IPL 2022 Auctions: Full List of Players with Rs 20 Lakh Crore Base Price - A total of 334 players are listed in the lowest price category for IPL 2022 auctions and it is safe to say a mere 10 per cent from this huge list will make it to any one of the 10 teams’ squad. Off them, the brightest prospect is South Africa’s Dewald Brevis, who has been in stellar form for the Under-19 team in the ongoing Under 19 World Cup in the West Indies. Aptly nicknamed Baby AB, this explosive right-hand bat is the one for the future and the franchises will try and pick him up at any cost. Brevis is most likely to go at least 5 times more than his base price. Others in this list include SRH’s Priyam Garg and Abhishek Sharma, RCB’s Rajat Patidar, Mohammad Azharuddeen, PBKS’s Sarfaraz Khan, Harpreet Brar, Prabhsimran Singh, RR’s Kartik Tyagi, Anuj Rawat and Shreyas Gopal and MI’s Arjun Tendulkar. Also in the fray are Namibia’s left-arm pacer Ruben Trumeplmann, Australia’s Jason Sangha - touted as the next Ricky Ponting, Manan Vohra – KXIP’s one-time retainer and a host of other domestic players from India, Australia, South Africa and New Zealand.
List of Players listed under the Rs 2 Crore | Rs 1.5 Crore | Rs 1 Crore | Rs 75 Lakh | Rs 50 Lakh | Rs 40 Lakh | Rs 30 Lakh
Here’s the full list of Players listed under Rs 20 Lakh Price Bracket
|No.
|List Sr.No.
|First Name
|Surname
|Country
|Specialism
|2021 Team
|C/U/A
|Reserve Price Rs Lakh
|1
|55
|Dewald
|Brevis
|South Africa
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|20
|2
|56
|Priyam
|Garg
|India
|BATSMAN
|SRH
|Uncapped
|20
|3
|57
|Ashwin
|Hebbar
|India
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|20
|4
|58
|C.Hari
|Nishaanth
|India
|BATSMAN
|CSK
|Uncapped
|20
|5
|59
|Rajat
|Patidar
|India
|BATSMAN
|RCB
|Uncapped
|20
|6
|60
|Abhinav
|Sadarangani
|India
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|20
|7
|61
|Anmolpreet
|Singh
|India
|BATSMAN
|MI
|Uncapped
|20
|8
|64
|Harpreet
|Brar
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|PBKS
|Uncapped
|20
|9
|66
|Sarfaraz
|Khan
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|PBKS
|Uncapped
|20
|10
|71
|Abhishek
|Sharma
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|SRH
|Uncapped
|20
|11
|73
|Mohammed
|Azharuddeen
|India
|WICKETKEEPER
|RCB
|Uncapped
|20
|12
|74
|K.S.
|Bharat
|India
|WICKETKEEPER
|RCB
|Uncapped
|20
|13
|76
|N.
|Jagadeesan
|India
|WICKETKEEPER
|CSK
|Uncapped
|20
|14
|77
|Anuj
|Rawat
|India
|WICKETKEEPER
|RR
|Uncapped
|20
|15
|78
|Jitesh
|Sharma
|India
|WICKETKEEPER
|Uncapped
|20
|16
|79
|Prabhsimran
|Singh
|India
|WICKETKEEPER
|PBKS
|Uncapped
|20
|17
|80
|Vishnu
|Solanki
|India
|WICKETKEEPER
|Uncapped
|20
|18
|81
|Vishnu
|Vinod
|India
|WICKETKEEPER
|DC
|Uncapped
|20
|19
|82
|K.M.
