IPL 2022 Auctions: 'Keep Me in Your Prayers'-Sreesanth Included in Final List of Players

With IPL 2022 Mega auctions set to take place on February 12 and 13, Sreesanth might finally get that one opportunity to play IPL—a tournament that changed his life forever. It was here in 2013 that he was arrested by the Delhi Police for spot-fixing for which he was later suspended from cricket for seven years. However, he did make his comeback in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy for Kerala in a bid to prove that he is still fit to play IPL. Nonetheless, he wasn’t included in the final list of players when the 2021 auction took place. This year, however, he has been included in the final list of 490 players who would go under the hammer.

“Love u all..can’t thank u all enough..lots of gratitude Thnks a lot..#grateful and alwys will be grateful to each and every try one of u..plss do keep me in ur prayers for final auction too.."om Nama Shivaya.." the 38-year-old wrote.

Love u all..can’t thank u all enough..lots of gratitude ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️Thnks a lot..#grateful and alwys will be grateful to each and every try one of u..plss do keep me in ur prayers for final auction too..”om Nama Shivaya..” pic.twitter.com/XAyBGx9IVU— Sreesanth (@sreesanth36) February 1, 2022

Sreesanth was charged for spot-fixing with two of his other Rajasthan teammates Ankeet Chavan and Ajit Chandila. He is also a World Cup winner for India, playing at the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 World Cup.

The 2022 edition of IPL will be a ten-team affair, and as many as 74 league games will be played. The BCCI is likely to arrange the games (league phase) in Maharashtra with the play offs taking place in Ahemdabad. Lucknow and Ahmedabad are the two new franchise which makes sure that number of participants in the league goes upto ten.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here