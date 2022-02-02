IPL 2022 Auctions: Five Youngest and Oldest Players Set to be Part of Mega Auction

The IPL 2022 Mega Auction is upon us and on Tuesday, the BCCI revealed the final list of the players that will go under the hammer on February 12 and 13. A total of 590 players have made the final list, which includes 370 Indian and 220 overseas cricketers.

Originally, a total of 1214 had registered for the next season of the IPL. The list was pruned after the franchises reverted with the players they are interested in. Currently, the list has a total of 228 capped players while 355 are uncapped and seven belong to associate nations.

This will be the 15th season of the IPL and some of the biggest stars of world cricket will be coming together to light up the prestigious tournament. Among those stars are a few who would be looking to make their mark at one of the biggest events in cricket, while some would want to prove the quote, ‘age is just a number’ true.

Here we have for you the five oldest and the youngest cricketers who will be part of the auction:

FIVE YOUNGEST PLAYERS

Noor Ahmad (AFG) - AGE 17 - Noor Ahmad, made his T20 debut with Mis Ainak Knights in the Shpageeza League in 2019. He made an immediate impact and finished as the team’s third-highest wicket-taker that season. In December 2020, at the age of 15, he was signed by the Melbourne Renegades to play in the 2020–21 Big Bash League season. Last year, he was one of Chennai Super Kings’ net bowler. In the ongoing U19 World Cup he has taken 2 wickets so far. Khrievitso Kense (IND) - AGE 18 - At the age of 16, this Naga leg-spinner was selected as a support player for Mumbai Indians in last season’s 2021. He had last year said that he became a cricketer all by himself and honed his skills by watching Shane Warne on TV. Aaqib Khan (IND) - AGE18 - The Uttar Pradesh-born pacer has already played 2 First-Class games, 5 List A games, and 2 T20 games where he managed to pick 5, 7, and 2 wickets respectively. Sameer Rizvi (IND) -AGE 18 - Another Uttar Pradesh-born cricketer who has made quite a reputation with some fine batting performances. At 18 years of age, he has already played 5 List A games and scored 77 runs. Izharulhuq Naveed (AFG) - AGE 18 - Another Afghanistan player in the list, Naveed has already played 7 List A games where he has picked 8 wickets and has an average of 31.12. In the ongoing U19 World Cup, the spinner has 10 wickets to his name.

FIVE OLDEST PLAYERS

Imran Tahir (RSA) - AGE 43 - The evergreen Proteas spinner, at the age of 43, is the oldest of the lot. He last turned out for his national team back in 2019 but has consistently performed domestic leagues over the years. In IPL, he has played 59 times and has picked up 82 wickets in total. Fidel Edwards (WI) - AGE 40 - This Caribbean pacer has been around for almost two decades now. He has played over 100 internationals matches for West Indies and have over 240 wickets to his name. However, he has just played 6 IPL matches, back in 2009. Amit Mishra (IND) - AGE 39 - Amit Mishra needs no introduction, he has 166 wickets in IPL and last year he played 4 games and picked 6 wickets. He is the oldest Indian player in the auction. S Sreesanth (IND) - AGE 39 - Having been cleared of all charges and having served his ban, S Sreesanth is making a comeback to the league. The former India lead pacer has played 44 matches in the IPL and has managed to pick 40 wickets. His last IPL match was back in 2013. Dwayne Bravo (WI) - AGE 38 - Just like Amit Mishra, Dwayne Bravo needs no introduction. One of the greatest T20 players to ever be part of the league has played 151 games and and scored 1537 runs and picked 167 wickets. Last year, he picked 14 wickets in 11 games and scored 47 runs in three innings.

