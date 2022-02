IPL 2022 Auctions: Suresh Raina, Eoin Morgan and 394 Others Go Unsold - Here's the Full List

While 204 players were successful in finding buyers at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auctions, there were 396 cricketers who missed out on the chance to play the tournament this year. The most disheartening case was of veteran all-rounder Suresh Raina who went unsold for the first time in the history of the tournament.

Known as Mr. IPL, Raina didn’t find any buyer in the first round and then, couldn’t make it to the accelerated round of the auction. Similar was the case with Eoin Morgan despite leading the Kolkata Knight Riders to the final in IPL 2021 failed to bag a contract.

Several uncapped players are also in the fray who would have registered themselves with utmost excitement but their dreams of playing in IPL couldn’t be fulfilled.

As the IPL 2022 mega auctions come to an end, here’s the list of players who went unsold.

Player Nationality Type Base Price Suresh Raina Indian Batsman ₹ 2,00,00,000 Steve Smith Overseas Batsman ₹ 2,00,00,000 Shakib Al Hasan Overseas All-Rounder ₹ 2,00,00,000 Adil Rashid Overseas Bowler ₹ 2,00,00,000 Imran Tahir Overseas Bowler ₹ 2,00,00,000 Mujeeb Zadran Overseas Bowler ₹ 2,00,00,000 Adam Zampa Overseas Bowler ₹ 2,00,00,000 James Vince Overseas Batsman ₹ 2,00,00,000 Marchant De Lange Overseas Bowler ₹ 2,00,00,000 Saqib Mahmood Overseas Bowler ₹ 2,00,00,000 Ashton Agar Overseas All-Rounder ₹ 2,00,00,000 Craig Overton Overseas All-Rounder ₹ 2,00,00,000 Amit Mishra Indian Bowler ₹ 1,50,00,000 Aaron Finch Overseas Batsman ₹ 1,50,00,000 Dawid Malan Overseas Batsman ₹ 1,50,00,000 Eoin Morgan Overseas Batsman ₹ 1,50,00,000 Ishant Sharma Indian Bowler ₹ 1,50,00,000 Chris Lynn Overseas Batsman ₹ 1,50,00,000 Usman Khawaja Overseas Batsman ₹ 1,50,00,000 Lewis Gregory Overseas All-Rounder ₹ 1,50,00,000 Kane Richardson Overseas Bowler ₹ 1,50,00,000 Colin Munro Overseas All-Rounder ₹ 1,50,00,000 Marnus Labuschagne Overseas Batsman ₹ 1,00,00,000 Piyush Chawla Indian Bowler ₹ 1,00,00,000 Tabraiz Shamsi Overseas Bowler ₹ 1,00,00,000 Joshua Philippe Overseas Wicket Keeper ₹ 1,00,00,000 Andrew Tye Overseas Bowler ₹ 1,00,00,000 Rilee Rossouw Overseas Batsman ₹ 1,00,00,000 Roston Chase Overseas All-Rounder ₹ 1,00,00,000 Moises Henriques Overseas All-Rounder ₹ 1,00,00,000 Kedar Jadhav Indian All-Rounder ₹ 1,00,00,000 Colin De Grandhomme Overseas All-Rounder ₹ 1,00,00,000 James Faulkner Overseas All-Rounder ₹ 1,00,00,000 Darcy Short Overseas All-Rounder ₹ 1,00,00,000 Sheldon Cottrell Overseas Bowler ₹ 75,00,000 Reece Topley Overseas Bowler ₹ 75,00,000 Todd Astle Overseas Bowler ₹ 75,00,000 Martin Guptill Overseas Batsman ₹ 75,00,000 Ben Cutting Overseas All-Rounder ₹ 75,00,000 Scott Kuggeleijn Overseas All-Rounder ₹ 