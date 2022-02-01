IPL 2022 Auctions: Full List of Players with Rs 40 Lakh Crore Base Price - This is a relatively smaller group with only nine players registered under the INR 30 lakh category. The notable names in this price bracket are Rajasthan Royals Riyan Parag, who will most likely end up back with the Sanju Samson-led team and RCB’s spin bowling allrounder Shahbaz Ahmad, who had got a few games for the franchise last IPL and had impressed with his all-round abilities. Noor Ahmad of Afghanistan is another interesting name to follow – as he is the youngest player in this IPL auction, as was the case last year as well. He had gone unsold. Current Under-19 pacer Rajvardhan Hangargekar, listed as an allrounder, is in the Rs 30 Lakh category, while journeymen Jalaj Saxena and Sheldon Jackson too have listed their name in this price bracket, along with Kerala’s Basil Thampi. BBL sensations Ben Dwarshuis and Matt Kelly too have registered under this price bracket.

List of Players listed under the Rs 2 Crore | Rs 1.5 Crore | Rs 1 Crore | Rs 75 Lakh | Rs 50 Lakh | Rs 40 Lakh

Here’s the full list of Players listed under Rs 30 Lakh Price Bracket

No. List Sr.No. First Name Surname Country Specialism 2021 Team C/U/A Reserve Price Rs Lakh 1 63 Shahbaz Ahamad India ALL-ROUNDER RCB Uncapped 30 2 70 Riyan Parag India ALL-ROUNDER RR Uncapped 30 3 75 Sheldon Jackson India WICKETKEEPER KKR Uncapped 30 4 88 Basil Thampi India BOWLER SRH Uncapped 30 5 90 Noor Ahmad Afghanistan BOWLER Uncapped 30 6 145 Rajvardhan Hangargekar India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 30 7 242 Ben Dwarshuis Australia BOWLER Uncapped 30 8 256 Jalaj Saxena India BOWLER PBKS Uncapped 30 9 453 Matt Kelly Australia BOWLER Uncapped 30

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here