IPL 2022 Auctions: Full List of Players with Rs 20 Lakh Crore Base Price - A total of 334 players are listed in the lowest price category for IPL 2022 auctions and it is safe to say a mere 10 per cent from this huge list will make it to any one of the 10 teams’ squad. Off them, the brightest prospect is South Africa’s Dewald Brevis, who has been in stellar form for the Under-19 team in the ongoing Under 19 World Cup in the West Indies. Aptly nicknamed Baby AB, this explosive right-hand bat is the one for the future and the franchises will try and pick him up at any cost. Brevis is most likely to go at least 5 times more than his base price. Others in this list include SRH’s Priyam Garg and Abhishek Sharma, RCB’s Rajat Patidar, Mohammad Azharuddeen, PBKS’s Sarfaraz Khan, Harpreet Brar, Prabhsimran Singh, RR’s Kartik Tyagi, Anuj Rawat and Shreyas Gopal and MI’s Arjun Tendulkar. Also in the fray are Namibia’s left-arm pacer Ruben Trumeplmann, Australia’s Jason Sangha - touted as the next Ricky Ponting, Manan Vohra – KXIP’s one-time retainer and a host of other domestic players from India, Australia, South Africa and New Zealand.

List of Players listed under the Rs 2 Crore | Rs 1.5 Crore | Rs 1 Crore | Rs 75 Lakh | Rs 50 Lakh | Rs 40 Lakh | Rs 30 Lakh

Here’s the full list of Players listed under Rs 20 Lakh Price Bracket

No. List Sr.No. First Name Surname Country Specialism 2021 Team C/U/A Reserve Price Rs Lakh 1 55 Dewald Brevis South Africa BATSMAN Uncapped 20 2 56 Priyam Garg India BATSMAN SRH Uncapped 20 3 57 Ashwin Hebbar India BATSMAN Uncapped 20 4 58 C.Hari Nishaanth India BATSMAN CSK Uncapped 20 5 59 Rajat Patidar India BATSMAN RCB Uncapped 20 6 60 Abhinav Sadarangani India BATSMAN Uncapped 20 7 61 Anmolpreet Singh India BATSMAN MI Uncapped 20 8 64 Harpreet Brar India ALL-ROUNDER PBKS Uncapped 20 9 66 Sarfaraz Khan India ALL-ROUNDER PBKS Uncapped 20 10 71 Abhishek Sharma India ALL-ROUNDER SRH Uncapped 20 11 73 Mohammed Azharuddeen India WICKETKEEPER RCB Uncapped 20 12 74 K.S. Bharat India WICKETKEEPER RCB Uncapped 20 13 76 N. Jagadeesan India WICKETKEEPER CSK Uncapped 20 14 77 Anuj Rawat India WICKETKEEPER RR Uncapped 20 15 78 Jitesh Sharma India WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20 16 79 Prabhsimran Singh India WICKETKEEPER PBKS Uncapped 20 17 80 Vishnu Solanki India WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20 18 81 Vishnu Vinod India WICKETKEEPER DC Uncapped 20 19 82 K.M. Asif India BOWLER CSK Uncapped 20 20 83 Akash Deep India BOWLER RCB Uncapped 20 21 84 Tushar Deshpande India BOWLER Uncapped 20 22 85 Avesh Khan India BOWLER DC Uncapped 20 23 86 Ishan Porel India BOWLER PBKS Uncapped 20 24 87 Ankit Singh Rajpoot India BOWLER Uncapped 20 25 89 Kartik Tyagi India BOWLER RR Uncapped 20 26 91 Murugan Ashwin India BOWLER PBKS Uncapped 20 27 92 K.C Cariappa India BOWLER RR Uncapped 20 28 93 Shreyas Gopal India BOWLER RR Uncapped 20 29 95 R. Sai Kishore India BOWLER CSK Uncapped 20 30 96 M. Siddharth India BOWLER DC Uncapped 20 31 97 Jagadeesha Suchith India BOWLER SRH Uncapped 20 32 135 Sachin Baby India BATSMAN RCB Uncapped 20 33 136 Ricky Bhui India BATSMAN Uncapped 20 34 137 Himanshu Rana India BATSMAN Uncapped 20 35 138 Harnoor Singh India BATSMAN Uncapped 20 36 139 Himmat Singh India BATSMAN Uncapped 20 37 140 Rinku Singh India BATSMAN Uncapped 20 38 141 Virat Singh India BATSMAN SRH Uncapped 20 39 142 Manan Vohra India BATSMAN RR Uncapped 20 40 143 Raj Angad Bawa India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 41 144 Yash Dhull India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 42 147 Darshan Nalkande India ALL-ROUNDER PBKS Uncapped 20 43 148 Vicky Ostwal India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 44 149 Ripal Patel India ALL-ROUNDER DC Uncapped 20 45 150 Anukul Roy India ALL-ROUNDER MI Uncapped 20 46 151 N. Tilak Varma India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 47 152 Lalit Yadav India ALL-ROUNDER DC Uncapped 20 48 153 Sanjay Yadav India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 49 154 Yash Dayal India BOWLER Uncapped 20 50 155 Arzan Nagwaswalla India BOWLER Uncapped 20 51 156 Kuldeep Sen India BOWLER Uncapped 20 52 157 Akash Singh India BOWLER RR Uncapped 20 53 158 Simarjeet Singh India BOWLER MI Uncapped 20 54 159 Yash Thakur India BOWLER Uncapped 20 55 160 Vasu Vats India BOWLER Uncapped 20 56 161 Mujtaba Yousuf India BOWLER Uncapped 20 57 210 Tanmay Agarwal India BATSMAN Uncapped 20 58 211 Shivam Chauhan India BATSMAN Uncapped 20 59 212 Nikhil Gangta India BATSMAN Uncapped 20 60 213 Rohan Kadam India BATSMAN