IPL 2022 Auction Full List of Players listed in Rs 2 crore bracket: The IPL 2022 Auction final list is out with 590 players set to go under the hammer and among those, 48 players have listed themselves under the highest price bracket of INR 2 crore, including the likes of R Ashwin, Pat Cummins, Trent Boult, Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan, David Warner, Devdutt Padikkal, Ishan Kishan, Suresh Raina, Shardul Thakur to name a few.

England’s Jofra Archer is also listed in the Rs 2 crore bracket, but according to reports, he may not even take part in the IPL 2022 owing to injury rehabilitation. IPL 2021’s highest wicket-taker Harshal Patel has also entered his name in the top bracket and while the likes of Iyer, Kishan, Warner and Ashwin are expected to go big at the auctions, well over their listed price –not just for the cricketing capabilities – but for their leadership acumen and potential brand-building prowess, there are a few surprises names also in the top bracket – namely: Australia’s Mathew Wade who had gold unsold in the 2021 Auction, South Africa’s Marchant de Lange, England’s Saqib Mahmood and Australia’s Ashton Agar. Among the probable names who are likely to be picked up well above their bases price (2 Crore) will be New Zealand’s Lockie Ferguson, South Africa’s Imran Tahir, Adam Zampa, Sam Billings, Krunal Pandya, Shikhar Dhawan, Quinton de Kock.

Here’s the full list of Players listed under the 2 Crore Price Bracket

No. List Sr.No. First Name Surname Country Specialism 2021 Team C/U/A Reserve Price Rs Lakh 1 1 R. Ashwin India ALL-ROUNDER DC Capped 200 2 2 Trent Boult New Zealand BOWLER MI Capped 200 3 3 Pat Cummins Australia ALL-ROUNDER KKR Capped 200 4 4 Quinton De Kock South Africa WICKETKEEPER MI Capped 200 5 5 Shikhar Dhawan India BATSMAN DC Capped 200 6 6 Faf Du Plessis South Africa BATSMAN CSK Capped 200 7 7 Shreyas Iyer India BATSMAN DC Capped 200 8 8 Kagiso Rabada South Africa BOWLER DC Capped 200 9 9 Mohammad Shami India BOWLER PBKS Capped 200 10 10 David Warner Australia BATSMAN SRH Capped 200 11 13 Devdutt Padikkal India BATSMAN RCB Capped 200 12 15 Suresh Raina India BATSMAN CSK Capped 200 13 16 Jason Roy England BATSMAN SRH Capped 200 14 17 Steve Smith Australia BATSMAN DC Capped 200 15 18 Robin Uthappa India BATSMAN CSK Capped 200 16 19 Shakib Al Hasan Bangladesh ALL-ROUNDER KKR Capped 200 17 20 Dwayne Bravo West Indies ALL-ROUNDER CSK Capped 200 18 23 Mitchell Marsh Australia ALL-ROUNDER Capped 200 19 25 Krunal Pandya India ALL-ROUNDER MI Capped 200 20 26 Harshal Patel India ALL-ROUNDER RCB Capped 200 21 30 Sam Billings England WICKETKEEPER DC Capped 200 22 31 Dinesh Karthik India WICKETKEEPER KKR Capped 200 23 32 Ishan Kishan India WICKETKEEPER MI Capped 200 24 34 Ambati Rayudu India WICKETKEEPER CSK Capped 200 25 36 Matthew Wade Australia WICKETKEEPER Capped 200 26 37 Deepak Chahar India BOWLER CSK Capped 200 27 38 Lockie Ferguson New Zealand BOWLER KKR Capped 200 28 39 Josh Hazlewood Australia BOWLER CSK Capped 200 29 41 Bhuvneshwar Kumar India BOWLER SRH Capped 200 30 43 Mustafizur Rahman Bangladesh BOWLER RR Capped 200 31 44 Shardul Thakur India BOWLER CSK Capped 200 32 45 Mark Wood England BOWLER Capped 200 33 46 Umesh Yadav India BOWLER DC Capped 200 34 47 Yuzvendra Chahal India BOWLER RCB Capped 200 35 50 Adil Rashid England BOWLER PBKS Capped 200 36 51 Imran Tahir South Africa BOWLER CSK Capped 200 37 53 Mujeeb Zadran Afghanistan BOWLER SRH Capped 200 38 54 Adam Zampa Australia BOWLER RCB Capped 200 39 111 Chris Jordan England ALL-ROUNDER PBKS Capped 200 40 120 Nathan Coulter-Nile Australia BOWLER MI Capped 200 41 165 Evin Lewis West Indies BATSMAN RR Capped 200 42 171 Jofra Archer England ALL-ROUNDER RR Capped 200 43 267 James Vince England BATSMAN Capped 200 44 281 Marchant De Lange South Africa BOWLER Capped 200 45 284 Saqib Mahmood England BOWLER Capped 200 46 347 Ashton Agar Australia ALL-ROUNDER Capped 200 47 356 David Willey England ALL-ROUNDER Capped 200 48 416 Craig Overton England ALL-ROUNDER Capped 200

