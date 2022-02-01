IPL 2022 Auctions: Full List of Players with Rs 40 Lakh Crore Base Price - Only 17 players are in the INR 40 Lakh category, but most of them could in for a big payday come the auction days. The enterprising Maharashtra top-order batsman Rahul Tripathi leads this group followed by Deepak Hooda, who has been included in the Indian squad for the WI series. The big-hitting Shahrukh Khan touted as domestic cricket’s best finisher has slotted himself in this category and sure-shot will be the most sort after from this price bracket. Add to this mix the young and exciting former Under-19 world cup winning pace duo of Shivam Mavi and Kamlesh Nagarkoti. Also in the group are allrounder Rahul Tewatia, spinner Sandeep Lamichhane, USA player Ali Khan and a couple of young foreign talents in Australia’s Tim David and England’s Laurie Evans.
Here’s the full list of Players listed under Rs 40 Lakh Price Bracket
|No.
|List Sr.No.
|First Name
|Surname
|Specialism
|2021 Team
|C/U/A
|Reserve Price Rs Lakh
|1
|62
|Rahul
|Tripathi
|BATSMAN
|KKR
|Uncapped
|40
|2
|65
|Deepak
|Hooda
|ALL-ROUNDER
|PBKS
|Uncapped
|40
|3
|67
|Shahrukh
|Khan
|ALL-ROUNDER
|PBKS
|Uncapped
|40
|4
|68
|Shivam
|Mavi
|ALL-ROUNDER
|KKR
|Uncapped
|40
|5
|69
|Kamlesh
|Nagarkoti
|ALL-ROUNDER
|KKR
|Uncapped
|40
|6
|72
|Rahul
|Tewatia
|ALL-ROUNDER
|RR
|Uncapped
|40
|7
|94
|Sandeep
|Lamichhane
|BOWLER
|Associate
|40
|8
|146
|Mahipal
|Lomror
|ALL-ROUNDER
|RR
|Uncapped
|40
|9
|214
|Tom
|Kohler-Cadmore
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|40
|10
|221
|Tim
|David
|ALL-ROUNDER
|RCB
|Uncapped
|40
|11
|289
|Harpreet
|Bhatia
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|40
|12
|294
|Laurie
|Evans
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|40
|13
|301
|Benny
|Howell
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|40
|14
|312
|Arun
|Karthick
|WICKETKEEPER
|Uncapped
|40
|15
|314
|Kennar
|Lewis
|WICKETKEEPER
|Uncapped
|40
|16
|398
|Ali
|Khan
|BOWLER
|Associate
|40
|17
|494
|Chris
|Green
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|40
