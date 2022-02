IPL 2022 Auctions: Full List of Players with Rs 50 Lakh Crore Base Price - One of the crowded categories, the INR 50 Lakh price bracket as a total of 104 players registered varying from young and upcoming stars , superstars of yesteryears to fringe players trying their luck at the auction. Cheteshwar Pujara is the big name in this group and while in all likelihood he may go unsold, it’s always interesting to see the franchises reaction when the Saurashtra player’s names comes up. Another interesting name from the group is S Sreesanth – on a comeback trail. Other notable names in this list include bright international prospects Marco Jansen, George Garton, Khaleel Ahmed, Hazratullah Zazai, Rahamanullah Gurbaz, Jayden Seales. Also in this category are former IPL bigwigs Murali Vijay, Karn Sharma, Sandeep Sharma, Karun Nair. David Weise from Namibia and Brad Wheal from Scotland are the two Associate nation players in this category.

Here’s the full list of Players listed under Rs 50 Lakh Price Bracket

No. List Sr.No. First Name Surname Specialism 2021 Team C/U/A Reserve Price Rs Lakh 1 103 Cheteshwar Pujara BATSMAN CSK Capped 50 2 105 Mandeep Singh BATSMAN PBKS Capped 50 3 106 Saurabh Tiwary BATSMAN MI Capped 50 4 108 Shivam Dube ALL-ROUNDER RR Capped 50 5 109 K. Gowtham ALL-ROUNDER CSK Capped 50 6 110 Marco Jansen ALL-ROUNDER MI Capped 50 7 114 Vijay Shankar ALL-ROUNDER SRH Capped 50 8 117 Syed Khaleel Ahmed BOWLER SRH Capped 50 9 118 Dushmanta Chameera BOWLER Capped 50 10 121 Lungisani Ngidi BOWLER CSK Capped 50 11 123 Chetan Sakariya BOWLER RR Capped 50 12 125 Sandeep Sharma BOWLER SRH Capped 50 13 127 Qais Ahmad BOWLER Capped 50 14 129 Mayank Markande BOWLER RR Capped 50 15 130 Shahbaz Nadeem BOWLER SRH Capped 50 16 132 Karn Sharma BOWLER CSK Capped 50 17 133 Ish Sodhi BOWLER Capped 50 18 134 Maheesh Theekshana BOWLER Capped 50 19 162 Finn Allen BATSMAN RCB Capped 50 20 167 Karun Nair BATSMAN KKR Capped 50 21 170 Najibullah Zadran BATSMAN Capped 50 22 172 Charith Asalanka ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50 23 173 Rishi Dhawan ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50 24 174 George Garton ALL-ROUNDER RCB Capped 50 25 176 Dwaine Pretorius ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50 26 181 Litton Das WICKETKEEPER Capped 50 27 182 Niroshan Dickwella WICKETKEEPER Capped 50 28 183 Andre Fletcher WICKETKEEPER Capped 50 29 184 Rahmanullah Gurbaz WICKETKEEPER Capped 50 30 185 Shai Hope WICKETKEEPER Capped 50 31 186 Heinrich Klaasen WICKETKEEPER Capped 50 32 187 Ben Mcdermott WICKETKEEPER Capped 50 33 188 Kusal Mendis WICKETKEEPER Capped 50 34 189 Kusal Perera WICKETKEEPER Capped 50 35 192 Tim Seifert WICKETKEEPER KKR Capped 50 36 195 Fazalhaq Farooqi BOWLER Capped 50 37 202 Sandeep Warrier BOWLER KKR Capped 50 38 204 Akila Dhananjaya BOWLER Capped 50 39 205 Zahir Khan BOWLER Capped 50 40 206 Keshav Maharaj BOWLER Capped 50 41 207 Waqar Salamkheil BOWLER Capped 50 42 208 Rahul Sharma BOWLER Capped 50 43 209 Hayden Walsh BOWLER Capped 50 44 261 Brandon King BATSMAN Capped 50 45 262 Janneman Malan BATSMAN Capped 50 46 263 Bhanuka Rajapaksa BATSMAN Capped 50 47 265 Paul Stirling BATSMAN Capped 50 48 266 Hanuma Vihari BATSMAN Capped 50 49 268 Hazratullah Zazai BATSMAN Capped 50 50 274 Akeal Hosein ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50 51 275 Karim Janat ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50 52 277 Pawan Negi ALL-ROUNDER KKR Capped 50 53 278 Gurkeerat Singh ALL-ROUNDER KKR Capped 50 54 280 Taskin Ahmed BOWLER Capped 50 55 288 Naveen Ul Haq BOWLER Capped 50 56 308 David Wiese ALL-ROUNDER Associate 50 57 340 Shamrah Brooks BATSMAN Capped 50 58 341 Avishka Fernando BATSMAN Capped 50 59 342 Zubayr Hamza BATSMAN Capped 50 60 343 Pathum Nissaanka BATSMAN Capped 50 61 344 Kurtis Patterson BATSMAN Capped 50 62 345 Hashmatullah Shahidi BATSMAN Capped 50 63 346 Manoj Tiwary BATSMAN Capped 50 64 350 Chamika Karunaratne ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50 65 352 Gulbadin Naib ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50 66 354 Parvez Rasool ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50 67 355 Dasun Shanaka ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50 68 357 Varun Aaron BOWLER Capped 50 69 358 Wesley Agar BOWLER Capped 50 70 359 Shoriful Islam BOWLER Capped 50 71 360 Josh Little BOWLER Capped 50 72 361 Blessing Muzarabani BOWLER Capped 50 73 362 Jayden Seales BOWLER Capped 50 74 363 Mohit Sharma BOWLER Capped 50 75 364 Barinder Sran BOWLER Capped 50 76 366 Neil Wagner BOWLER Capped 50 77 413 Curtis Campher ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50 78 417 Wayne Parnell ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50 79 418 Samit Patel ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50 80 419 Thisara Perera ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50 81 421 Murali Vijay ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50 82 422 Jack Wildermuth ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50 83 423 Hamish Bennett BOWLER Capped 50 84 424 Daryn Dupavillon BOWLER Capped 50 85 425 Fidel Edwards BOWLER Capped 50 86 426 Hamid Hassan BOWLER Capped 50 87 427 Lahiru Kumara BOWLER Capped 50 88 428 Joel Paris BOWLER Capped 50 89 429 S. Sreesanth BOWLER Capped 50 90 430 Oshane Thomas BOWLER Capped 50 91 431 Blair Tickner BOWLER Capped 50 92 432 Isuru Udana BOWLER Capped 50 93 461 Mark Adnair ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50 94 462 Hilton Cartwright ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50 95 463 Gareth Delany ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50 96 464 Danushka Gunatilaka ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50 97 465 Anaru Kitchen ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50 98 466 Dhananjaya Lakshan ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50 99 467 Sisanda Magala ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50 100 468 Kyle Mayers ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50 101 469 Andile Phehlukwayo ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50 102 470 Seekkuge Prasanna ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50 103 471 Raymon Reifer ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50 104 490 Brad Wheal BOWLER Associate 50