Uncapped 20 61 215 Priyank Panchal India BATSMAN Uncapped 20 62 216 Sameer Rizvi India BATSMAN Uncapped 20 63 217 Ritwik Roy Chowdhury India BATSMAN Uncapped 20 64 218 Subhranshu Senapati India BATSMAN Uncapped 20 65 219 Apoorv Wankhade India BATSMAN Uncapped 20 66 220 Atharva Ankolekar India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 67 222 Pravin Dubey India ALL-ROUNDER DC Uncapped 20 68 223 Prerak Mankad India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 69 224 Suyash Prabhudessai India ALL-ROUNDER RCB Uncapped 20 70 225 Ramandeep Singh India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 71 226 B. Sai Sudharsan India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 72 227 Atharva Taide India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 73 228 Tanay Thyagarajan India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 74 229 Ankush Bains India WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20 75 230 Prashant Chopra India WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20 76 231 Kedar Devdhar India WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20 77 232 Shreevats Goswami India WICKETKEEPER SRH Uncapped 20 78 233 Dhruv Jurel India WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20 79 234 Aryan Juyal India WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20 80 235 Akshdeep Nath India WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20 81 236 Luvnith Sisodia India WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20 82 237 Aditya Tare India WICKETKEEPER MI Uncapped 20 83 238 Upendra Singh Yadav India WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20 84 239 Vaibhav Arora India BOWLER KKR Uncapped 20 85 240 Mukesh Choudhary India BOWLER Uncapped 20 86 241 Rasikh Dar India BOWLER Uncapped 20 87 243 Pankaj Jaswal India BOWLER Uncapped 20 88 244 Mohsin Khan India BOWLER MI Uncapped 20 89 245 Lukman Hussain Meriwala India BOWLER DC Uncapped 20 90 246 Chama Milind India BOWLER Uncapped 20 91 247 Vyshak Vijay Kumar India BOWLER Uncapped 20 92 248 Mayank Yadav India BOWLER Uncapped 20 93 249 Zeeshan Ansari India BOWLER Uncapped 20 94 250 Tejas Baroka India BOWLER Uncapped 20 95 251 Yuvraj Chudasama India BOWLER Uncapped 20 96 252 Dharmendrasinh Jadeja India BOWLER Uncapped 20 97 253 Khrievitso Kense India BOWLER Uncapped 20 98 254 Prince Balwant Rai India BOWLER Uncapped 20 99 255 Pardeep Sahu India BOWLER Uncapped 20 100 257 Prashant Solanki India BOWLER Uncapped 20 101 258 Midhun Sudhesan India BOWLER Uncapped 20 102 290 Rahul Buddhi India BATSMAN Uncapped 20 103 291 Sudip Chatterjee India BATSMAN Uncapped 20 104 292 Hiten Dalal India BATSMAN Uncapped 20 105 293 Abhimanyu Easwaran India BATSMAN Uncapped 20 106 295 Rahul Gahlaut India BATSMAN Uncapped 20 107 296 Amandeep Khare India BATSMAN Uncapped 20 108 297 Mayank Rawat India BATSMAN Uncapped 20 109 298 Dhruv Shorey India BATSMAN Uncapped 20 110 299 Ayush Badoni India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 111 300 Aneeshwar Gautam India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 112 302 Hayden Kerr Australia ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 113 303 Saurabh Kumar India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 114 304 Shams Mulani India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 115 305 Dhruv Patel India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 116 306 Atit Sheth India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 117 307 Utkarsh Singh India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 118 309 Kaif Ahmad India WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20 119 310 Shubhum Arora India WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20 120 311 Baba Indrajith India WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20 121 313 Eknath Kerkar India WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20 122 315 Nikhil Naik India WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20 123 316 Urvil Patel India WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20 124 317 B.R. Sharath India WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20 125 318 K.L. Shrijith India WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20 126 319 Mohit Avasthi India BOWLER Uncapped 20 127 320 Sushant Mishra India BOWLER Uncapped 20 128 321 Matheesha Pathirana Sri Lanka BOWLER Uncapped 20 129 322 G Periyasamy India BOWLER Uncapped 20 130 323 M.Harishankar Reddy India BOWLER Uncapped 20 131 324 R. Silambarasan India BOWLER Uncapped 20 132 325 Aditya Thakare India BOWLER Uncapped 20 133 