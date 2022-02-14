IPL 2022 Auctions: From Suresh Raina to Amit Mishra - Is it End of the Road for IPL Veterans?

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction changed the fates of many cricketers who were in search of a platform to showcase their flair. Be it the experienced ones or the budding players, a total of 204 individuals found buyers at the extravagant event. At the same time, the 2-day affair turned out to be a heartbreaker for many, especially for those who are established and renowned but failed to convince any of the franchises.

Among the 396 unsold players, there were several high-profile names who have been associated with the league since its beginning. Let’s have a look at five such cricketers for whom it could be the end of the road in the cash-rich tournament.

Suresh Raina

Mr. IPL, Suresh Raina going unsold at the auctions was shocking. Having played for the Chennai Super Kings since the very beginning, it was hard to digest for his fans that the left-hand batter will be no longer a part of the ‘Yellow Army’. With more than 5000 runs to his name, Raina has been a crucial cog in the CSK arsenal. He remains the first batsman to amass these many runs in the tournament.

Ishant Sharma

Sharma was bought for Rs 1.9 crore in 2019 but three years later, none of the franchises showed interest in purchasing him. He has been part of six franchises in the last fourteen years and has picked up 72 years in 93 games, averaging 37.51. Despite a vivid experience, he went unsold and that could be an indication to the end of his journey in the IPL.

Amit Mishra

The veteran leg-spinner, who last represented India five years ago, also found himself in the list of unsold players. Mishra has the most number of wickets among Indian bowlers – 166 – and also has 3 hat-tricks to his credit. He was one of the senior players at the DC camp before getting released after IPL 2021. But ahead of the next season, the franchise decided to have Kuldeep Yadav and Praveen Dubey onboard and didn’t bid for the 39-year-old.

Piyush Chawla

It’s a fact that a couple of years ago, Chennai Super Kings bought Chawla after spending Rs 6.75 crore. But the wheel of time moved so fast that it left the veteran spinner stranded at the IPL 2022 auctions. Interestingly, after Mishra, he is the second Indian bowler with most IPL wickets, with 157 scalps in his pocket.

Sourabh Tiwary

Back in 2010, Tiwary was recognized as a hard-hitting batter and was often compared with former India skipper MS Dhoni. But he failed to remain consistent and with time, fitness issues began taking a toll on his IPL appearances. In last two seasons, he played some impressive knocks for the Mumbai Indians but at 2022 auctions, he didn’t find a buyer. Even his previous franchise looked uninterested in having him back. Tiwary, who has played 100 first-class games and scored nearly seven thousand runs, went unsold at the auctions.