|Asif
|India
|BOWLER
|CSK
|Uncapped
|20
|20
|83
|Akash
|Deep
|India
|BOWLER
|RCB
|Uncapped
|20
|21
|84
|Tushar
|Deshpande
|India
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|22
|85
|Avesh
|Khan
|India
|BOWLER
|DC
|Uncapped
|20
|23
|86
|Ishan
|Porel
|India
|BOWLER
|PBKS
|Uncapped
|20
|24
|87
|Ankit Singh
|Rajpoot
|India
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|25
|89
|Kartik
|Tyagi
|India
|BOWLER
|RR
|Uncapped
|20
|26
|91
|Murugan
|Ashwin
|India
|BOWLER
|PBKS
|Uncapped
|20
|27
|92
|K.C
|Cariappa
|India
|BOWLER
|RR
|Uncapped
|20
|28
|93
|Shreyas
|Gopal
|India
|BOWLER
|RR
|Uncapped
|20
|29
|95
|R.
|Sai Kishore
|India
|BOWLER
|CSK
|Uncapped
|20
|30
|96
|M.
|Siddharth
|India
|BOWLER
|DC
|Uncapped
|20
|31
|97
|Jagadeesha
|Suchith
|India
|BOWLER
|SRH
|Uncapped
|20
|32
|135
|Sachin
|Baby
|India
|BATSMAN
|RCB
|Uncapped
|20
|33
|136
|Ricky
|Bhui
|India
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|20
|34
|137
|Himanshu
|Rana
|India
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|20
|35
|138
|Harnoor
|Singh
|India
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|20
|36
|139
|Himmat
|Singh
|India
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|20
|37
|140
|Rinku
|Singh
|India
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|20
|38
|141
|Virat
|Singh
|India
|BATSMAN
|SRH
|Uncapped
|20
|39
|142
|Manan
|Vohra
|India
|BATSMAN
|RR
|Uncapped
|20
|40
|143
|Raj Angad
|Bawa
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|41
|144
|Yash
|Dhull
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|42
|147
|Darshan
|Nalkande
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|PBKS
|Uncapped
|20
|43
|148
|Vicky
|Ostwal
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|44
|149
|Ripal
|Patel
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|DC
|Uncapped
|20
|45
|150
|Anukul
|Roy
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|MI
|Uncapped
|20
|46
|151
|N. Tilak
|Varma
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|47
|152
|Lalit
|Yadav
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|DC
|Uncapped
|20
|48
|153
|Sanjay
|Yadav
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|49
|154
|Yash
|Dayal
|India
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|50
|155
|Arzan
|Nagwaswalla
|India
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|51
|156
|Kuldeep
|Sen
|India
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|52
|157
|Akash
|Singh
|India
|BOWLER
|RR
|Uncapped
|20
|53
|158
|Simarjeet
|Singh
|India
|BOWLER
|MI
|Uncapped
|20
|54
|159
|Yash
|Thakur
|India
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|55
|160
|Vasu
|Vats
|India
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|56
|161
|Mujtaba
|Yousuf
|India
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|57
|210
|Tanmay
|Agarwal
|India
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|20
|58
|211
|Shivam
|Chauhan
|India
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|20
|59
|212
|Nikhil
|Gangta
|India
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|20
|60
|213
|Rohan
|Kadam
|India
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|20
|61
|215
|Priyank
|Panchal
|India
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|20
|62
|216
|Sameer
|Rizvi
|India
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|20
|63
|217
|Ritwik
|Roy Chowdhury
|India
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|20
|64
|218
|Subhranshu
|Senapati
|India
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|20
|65
|219
|Apoorv
|Wankhade
|India
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|20
|66
|220
|Atharva
|Ankolekar
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|67
|222
|Pravin
|Dubey
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|DC
|Uncapped
|20
|68
|223
|Prerak
|Mankad
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|69
|224
|Suyash
|Prabhudessai
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|RCB
|Uncapped
|20
|70
|225
|Ramandeep
|Singh
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|71
|226
|B. Sai
|Sudharsan
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|72
|227
|Atharva
|Taide
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|73
|228
|Tanay
|Thyagarajan
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|74
|229
|Ankush
|Bains
|India
|WICKETKEEPER
|Uncapped
|20
