up as soon as possible. His price: INR 50 lakh.