326 Tanveer Ul Haq India BOWLER Uncapped 20 134 327 Kuldip Yadav India BOWLER RR Uncapped 20 135 328 Prithviraj Yarra India BOWLER Uncapped 20 136 329 Satyajeet Bachhav India BOWLER Uncapped 20 137 330 Chintal Gandhi India BOWLER Uncapped 20 138 331 Jacob Lintott England BOWLER Uncapped 20 139 332 Izharulhuq Naveed Afghanistan BOWLER Uncapped 20 140 333 Tanveer Sangha Australia BOWLER Uncapped 20 141 334 Manav Suthar India BOWLER Uncapped 20 142 335 Milind Tandon India BOWLER Uncapped 20 143 336 Sagar Udeshi India BOWLER Uncapped 20 144 337 Kushaal Wadhwani India BOWLER Uncapped 20 145 338 Akshay Wakhare India BOWLER Uncapped 20 146 367 Qamran Iqbal India BATSMAN Uncapped 20 147 368 Ishank Jaggi India BATSMAN Uncapped 20 148 369 Rohan Kunnummal India BATSMAN Uncapped 20 149 370 Tanmay Mishra India BATSMAN Uncapped 20 150 371 Yash Nahar India BATSMAN Uncapped 20 151 372 Shubham Singh Rohilla India BATSMAN Uncapped 20 152 373 Alex Ross Australia BATSMAN Uncapped 20 153 374 R Samarth India BATSMAN Uncapped 20 154 375 Naushad Shaikh India BATSMAN Uncapped 20 155 376 Abhijeet Tomar India BATSMAN Uncapped 20 156 377 Baba Aparajith India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 157 378 Prayas Barman India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 158 379 Yudhvir Charak India ALL-ROUNDER MI Uncapped 20 159 380 Shubhang Hegde India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 160 381 Roosh Kalaria India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 161 382 Aman Khan India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 162 383 Tanush Kotian India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 163 384 Pradeep Sangwan India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 164 385 Kaushal Tambe India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 165 386 Shivank Vashisth India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 166 387 Rahul Chandrol India WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20 167 388 Harvik Desai India WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20 168 389 Cam Fletcher New Zealand WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20 169 390 Tarang Gohel India WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20 170 391 Fazil Makaya India WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20 171 392 Ryan Rickelton South Africa WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20 172 393 Sandeep Kumar Tomar India WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20 173 394 Siddhesh Wath India WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20 174 395 Stephen Cheepurupalli India BOWLER Uncapped 20 175 396 Aniket Choudhary India BOWLER Uncapped 20 176 397 Kartikeya Kak India BOWLER Uncapped 20 177 399 Kulwant Khejroliya India BOWLER DC Uncapped 20 178 400 Ronit More India BOWLER Uncapped 20 179 401 M Nidheesh India BOWLER Uncapped 20 180 402 Babasafi Pathan India BOWLER Uncapped 20 181 403 Vidyadhar Patil India BOWLER Uncapped 20 182 404 Mukesh Kumar Singh India BOWLER Uncapped 20 183 405 R. Alexandar India BOWLER Uncapped 20 184 406 Adithya Ashok New Zealand BOWLER Uncapped 20 185 407 Jasmer Dhankhar India BOWLER Uncapped 20 186 408 Prerit Dutta India BOWLER Uncapped 20 187 409 Jon Russ Jaggesar West Indies BOWLER Uncapped 20 188 410 S. Kishan Kumar India BOWLER Uncapped 20 189 411 Kevin Koththigoda Sri Lanka BOWLER Uncapped 20 190 412 Swaraj Wabale India BOWLER Uncapped 20 191 433 Donavon Ferreira South Africa BATSMAN Uncapped 20 192 434 Ramesh Kumar India BATSMAN Uncapped 20 193 435 Bhupen Lalwani India BATSMAN Uncapped 20 194 436 Henan Malik India BATSMAN Uncapped 20 195 437 Pukhraj Mann India BATSMAN Uncapped 20 196 438 Shashwat Rawat India BATSMAN Uncapped 20 197 439 Pratham Singh India BATSMAN Uncapped 20 198 440 Jake Weatherald Australia BATSMAN Uncapped 20 199 441 Writtick Chatterjee India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 200 442 Gerald Coetzee South Africa ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 201 443 Akshay Karnewar India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 202 444 Sumit Kumar India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 203 445 Abid Mushtaq India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 204 446 Lone Muzaffar India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 205 447 Ninad Rathva India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 206 448 Shoun Roger India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 207 449 Hrithik Shokeen India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 208 450 