|75
|230
|Prashant
|Chopra
|India
|WICKETKEEPER
|Uncapped
|20
|76
|231
|Kedar
|Devdhar
|India
|WICKETKEEPER
|Uncapped
|20
|77
|232
|Shreevats
|Goswami
|India
|WICKETKEEPER
|SRH
|Uncapped
|20
|78
|233
|Dhruv
|Jurel
|India
|WICKETKEEPER
|Uncapped
|20
|79
|234
|Aryan
|Juyal
|India
|WICKETKEEPER
|Uncapped
|20
|80
|235
|Akshdeep
|Nath
|India
|WICKETKEEPER
|Uncapped
|20
|81
|236
|Luvnith
|Sisodia
|India
|WICKETKEEPER
|Uncapped
|20
|82
|237
|Aditya
|Tare
|India
|WICKETKEEPER
|MI
|Uncapped
|20
|83
|238
|Upendra Singh
|Yadav
|India
|WICKETKEEPER
|Uncapped
|20
|84
|239
|Vaibhav
|Arora
|India
|BOWLER
|KKR
|Uncapped
|20
|85
|240
|Mukesh
|Choudhary
|India
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|86
|241
|Rasikh
|Dar
|India
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|87
|243
|Pankaj
|Jaswal
|India
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|88
|244
|Mohsin
|Khan
|India
|BOWLER
|MI
|Uncapped
|20
|89
|245
|Lukman Hussain
|Meriwala
|India
|BOWLER
|DC
|Uncapped
|20
|90
|246
|Chama
|Milind
|India
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|91
|247
|Vyshak
|Vijay Kumar
|India
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|92
|248
|Mayank
|Yadav
|India
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|93
|249
|Zeeshan
|Ansari
|India
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|94
|250
|Tejas
|Baroka
|India
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|95
|251
|Yuvraj
|Chudasama
|India
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|96
|252
|Dharmendrasinh
|Jadeja
|India
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|97
|253
|Khrievitso
|Kense
|India
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|98
|254
|Prince Balwant
|Rai
|India
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|99
|255
|Pardeep
|Sahu
|India
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|100
|257
|Prashant
|Solanki
|India
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|101
|258
|Midhun
|Sudhesan
|India
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|102
|290
|Rahul
|Buddhi
|India
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|20
|103
|291
|Sudip
|Chatterjee
|India
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|20
|104
|292
|Hiten
|Dalal
|India
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|20
|105
|293
|Abhimanyu
|Easwaran
|India
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|20
|106
|295
|Rahul
|Gahlaut
|India
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|20
|107
|296
|Amandeep
|Khare
|India
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|20
|108
|297
|Mayank
|Rawat
|India
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|20
|109
|298
|Dhruv
|Shorey
|India
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|20
|110
|299
|Ayush
|Badoni
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|111
|300
|Aneeshwar
|Gautam
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|112
|302
|Hayden
|Kerr
|Australia
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|113
|303
|Saurabh
|Kumar
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|114
|304
|Shams
|Mulani
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|115
|305
|Dhruv
|Patel
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|116
|306
|Atit
|Sheth
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|117
|307
|Utkarsh
|Singh
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|118
|309
|Kaif
|Ahmad
|India
|WICKETKEEPER
|Uncapped
|20
|119
|310
|Shubhum
|Arora
|India
|WICKETKEEPER
|Uncapped
|20
|120
|311
|Baba
|Indrajith
|India
|WICKETKEEPER
|Uncapped
|20
|121
|313
|Eknath
|Kerkar
|India
|WICKETKEEPER
|Uncapped
|20
|122
|315
|Nikhil
|Naik
|India
|WICKETKEEPER
|Uncapped
|20
|123
|316
|Urvil
|Patel
|India
|WICKETKEEPER
|Uncapped
|20
|124
|317
|B.R.
|Sharath
|India
|WICKETKEEPER
|Uncapped
|20
|125
|318
|K.L.
|Shrijith
|India
|WICKETKEEPER
|Uncapped
|20
|126
|319
|Mohit
|Avasthi
|India
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|127
|320
|Sushant
|Mishra
|India
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|128
|321
|Matheesha
|Pathirana
|Sri Lanka
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|129
|322
|G
|Periyasamy
|India
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|130
|323
|M.Harishankar
|Reddy
|India
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|131
|324
|R.
