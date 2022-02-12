IPL 2022 Auctions: KKR Likely To Solve Leadership Riddle After Buying Shreyas Iyer for Rs 12.25 Crore

Kolkata Knight Riders seem to have found their new skipper for the upcoming edition of the India Premier League (IPL). The two-time champions went after Indian batsman Shreyas Iyer with all guns blazing at the players’ auction on Saturday in Bengaluru. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), who also need a leader after Kohli stepped down last year, indulged in an intense bidding war but the Knights won the race after spending a hefty amount of 12.25 crore.

With this price tag, Iyer became the most expensive player among the first set which featured the marquee players. The 27-year-old batter from Mumbai possesses an impressive captaincy record in the tournament. He had led Delhi Capitals to the final in the 2020 edition, held in the UAE, but lost to Mumbai India.

The following year, Iyer had to miss the first half of the tournament owing to a shoulder injury. He returned for the UAE leg but didn’t lead the side as the think tank decided to continue with Rishabh Pant who was named the captain in the former’s absence.

Iyer’s association with KKR might turn the fortunes of the team as they have been struggling to find a strong leader ever since Gautam Gambhir left the camp. In 2018, they gave handed the leadership charges to Dinesh Karthik but he couldn’t produce desired results. The pressure also reflected upon his individual performance in the next two seasons and as a result, he stepped down from the post midway in 2020.

Eoin Morgan, the captain of England in the white-ball format, was handed the captaincy but there were no positive results either.

Ahead of the IPL 2022, the franchise released both the cricketers and decided to retain the likes of Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy and young all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer.

Aiming to start afresh ahead of the 15th edition of the cash-rich tournament, the franchise brought Iyer onboard and also rebought Pat Cummins at a price of Rs. 5.25 crores.