75,00,000 Dhawal Kulkarni Indian Bowler ₹ 75,00,000 Darren Bravo Overseas Batsman ₹ 75,00,000 Carlos Brathwaite Overseas All-Rounder ₹ 75,00,000 Keemo Paul Overseas All-Rounder ₹ 75,00,000 Billy Stanlake Overseas Bowler ₹ 75,00,000 Cheteshwar Pujara Indian Batsman ₹ 50,00,000 Saurabh Tiwary Indian Batsman ₹ 50,00,000 Qais Ahmad Overseas Bowler ₹ 50,00,000 Ish Sodhi Overseas Bowler ₹ 50,00,000 Najibullah Zadran Overseas Batsman ₹ 50,00,000 Charith Asalanka Overseas All-Rounder ₹ 50,00,000 George Garton Overseas All-Rounder ₹ 50,00,000 Litton Das Overseas Wicket Keeper ₹ 50,00,000 Niroshan Dickwella Overseas Wicket Keeper ₹ 50,00,000 Andre Fletcher Overseas Wicket Keeper ₹ 50,00,000 Rahmanullah Gurbaz Overseas Wicket Keeper ₹ 50,00,000 Shai Hope Overseas Wicket Keeper ₹ 50,00,000 Heinrich Klaasen Overseas Wicket Keeper ₹ 50,00,000 Ben Mcdermott Overseas Wicket Keeper ₹ 50,00,000 Kusal Mendis Overseas Wicket Keeper ₹ 50,00,000 Kusal Perera Overseas Wicket Keeper ₹ 50,00,000 Sandeep Warrier Indian Bowler ₹ 50,00,000 Akila Dhananjaya Overseas Bowler ₹ 50,00,000 Zahir Khan Overseas Bowler ₹ 50,00,000 Keshav Maharaj Overseas Bowler ₹ 50,00,000 Waqar Salamkheil Overseas Bowler ₹ 50,00,000 Rahul Sharma Indian Bowler ₹ 50,00,000 Hayden Walsh Overseas Bowler ₹ 50,00,000 Brandon King Overseas Batsman ₹ 50,00,000 Janneman Malan Overseas Batsman ₹ 50,00,000 Paul Stirling Overseas Batsman ₹ 50,00,000 Hanuma Vihari Indian Batsman ₹ 50,00,000 Hazratullah Zazai Overseas Batsman ₹ 50,00,000 Akeal Hosein Overseas All-Rounder ₹ 50,00,000 Karim Janat Overseas All-Rounder ₹ 50,00,000 Pawan Negi Indian All-Rounder ₹ 50,00,000 Taskin Ahmed Overseas Bowler ₹ 50,00,000 Naveen Ul Haq Overseas Bowler ₹ 50,00,000 David Wiese Overseas All-Rounder ₹ 50,00,000 Shamrah Brooks Overseas Batsman ₹ 50,00,000 Avishka Fernando Overseas Batsman ₹ 50,00,000 Zubayr Hamza Overseas Batsman ₹ 50,00,000 Pathum Nissaanka Overseas Batsman ₹ 50,00,000 Kurtis Patterson Overseas Batsman ₹ 50,00,000 Hashmatullah Shahidi Overseas Batsman ₹ 50,00,000 Manoj Tiwary Indian Batsman ₹ 50,00,000 Gulbadin Naib Overseas All-Rounder ₹ 50,00,000 Parvez Rasool Indian All-Rounder ₹ 50,00,000 Dasun Shanaka Overseas All-Rounder ₹ 50,00,000 Wesley Agar Overseas Bowler ₹ 50,00,000 Shoriful Islam Overseas Bowler ₹ 50,00,000 Josh Little Overseas Bowler ₹ 50,00,000 Blessing Muzarabani Overseas Bowler ₹ 50,00,000 Jayden Seales Overseas Bowler ₹ 50,00,000 Mohit Sharma Indian Bowler ₹ 50,00,000 Barinder Sran Indian Bowler ₹ 50,00,000 Neil Wagner Overseas Bowler ₹ 50,00,000 Curtis Campher Overseas All-Rounder ₹ 50,00,000 Wayne Parnell Overseas All-Rounder ₹ 50,00,000 Samit Patel Overseas All-Rounder ₹ 50,00,000 Thisara Perera Overseas All-Rounder ₹ 50,00,000 Murali Vijay Indian All-Rounder ₹ 50,00,000 Jack Wildermuth Overseas All-Rounder ₹ 50,00,000 Hamish Bennett Overseas Bowler ₹ 50,00,000 Daryn Dupavillon Overseas Bowler ₹ 