|Silambarasan
|India
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|132
|325
|Aditya
|Thakare
|India
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|133
|326
|Tanveer
|Ul Haq
|India
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|134
|327
|Kuldip
|Yadav
|India
|BOWLER
|RR
|Uncapped
|20
|135
|328
|Prithviraj
|Yarra
|India
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|136
|329
|Satyajeet
|Bachhav
|India
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|137
|330
|Chintal
|Gandhi
|India
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|138
|331
|Jacob
|Lintott
|England
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|139
|332
|Izharulhuq
|Naveed
|Afghanistan
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|140
|333
|Tanveer
|Sangha
|Australia
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|141
|334
|Manav
|Suthar
|India
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|142
|335
|Milind
|Tandon
|India
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|143
|336
|Sagar
|Udeshi
|India
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|144
|337
|Kushaal
|Wadhwani
|India
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|145
|338
|Akshay
|Wakhare
|India
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|146
|367
|Qamran
|Iqbal
|India
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|20
|147
|368
|Ishank
|Jaggi
|India
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|20
|148
|369
|Rohan
|Kunnummal
|India
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|20
|149
|370
|Tanmay
|Mishra
|India
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|20
|150
|371
|Yash
|Nahar
|India
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|20
|151
|372
|Shubham Singh
|Rohilla
|India
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|20
|152
|373
|Alex
|Ross
|Australia
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|20
|153
|374
|R
|Samarth
|India
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|20
|154
|375
|Naushad
|Shaikh
|India
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|20
|155
|376
|Abhijeet
|Tomar
|India
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|20
|156
|377
|Baba
|Aparajith
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|157
|378
|Prayas
|Barman
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|158
|379
|Yudhvir
|Charak
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|MI
|Uncapped
|20
|159
|380
|Shubhang
|Hegde
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|160
|381
|Roosh
|Kalaria
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|161
|382
|Aman
|Khan
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|162
|383
|Tanush
|Kotian
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|163
|384
|Pradeep
|Sangwan
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|164
|385
|Kaushal
|Tambe
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|165
|386
|Shivank
|Vashisth
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|166
|387
|Rahul
|Chandrol
|India
|WICKETKEEPER
|Uncapped
|20
|167
|388
|Harvik
|Desai
|India
|WICKETKEEPER
|Uncapped
|20
|168
|389
|Cam
|Fletcher
|New Zealand
|WICKETKEEPER
|Uncapped
|20
|169
|390
|Tarang
|Gohel
|India
|WICKETKEEPER
|Uncapped
|20
|170
|391
|Fazil
|Makaya
|India
|WICKETKEEPER
|Uncapped
|20
|171
|392
|Ryan
|Rickelton
|South Africa
|WICKETKEEPER
|Uncapped
|20
|172
|393
|Sandeep Kumar
|Tomar
|India
|WICKETKEEPER
|Uncapped
|20
|173
|394
|Siddhesh
|Wath
|India
|WICKETKEEPER
|Uncapped
|20
|174
|395
|Stephen
|Cheepurupalli
|India
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|175
|396
|Aniket
|Choudhary
|India
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|176
|397
|Kartikeya
|Kak
|India
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|177
|399
|Kulwant
|Khejroliya
|India
|BOWLER
|DC
|Uncapped
|20
|178
|400
|Ronit
|More
|India
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|179
|401
|M
|Nidheesh
|India
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|180
|402
|Babasafi
|Pathan
|India
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|181
|403
|Vidyadhar
|Patil
|India
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|182
|404
|Mukesh Kumar
|Singh
|India
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|183
|405
|R.
|Alexandar
|India
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|184
|406
|Adithya
|Ashok
|New Zealand
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|185
|407
|Jasmer
|Dhankhar
|India
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|186
|408
|Prerit
|Dutta
|India
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|187
|409
|Jon Russ
|Jaggesar
|West Indies
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|188
|410
|S.
