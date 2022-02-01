CricketNext

IPL 2022 Auctions: Full List of Players with INR 1 Crore Base Price – From Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Nitish Rana to Marnus Labhuschagne, Ajinkya Rahane, Piyush Chawla
IPL 2022 Auctions: Full List of Players with INR 1 Crore Base Price - As many as 33 players have registered their name under the INR 1 crore price bracket and this is also a group that is completely occupied by capped players.

IPL 2022 Auctions: Full List of Players with INR 1 Crore Base Price: As many as 33 players have registered their name under the INR 1 crore price bracket and this is also a group that is completely occupied by capped players. Leading this list are the likes of Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, David Miller, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, T Natarajan, Aiden Markram and Liam Livingstone. Australia’s Marnus Labhuschagne, who went unsold in IPL 2021, has registered his name under the INR 1 crore bracket, yet again. Other surprising names in the list are T Natarajan, returning from injury, Markram, Devon Conway and Nitish Rana who can easily go well beyond their base prices – and are likely to start bidding wars among the franchises. Wanindu Hasranga, Jayant Yadav, Tabraiz Shamsi, Ajinkya Rahane, Andrew Tye, Rassie Van Der Dussen, Piyush Chawla are the other notable names in this bracket.

No.List Sr.No.First NameSurnameSpecialism2021 TeamC/U/AReserve Price Rs Lakh
112DavidMillerBATSMANRRCapped100
214ManishPandeyBATSMANSRHCapped100
321WaninduHasarangaALL-ROUNDERRCBCapped100
424MohammadNabiALL-ROUNDERSRHCapped100
527NitishRanaALL-ROUNDERKKRCapped100
635WriddhimanSahaWICKETKEEPERSRHCapped100
740PrasidhKrishnaBOWLERKKRCapped100
842T.NatarajanBOWLERSRHCapped100
952KuldeepYadavBOWLERKKRCapped100
1099MarnusLabuschagneBATSMANCapped100
11101AidenMarkramBATSMANPBKSCapped100
12104AjinkyaRahaneBATSMANDCCapped100
13112LiamLivingstoneALL-ROUNDERRRCapped100
14115OdeanSmithALL-ROUNDERCapped100
15116JayantYadavALL-ROUNDERMICapped100
16128PiyushChawlaBOWLERMICapped100
17131TabraizShamsiBOWLERRRCapped100
18163DevonConwayBATSMANCapped100
19169RassieVan Der DussenBATSMANCapped100
20177SherfaneRutherfordALL-ROUNDERCapped100
21178DanielSamsALL-ROUNDERRCBCapped100
22179MitchellSantnerALL-ROUNDERCSKCapped100
23190JoshuaPhilippeWICKETKEEPERCapped100
24198TymalMillsBOWLERCapped100
25201AndrewTyeBOWLERRRCapped100
26264RileeRossouwBATSMANCapped100
27270RostonChaseALL-ROUNDERCapped100
28273MoisesHenriquesALL-ROUNDERPBKSCapped100
29285RileyMeredithBOWLERPBKSCapped100
30349KedarJadhavALL-ROUNDERSRHCapped100
31414ColinDe GrandhommeALL-ROUNDERCapped100
32415JamesFaulknerALL-ROUNDERCapped100
33420DarcyShortALL-ROUNDERCapped100
first published:February 01, 2022, 17:09 IST