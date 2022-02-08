IPL 2022 Auctions: Eight India Under-19 Players Not Eligible, List Includes Vice Captain

Eight of the India under-19 players may not be allowed in the IPL Auction as they don’t fulfill the criteria set by the BCCI. According to the rules, they must have played at least one first class or list A match or must have turned 19 before the auctions takes place. In such a scenario, eight of the under 19 players: Wicketkeeper Dinesh Bana, India’s under-19 vice-captain, batsman Shaik Rasheed, left-arm pacer Ravi Kumar, all-rounders Nishant Sindhu and Siddarth Yadav, opener Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manav Parakh, and Garv Sangwan won’t be eligible for the IPL auctions.

Although the BCCI is yet to take a call on the matter, many in the Board feel that an exception can be made as no domestic cricket was played in last two years or so. The IPL 2022 Player Auction pool has a total of 590 cricketers, set to go under the hammer during the two-day event in Bengaluru. Amongst the players registered for the auction are 228 capped players, 355 uncapped ones and seven from Associate Nations.

“It’s unfortunate that these boys weren’t able to play List A tournaments as U-19 and List A games were played simultaneously. One season, there was no cricket at all due to the pandemic. I feel the BCCI should consider this as a special case and the players should not lose out because of this (stipulation). The team has done really well and they should not be deprived of the opportunity,” veteran BCCI administrator Ratnakar Shetty said.

How Former India Selector Played A Role in Making of Shaik Rasheed

Shaik Rasheed’s journey to West Indies wouldn’t have been possible had he was not spotted by MSK Prasad and his APCA (Andhra Pradesh Cricket Academy) who arranged for him to visit England where he stayed and played two months of school cricket which only have him better exposure on how the world operates. In an exclusive with News 18, Prasad, former India selector, also revealed hos Rashid’s father was worried for his future before he met him.

“When Shaik was six or seven years old, his father was very passionate about cricket and wanted to make his son into a good cricketer. Hailing from a small town in Guntur, he went to Hyderabad for his son’s coaching. He was running here and there, and finally when we at Andhra CA started residential academies, he admitted his son to one of our academies, where J Krishna Rao was the head coach. Though coming from a humble, tough background, the father’s passion for cricket did not die.”

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here