IPL 2022 Auctions: Possible Top Overseas Picks at the Mega Auction

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 players’ auction would mark the beginning of a new phase of the tournament which will comprise 10 sides. Unlike the previous seasons, this year two new teams – Lucknow and Ahmedabad – have jumped in the ring to raise the level of competition. More teams will result in opportunities for more players which will eventually raise the heat in the mega auctions.

Besides the young and experienced Indian players, a massive focus will be on overseas cricketers who have been adding an extra bit of excitement to the tournament. The old franchises have set free numerous foreign players who are ready to go under the hammer ahead of the 15th edition.

Before we head into the auction, let’s have a quick look at those big guns who are like to set the stage on fire this weekend.

David Warner: A title-winning captain and a dynamic opener batsman found himself at the receiving end last year following a few poor outings. He only lost his captaincy but also his place in the SRH playing XI and was finally released. He is one of the hot favourites at the auction and will definitely spark a bidding war before locking a deal.

Jason Holder: Warner’s teammate from the SRH, Caribbean all-rounder Jason Holder is the next big thing in the players’ auction. Known for his capabilities to change the course of the match at any moment, the former West Indies is likely to get a lucrative deal.

Steve Smith: After getting released by the Delhi Capitals, Smith would be approached by the teams that need to solidify their batting order. He didn’t get much opportunity the last season but his experience in the international circuit makes him one of the top shots.

Adam Zampa: With the IPL taking place in India, a leg-spinner is something that the franchise would root for. Zampa has a brilliant track record on Indian soil and was one of the top-performers for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the first half of the tournament. It won’t be a surprise if the RCB buy him back this year.

Shakib Al Hasan: The veteran Bangladesh all-rounder is one of the prominent players in the shortest format and has done wonders in past IPL editions. Shakib brings his experience and good form to the table and could be a good buy for the franchises searching for an established all-rounder.

Mitchell Santner: Santner spent the last couple of years at the Chennai Super Kings camp before getting released. Just like Zampa, he also enjoys playing in Indian conditions and can be considered as a great spin option for any side.

Lockie Ferguson: The Kiwi quick was a crucial cog in the KKR pace arsenal and is likely to attract buyers in the auction. Ferguson is well-versed in the art of death bowling and the franchises looking for a medium pacer might go after him to strengthen their bowling unit.

Kagiso Rabada: The South African pacer was a vital cog in the Delhi Capitals unit and remained among the top wicket-takers in the past two seasons. His release came as a surprise but now he is up for the grabs. He is an absolute match-winner with the ball and can also play handy cameos with the bat.

Quinton de Kock: The South African cricketer has is known for providing rollicking starts with the bat. De Kock would be on the list of the franchises that need a solid wicketkeeper-batter who can also solve the opening woes of the mix.

Wanindu Hasaranga: Hasaranga’s excellence in the shortest format of the game is known worldwide. Ranked No. 1 in the ICC T20I bowler’s list, the Sri Lankan spinner has been a match-winner and can be a decent buy in the mega auctions.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here