Shashank Singh India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 209 451 Jaideep Bhambhu India BOWLER Uncapped 20 210 452 Nandre Burger South Africa BOWLER Uncapped 20 211 454 V Koushik India BOWLER Uncapped 20 212 455 Akash Madhwal India BOWLER Uncapped 20 213 456 Amit Mishra India BOWLER Uncapped 20 214 457 Anuj Raj India BOWLER Uncapped 20 215 458 Abhijeet Saket India BOWLER Uncapped 20 216 459 Rahul Shukla India BOWLER Uncapped 20 217 460 Nuwan Thushara Sri Lanka BOWLER Uncapped 20 218 472 Amit Ali India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 219 473 Chaitanya Bishnoi India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 220 474 Mayank Dagar India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 221 475 Migael Pretorius South Africa ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 222 476 Karan Sharma India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 223 477 Shivam Sharma India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 224 478 Pratyush Singh India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 225 479 Sanvir Singh India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 226 480 Dhrushant Soni India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 227 481 M Venkatesh India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 228 482 Bandaru Ayyappa India BOWLER Uncapped 20 229 483 Gurnoor Singh Brar India BOWLER Uncapped 20 230 484 Akash Choudhary India BOWLER Uncapped 20 231 485 Baltej Dhanda India BOWLER Uncapped 20 232 486 Saurabh Dubey India BOWLER Uncapped 20 233 487 Mohit Jangra India BOWLER Uncapped 20 234 488 Aaqib Khan India BOWLER Uncapped 20 235 489 Ruben Trumpelmann Namibia BOWLER Associate 20 236 491 Lalit Yadav India BOWLER Uncapped 20 237 492 Auqib Dar India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 238 493 Chirag Gandhi India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 239 495 Sijomon Joseph India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 240 496 Anirudha Joshi India ALL-ROUNDER DC Uncapped 20 241 497 Mohd. Arshad Khan India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 242 498 Ansh Patel India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 243 499 Shubham Sharma India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 244 500 Shubham Singh India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 245 501 K.Bhagath Varma India ALL-ROUNDER CSK Uncapped 20 246 502 Arpit Guleria India BOWLER Uncapped 20 247 503 Vipul Krishna India BOWLER Uncapped 20 248 504 Safvan Patel India BOWLER Uncapped 20 249 505 Chinntla Readdi India BOWLER Uncapped 20 250 506 Manish Reddy India BOWLER Uncapped 20 251 507 Ashok Sharma India BOWLER Uncapped 20 252 508 Ravi Sharma India BOWLER Uncapped 20 253 509 Shubham Singh India BOWLER Uncapped 20 254 510 Corbin Bosch South Africa ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 255 511 Nathan McAndrew Australia ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 256 512 Diwesh Pathania India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 257 513 Shubham Ranjane India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 258 514 Tom Rogers Australia ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 259 515 Johannes Smit Namibia ALL-ROUNDER Associate 20 260 516 Sagar Trivedi India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 261 517 Harsh Tyagi India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 262 518 R. Vivek India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 263 519 R.Sonu Yadav India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 264 520 V. Athisayaraj India BOWLER Uncapped 20 265 521 Ottneil Baartman South Africa BOWLER Uncapped 20 266 522 M.B. Darshan India BOWLER Uncapped 20 267 523 V. Gowtham India BOWLER Uncapped 20 268 524 Khwezi Gumede South Africa BOWLER Uncapped 20 269 525 Liam Guthrie Australia BOWLER Uncapped 20 270 526 Liam Hatcher Australia BOWLER Uncapped 20 271 527 Jay Bista India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 272 528 Saurav Chuahan India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 273 529 Tajinder Dhillon India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 274 530 Dikshanshu Negi India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 275 531 Abhishek Raut India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 276 532 K.V. Sasikanth India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 277 533 Bharat Sharma India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 278 534 Shivam Sharma India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 