|Kishan Kumar
|India
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|189
|411
|Kevin
|Koththigoda
|Sri Lanka
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|190
|412
|Swaraj
|Wabale
|India
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|191
|433
|Donavon
|Ferreira
|South Africa
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|20
|192
|434
|Ramesh
|Kumar
|India
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|20
|193
|435
|Bhupen
|Lalwani
|India
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|20
|194
|436
|Henan
|Malik
|India
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|20
|195
|437
|Pukhraj
|Mann
|India
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|20
|196
|438
|Shashwat
|Rawat
|India
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|20
|197
|439
|Pratham
|Singh
|India
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|20
|198
|440
|Jake
|Weatherald
|Australia
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|20
|199
|441
|Writtick
|Chatterjee
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|200
|442
|Gerald
|Coetzee
|South Africa
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|201
|443
|Akshay
|Karnewar
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|202
|444
|Sumit
|Kumar
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|203
|445
|Abid
|Mushtaq
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|204
|446
|Lone
|Muzaffar
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|205
|447
|Ninad
|Rathva
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|206
|448
|Shoun
|Roger
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|207
|449
|Hrithik
|Shokeen
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|208
|450
|Shashank
|Singh
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|209
|451
|Jaideep
|Bhambhu
|India
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|210
|452
|Nandre
|Burger
|South Africa
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|211
|454
|V
|Koushik
|India
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|212
|455
|Akash
|Madhwal
|India
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|213
|456
|Amit
|Mishra
|India
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|214
|457
|Anuj
|Raj
|India
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|215
|458
|Abhijeet
|Saket
|India
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|216
|459
|Rahul
|Shukla
|India
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|217
|460
|Nuwan
|Thushara
|Sri Lanka
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|218
|472
|Amit
|Ali
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|219
|473
|Chaitanya
|Bishnoi
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|220
|474
|Mayank
|Dagar
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|221
|475
|Migael
|Pretorius
|South Africa
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|222
|476
|Karan
|Sharma
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|223
|477
|Shivam
|Sharma
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|224
|478
|Pratyush
|Singh
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|225
|479
|Sanvir
|Singh
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|226
|480
|Dhrushant
|Soni
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|227
|481
|M
|Venkatesh
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|228
|482
|Bandaru
|Ayyappa
|India
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|229
|483
|Gurnoor Singh
|Brar
|India
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|230
|484
|Akash
|Choudhary
|India
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|231
|485
|Baltej
|Dhanda
|India
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|232
|486
|Saurabh
|Dubey
|India
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|233
|487
|Mohit
|Jangra
|India
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|234
|488
|Aaqib
|Khan
|India
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|235
|489
|Ruben
|Trumpelmann
|Namibia
|BOWLER
|Associate
|20
|236
|491
|Lalit
|Yadav
|India
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|237
|492
|Auqib
|Dar
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|238
|493
|Chirag
|Gandhi
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|239
|495
|Sijomon
|Joseph
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|240
|496
|Anirudha
|Joshi
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|DC
|Uncapped
|20
|241
|497
|Mohd. Arshad
|Khan
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|242
|498
|Ansh
|Patel
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|243
|499
|Shubham
|Sharma
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|244
|500
|Shubham
|Singh
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|245
|501
|K.Bhagath
|Varma
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|CSK
|Uncapped
|20
|246
|502
|Arpit
|Guleria
|India
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|247
|503
|Vipul
|Krishna
|India
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|248
|504
|Safvan
|Patel
|India
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|249
|505
|Chinntla
|Readdi
|India
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|250
|506
|Manish
|Reddy
|India
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|251
|507
|Ashok
|Sharma
|India
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|252
|508
|Ravi
|Sharma
|India
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|253
|509
|Shubham
|Singh
|India
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|254
|510
|Corbin
|Bosch
|South Africa
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|255
|511
|Nathan
|McAndrew
|Australia
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|256
|512
|Diwesh
|Pathania
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|257
|513
|Shubham
|Ranjane
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|258
|514
|Tom
|Rogers
|Australia
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|259
|515
|Johannes
|Smit
|Namibia
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Associate
|20
|260
|516
|Sagar
|Trivedi
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|261
|517
|Harsh
|Tyagi
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|262
|518
|R.
