IPL 2022 Auctions - Players CSK Should Buy: Four-time IPL winners Chennai Super Kings will enter the auction with a purse of Rs 48 crore and 21 slots to fill. The defending champions have retained four players including captain MS Dhoni, allrounder duo of Ravindra Jadeja and Moeen Ali, and top-order batter Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Having spent years building a squad around a core group of players with the legendary Dhoni at the center of it, CSK will now have to face the harsh reality of life after their talisman retires which could be as early as the next season onwards. With IPL 2022 mega auction likely to be the last of its kind, the team will buy players with an eye on the future and not just the upcoming season.

Here we take a look at ten players they should be targeting at the two-day auction in Bengaluru

Quinton de Kock - Opener and Wicketkeeper

De Kock has been a consistent performer and has a rich experience of 77 matches from which he has scored 2256 runs including a century and 16 fifties. Considering CSK already have an opener in Ruturaj Gaikwad, De Kock will be a perfect option to team up with him and also helps in getting left-right combination.

Additionally, at 29, De Kock could also be a long-term replacement of Dhoni the wicketkeeper.

Shreyas Iyer - Middle-order batter and captain

Iyer has played 87 matches and scored 2375 runs including 16 half-centuries. He can bat in the middle-order or at No. 3. He’s a consistent performer who will stabilise their middle-order and additionally, he’s a gun-fielder too. More importantly, Iyer could be looked upon as the successor to Dhoni the captain.

Robin Uthappa - Batter and WK

Uthappa might be in the twilight of his career but he surprised everyone last season when he played two significant knocks in the playoff against Delhi Capitals and the final vs Kolkata Knight Riders playing a vital role in CSK winning the title. The 36-year-old scored 63 off 44 and 31 off 15 while batting at no. 3 proving he’s still has something to offer. Additionally, he can double-up as a wicketkeeper.

Suresh Raina - Middle-order Batter

Raina has been intrinsic to CSK’s plan since their inception. He has been their all-time leading run-getter with 4,687 runs from 176 matches and there was a time when he came to be known as the ‘Playoffs King’ thanks to his stunning numbers with the bat in that phase. While Raina is also in the last leg of his professional career, it will be too early to move on from someone of his quality. On his day, Raina can singlehandedly win matches. CSK will be banking on that.

Nitish Rana - Floater

Rana has scored 1820 runs in 77 IPL matches including 13 fifties. The 28-year-old has represented the likes of Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders and has put up decent numbers for them. He can hit it big and can be handy with his par-time offbreaks,

Deepak Chahar - Bowler

Chahar has time and again proven his effectiveness with the new ball. He bowls in the Powerplay and has the knack of taking wickets when the fielding restrictions are on and hence an invaluable addition to any squad. He was part of CSK last season and they will be hoping to buy him back but will face a stiff competition from other franchises. He’s is more than a decent batter too. And will add depth to their batting order.

Trent Boult - Bowler

Boult is certainly one of the finest fast bowlers of the current era who is also known for striking with the new ball. He was the man of the match when Mumbai Indians won their record-extending fifth IPL title in 20202. He gets the ball to swing early one so can be lethal in the Powerplay. He has 76 wickets from 62 IPL matches at 26.09 and an economy of 8.4

Harshal Patel - Bowler

Purple Patel. Yup, cannot get tired of hearing this. The right-arm pacer may have flown under the radar over all these years but in 2021 he made everyone sit up and take notice with a memorable season. He finished with 32 wickets equaling the record for most scalps in a single IPL season and also had a hat-trick to his name. Up front, middle overs or in the death, Patel has a knack of taking wickets. He will be a good addition to CSK’s bowling arsenal.

Jason Holder - Allrounder

The West Indies captain recently hit the headline with a record-breaking show against England when he became the first male West Indies cricketer to take a T20I hat-trick. In fact, he took four in four and for his tally of 15 wickets during the five-match series, was chosen as the player of the series as well. And he can hit it big when in mood. He has played for CSK before and has captained at the international level for a significant. So, he brings with himself a lot of experience.

Wanindu Hasaranga - Allrounder

Hasaranga finished 2021 as the joint top wicket-taker alongside Tabraiz Shamsi. At the 2021 T20 World Cup, he also took a hat-trick. The legspinner did get an IPL contract for Royal Challengers Bangalore but only played in two games last year and was released later on. However, a cursory glance at his T20 record is enough for a team to throw big money at him and secure his services. In 83 T20s, the 24-year-old has 110 wickets at 15.79 and an economy of 6.39.

And with the bat, he has 979 runs a strike rate of 136.92. A complete package.