279 535 Arjun Tendulkar India ALL-ROUNDER MI Uncapped 20 280 536 Amit Yadav India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 281 537 Manoj Bhandage India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 282 538 Arun Chaprana India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 283 539 Ajay Dev Goud India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 284 540 Divyang Hinganekar India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 285 541 Azim Kazi India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 286 542 Sujit Nayak India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 287 543 Parth Sahani India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 288 544 Ashutosh Sharma India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 289 545 Vivrant Sharma India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 290 546 Kumar Kartikeya Singh India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 291 547 Ravi Chauhan India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 292 548 Shubham Garhwal India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 293 549 Shafiqullah Ghafari Afghanistan ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 294 550 M. Mohammed India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 295 551 Pulkit Narang India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 296 552 Pradosh Paul India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 297 553 Pushpendra Singh Rathore India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 298 554 Jason Sangha Australia ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 299 555 Purnank Tyagi India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 300 556 Samarth Vyas India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 301 557 Duan Jansen South Africa ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 302 558 Dev Lakra India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 303 559 Ajay Mandal India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 304 560 Lakhan Raja India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 305 561 Girinath Reddy India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 306 562 Siddhant Sharma India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 307 563 Matthew Short Australia ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 308 564 Anunay Singh India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 309 565 Saurin Thakar India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 310 566 Nyeem Young West Indies ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 311 567 Yuvraj Chaudhary India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 312 568 Khizar Dafedar India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 313 569 Sahil Dhiwan India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 314 570 Arjit Gupta India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 315 571 Mickil Jaiswal India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 316 572 Ryan John West Indies ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 317 573 J. Kousik India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 318 574 Jitender Pal India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 319 575 Jonty Sidhu India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 320 576 Yashovardhan Singh India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 321 577 Beyers Swanepoel South Africa ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 322 578 Pranshu Vijayran India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 323 579 Ishan Afridi India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 324 580 Mohammed Afridi India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 325 581 Prerit Agrawal India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 326 582 Aidan Cahill Australia ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 327 583 Mark Deyal West Indies ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 328 584 Nidhish Rajagopal India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 329 585 Bavanaka Sandeep India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 330 586 Safyaan Sharif Scotland ALL-ROUNDER Associate 20 331 587 Henry Shipley New Zealand ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 332 588 Maxwell Swaminathan India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 333 589 Johan Van Dyk South Africa ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20 334 590 Dunith Wellalage Sri Lanka ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here