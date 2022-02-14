IPL 2022 Auctions: Kumara Sangakarra Spotted Convincing Other Teams to Join Archer's Bidding War - WATCH

The franchises at the Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auctions went reckless when the stand-in auctioneer called out the name of English speedster Jofra Archer. The bidding war began among Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals as the owners didn’t even put the paddle down. Starting at the base price of Rs 2 crore, the bidding went past Rs 5 crore mark in no time.

As the amount went up, RR decided to pull themselves back while Sunrisers Hyderabad made a sudden entry. The bidding turned so intense that the stand-in auctioneer Charu Sharma had to remind the MI and SRH owners that Archer won’t be available for the upcoming season.

But hardly that information mattered as the teams were going after the speedster with a future perspective. Finally, MI went ahead and roped in Archer for a whopping sum of Rs 8 crore.

Meanwhile, Kumara Sangakarra, RR’s director of cricket, was seen convincing other franchises to place their bid for Archer. The former’s act caught maximum attention as the video went viral.

Sanga was trying to convince other teams to increase the bid 😏 pic.twitter.com/H6GRKU1Myk— ᧁꪖꪊ᥅ꪖꪜ  (@ImGS_08) February 13, 2022

It was obvious that the franchises were looking at the long-term, even if it meant playing without him in the upcoming edition of the lucrative league.

“Mumbai Indians always have a short-term goal and a long-term vision. Some of the players that we buy are also meant for long-term vision,” MI owner Nita said after the auction.

“I have to assure all our fans that we do our best at the auction and keeping the players in mind, we hope we can continue to make our fans smile by playing well for all of us,” she added.

With England’s Liam Livingstone fetching Rs 11.5 crore from Punjab Kings, Archer was not the most expensive buy of the day but certainly a surprise one. Archer, who continues his recovery from elbow surgery, was given permission to enter the auction with a view to compete in 2023 and 2024.

