IPL 2022 Auctions: Full List of Players with INR 1 Crore Base Price: As many as 33 players have registered their name under the INR 1 crore price bracket and this is also a group that is completely occupied by capped players. Leading this list are the likes of Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, David Miller, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, T Natarajan, Aiden Markram and Liam Livingstone. Australia’s Marnus Labhuschagne, who went unsold in IPL 2021, has registered his name under the INR 1 crore bracket, yet again. Other surprising names in the list are T Natarajan, returning from injury, Markram, Devon Conway and Nitish Rana who can easily go well beyond their base prices – and are likely to start bidding wars among the franchises. Wanindu Hasranga, Jayant Yadav, Tabraiz Shamsi, Ajinkya Rahane, Andrew Tye, Rassie Van Der Dussen, Piyush Chawla are the other notable names in this bracket.

List of Players listed under the Rs 2 Crore | Rs 1.5 Crore

No. List Sr.No. First Name Surname Specialism 2021 Team C/U/A Reserve Price Rs Lakh 1 12 David Miller BATSMAN RR Capped 100 2 14 Manish Pandey BATSMAN SRH Capped 100 3 21 Wanindu Hasaranga ALL-ROUNDER RCB Capped 100 4 24 Mohammad Nabi ALL-ROUNDER SRH Capped 100 5 27 Nitish Rana ALL-ROUNDER KKR Capped 100 6 35 Wriddhiman Saha WICKETKEEPER SRH Capped 100 7 40 Prasidh Krishna BOWLER KKR Capped 100 8 42 T. Natarajan BOWLER SRH Capped 100 9 52 Kuldeep Yadav BOWLER KKR Capped 100 10 99 Marnus Labuschagne BATSMAN Capped 100 11 101 Aiden Markram BATSMAN PBKS Capped 100 12 104 Ajinkya Rahane BATSMAN DC Capped 100 13 112 Liam Livingstone ALL-ROUNDER RR Capped 100 14 115 Odean Smith ALL-ROUNDER Capped 100 15 116 Jayant Yadav ALL-ROUNDER MI Capped 100 16 128 Piyush Chawla BOWLER MI Capped 100 17 131 Tabraiz Shamsi BOWLER RR Capped 100 18 163 Devon Conway BATSMAN Capped 100 19 169 Rassie Van Der Dussen BATSMAN Capped 100 20 177 Sherfane Rutherford ALL-ROUNDER Capped 100 21 178 Daniel Sams ALL-ROUNDER RCB Capped 100 22 179 Mitchell Santner ALL-ROUNDER CSK Capped 100 23 190 Joshua Philippe WICKETKEEPER Capped 100 24 198 Tymal Mills BOWLER Capped 100 25 201 Andrew Tye BOWLER RR Capped 100 26 264 Rilee Rossouw BATSMAN Capped 100 27 270 Roston Chase ALL-ROUNDER Capped 100 28 273 Moises Henriques ALL-ROUNDER PBKS Capped 100 29 285 Riley Meredith BOWLER PBKS Capped 100 30 349 Kedar Jadhav ALL-ROUNDER SRH Capped 100 31 414 Colin De Grandhomme ALL-ROUNDER Capped 100 32 415 James Faulkner ALL-ROUNDER Capped 100 33 420 Darcy Short ALL-ROUNDER Capped 100

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here