|Vivek
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|263
|519
|R.Sonu
|Yadav
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|264
|520
|V.
|Athisayaraj
|India
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|265
|521
|Ottneil
|Baartman
|South Africa
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|266
|522
|M.B.
|Darshan
|India
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|267
|523
|V.
|Gowtham
|India
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|268
|524
|Khwezi
|Gumede
|South Africa
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|269
|525
|Liam
|Guthrie
|Australia
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|270
|526
|Liam
|Hatcher
|Australia
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|20
|271
|527
|Jay
|Bista
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|272
|528
|Saurav
|Chuahan
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|273
|529
|Tajinder
|Dhillon
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|274
|530
|Dikshanshu
|Negi
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|275
|531
|Abhishek
|Raut
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|276
|532
|K.V.
|Sasikanth
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|277
|533
|Bharat
|Sharma
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|278
|534
|Shivam
|Sharma
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|279
|535
|Arjun
|Tendulkar
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|MI
|Uncapped
|20
|280
|536
|Amit
|Yadav
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|281
|537
|Manoj
|Bhandage
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|282
|538
|Arun
|Chaprana
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|283
|539
|Ajay Dev
|Goud
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|284
|540
|Divyang
|Hinganekar
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|285
|541
|Azim
|Kazi
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|286
|542
|Sujit
|Nayak
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|287
|543
|Parth
|Sahani
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|288
|544
|Ashutosh
|Sharma
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|289
|545
|Vivrant
|Sharma
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|290
|546
|Kumar Kartikeya
|Singh
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|291
|547
|Ravi
|Chauhan
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|292
|548
|Shubham
|Garhwal
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|293
|549
|Shafiqullah
|Ghafari
|Afghanistan
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|294
|550
|M.
|Mohammed
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|295
|551
|Pulkit
|Narang
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|296
|552
|Pradosh
|Paul
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|297
|553
|Pushpendra Singh
|Rathore
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|298
|554
|Jason
|Sangha
|Australia
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|299
|555
|Purnank
|Tyagi
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|300
|556
|Samarth
|Vyas
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|301
|557
|Duan
|Jansen
|South Africa
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|302
|558
|Dev
|Lakra
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|303
|559
|Ajay
|Mandal
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|304
|560
|Lakhan
|Raja
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|305
|561
|Girinath
|Reddy
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|306
|562
|Siddhant
|Sharma
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|307
|563
|Matthew
|Short
|Australia
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|308
|564
|Anunay
|Singh
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|309
|565
|Saurin
|Thakar
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|310
|566
|Nyeem
|Young
|West Indies
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|311
|567
|Yuvraj
|Chaudhary
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|312
|568
|Khizar
|Dafedar
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|313
|569
|Sahil
|Dhiwan
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|314
|570
|Arjit
|Gupta
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|315
|571
|Mickil
|Jaiswal
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|316
|572
|Ryan
|John
|West Indies
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|317
|573
|J.
|Kousik
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|318
|574
|Jitender
|Pal
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|319
|575
|Jonty
|Sidhu
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|320
|576
|Yashovardhan
|Singh
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|321
|577
|Beyers
|Swanepoel
|South Africa
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|322
|578
|Pranshu
|Vijayran
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|323
|579
|Ishan
|Afridi
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|324
|580
|Mohammed
|Afridi
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|325
|581
|Prerit
|Agrawal
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|326
|582
|Aidan
|Cahill
|Australia
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|327
|583
|Mark
|Deyal
|West Indies
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|328
|584
|Nidhish
|Rajagopal
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|329
|585
|Bavanaka
|Sandeep
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|330
|586
|Safyaan
|Sharif
|Scotland
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Associate
|20
|331
|587
|Henry
|Shipley
|New Zealand
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|332
|588
|Maxwell
|Swaminathan
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|333
|589
|Johan
|Van Dyk
|South Africa
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|334
|590
|Dunith
|Wellalage
|Sri Lanka
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
