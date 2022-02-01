IPL 2022 Auctions - Full List of Players with Rs 1.5 Crore Base Price: Only 20 players have registered themselves under the INR 1.5 Crore bracket with the likes of Shimron Hetmyer – out of the WI squad for the India series owing to lack of fitness – England’s explosive opener Johnny Bairstow, Nicolas Pooran, Glen Phillips, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder leading this group. All these players are likely to go well above their listed price. The surprise inclusions in the bracket are one of IPL’s all-time leading wicket-takers Amit Mishra, India international Ishant Sharma, Australia’s Chris Lynn. Alex Hales and Usman Khawaja too have put their names in the INR 1.5 Crore bracket. Khawaja has never been picked by any franchise the IPL before, while Hales, a regular in the IPL auctions has featured in just six IPL matches so far and has represented just two franchises.

Full List of Players Who Will Go Under The Hammer at the Mega Auctions

Here’s the full list of Players listed under the 1.5 Crore Price Bracket

IPL 2022 Auctions: Full List of Players With INR 2 Crore Base Price

No. List Sr.No. Set No. First Name Surname Country Specialism 2021 Team C/U/A Reserve Price Rs Lakh 1 11 2 Shimron Hetmyer West Indies BATSMAN DC Capped 150 2 22 3 Jason Holder West Indies ALL-ROUNDER SRH Capped 150 3 28 3 Washington Sundar India ALL-ROUNDER RCB Capped 150 4 29 4 Jonny Bairstow England WICKETKEEPER SRH Capped 150 5 33 4 Nicholas Pooran West Indies WICKETKEEPER PBKS Capped 150 6 49 6 Amit Mishra India BOWLER DC Capped 150 7 98 12 Aaron Finch Australia BATSMAN Capped 150 8 100 12 Dawid Malan England BATSMAN PBKS Capped 150 9 102 12 Eoin Morgan England BATSMAN KKR Capped 150 10 113 13 James Neesham New Zealand ALL-ROUNDER MI Capped 150 11 124 14 Ishant Sharma India BOWLER DC Capped 150 12 164 19 Alex Hales England BATSMAN Capped 150 13 166 19 Chris Lynn Australia BATSMAN MI Capped 150 14 191 21 Glenn Phillips New Zealand WICKETKEEPER RR Capped 150 15 199 22 Adam Milne New Zealand BOWLER MI Capped 150 16 260 29 Usman Khawaja Australia BATSMAN Capped 150 17 272 30 Lewis Gregory England ALL-ROUNDER Capped 150 18 286 31 Kane Richardson Australia BOWLER RCB Capped 150 19 287 31 Tim Southee New Zealand BOWLER KKR Capped 150 20 351 38 Colin Munro New Zealand ALL-ROUNDER Capped 150

