IPL 2022 Auctions: Full List of Players with Rs 40 Lakh Crore Base Price - Only 17 players are in the INR 40 Lakh category, but most of them could in for a big payday come the auction days. The enterprising Maharashtra top-order batsman Rahul Tripathi leads this group followed by Deepak Hooda, who has been included in the Indian squad for the WI series. The big-hitting Shahrukh Khan touted as domestic cricket’s best finisher has slotted himself in this category and sure-shot will be the most sort after from this price bracket. Add to this mix the young and exciting former Under-19 world cup winning pace duo of Shivam Mavi and Kamlesh Nagarkoti. Also in the group are allrounder Rahul Tewatia, spinner Sandeep Lamichhane, USA player Ali Khan and a couple of young foreign talents in Australia’s Tim David and England’s Laurie Evans.

Here’s the full list of Players listed under Rs 40 Lakh Price Bracket

No. List Sr.No. First Name Surname Specialism 2021 Team C/U/A Reserve Price Rs Lakh 1 62 Rahul Tripathi BATSMAN KKR Uncapped 40 2 65 Deepak Hooda ALL-ROUNDER PBKS Uncapped 40 3 67 Shahrukh Khan ALL-ROUNDER PBKS Uncapped 40 4 68 Shivam Mavi ALL-ROUNDER KKR Uncapped 40 5 69 Kamlesh Nagarkoti ALL-ROUNDER KKR Uncapped 40 6 72 Rahul Tewatia ALL-ROUNDER RR Uncapped 40 7 94 Sandeep Lamichhane BOWLER Associate 40 8 146 Mahipal Lomror ALL-ROUNDER RR Uncapped 40 9 214 Tom Kohler-Cadmore BATSMAN Uncapped 40 10 221 Tim David ALL-ROUNDER RCB Uncapped 40 11 289 Harpreet Bhatia BATSMAN Uncapped 40 12 294 Laurie Evans BATSMAN Uncapped 40 13 301 Benny Howell ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 40 14 312 Arun Karthick WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 40 15 314 Kennar Lewis WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 40 16 398 Ali Khan BOWLER Associate 40 17 494 Chris Green ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 40