50,00,000 Fidel Edwards Overseas Bowler ₹ 50,00,000 Hamid Hassan Overseas Bowler ₹ 50,00,000 Lahiru Kumara Overseas Bowler ₹ 50,00,000 Joel Paris Overseas Bowler ₹ 50,00,000 S. Sreesanth Indian Bowler ₹ 50,00,000 Oshane Thomas Overseas Bowler ₹ 50,00,000 Blair Tickner Overseas Bowler ₹ 50,00,000 Isuru Udana Overseas Bowler ₹ 50,00,000 Mark Adnair Overseas All-Rounder ₹ 50,00,000 Hilton Cartwright Overseas All-Rounder ₹ 50,00,000 Gareth Delany Overseas All-Rounder ₹ 50,00,000 Danushka Gunatilaka Overseas All-Rounder ₹ 50,00,000 Anaru Kitchen Overseas All-Rounder ₹ 50,00,000 Dhananjaya Lakshan Overseas All-Rounder ₹ 50,00,000 Sisanda Magala Overseas All-Rounder ₹ 50,00,000 Andile Phehlukwayo Overseas All-Rounder ₹ 50,00,000 Seekkuge Prasanna Overseas All-Rounder ₹ 50,00,000 Raymon Reifer Overseas All-Rounder ₹ 50,00,000 Brad Wheal Overseas Bowler ₹ 50,00,000 Sandeep Lamichhane Overseas Bowler ₹ 40,00,000 Tom Kohler-Cadmore Overseas Batsman ₹ 40,00,000 Harpreet Bhatia Indian Batsman ₹ 40,00,000 Laurie Evans Overseas Batsman ₹ 40,00,000 Arun Karthick Indian Wicket Keeper ₹ 40,00,000 Kennar Lewis Overseas Wicket Keeper ₹ 40,00,000 Ali Khan Overseas Bowler ₹ 40,00,000 Chris Green Overseas All-Rounder ₹ 40,00,000 Ben Dwarshuis Overseas Bowler ₹ 30,00,000 Jalaj Saxena Indian Bowler ₹ 30,00,000 Matt Kelly Overseas Bowler ₹ 30,00,000 Rajat Patidar Indian Batsman ₹ 20,00,000 Mohammed Azharuddeen Indian Wicket Keeper ₹ 20,00,000 Vishnu Solanki Indian Wicket Keeper ₹ 20,00,000 M. Siddharth Indian Bowler ₹ 20,00,000 Sachin Baby Indian Batsman ₹ 20,00,000 Ricky Bhui Indian Batsman ₹ 20,00,000 Himanshu Rana Indian Batsman ₹ 20,00,000 Harnoor Singh Indian Batsman ₹ 20,00,000 Himmat Singh Indian Batsman ₹ 20,00,000 Virat Singh Indian Batsman ₹ 20,00,000 Arzan Nagwaswalla Indian Bowler ₹ 20,00,000 Akash Singh Indian Bowler ₹ 20,00,000 Yash Thakur Indian Bowler ₹ 20,00,000 Vasu Vats Indian Bowler ₹ 20,00,000 Mujtaba Yousuf Indian Bowler ₹ 20,00,000 Tanmay Agarwal Indian Batsman ₹ 20,00,000 Shivam Chauhan Indian Batsman ₹ 20,00,000 Nikhil Gangta Indian Batsman ₹ 20,00,000 Rohan Kadam Indian Batsman ₹ 20,00,000 Priyank Panchal Indian Batsman ₹ 20,00,000 Sameer Rizvi Indian Batsman ₹ 20,00,000 Ritwik Roy Chowdhury Indian Batsman ₹ 20,00,000 Apoorv Wankhade Indian Batsman ₹ 20,00,000 Atharva Ankolekar Indian All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000 Tanay Thyagarajan Indian All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000 Ankush Bains Indian Wicket Keeper ₹ 20,00,000 Prashant Chopra Indian Wicket Keeper ₹ 20,00,000 Kedar Devdhar Indian Wicket Keeper ₹ 20,00,000 Shreevats Goswami Indian Wicket Keeper ₹ 20,00,000 Akshdeep Nath Indian Wicket Keeper ₹ 20,00,000 Aditya Tare Indian Wicket Keeper ₹ 20,00,000 Upendra Singh Yadav Indian Wicket Keeper ₹ 20,00,000 Pankaj Jaswal Indian Bowler ₹ 20,00,000 Lukman Hussain Meriwala Indian Bowler ₹ 20,00,000 Vyshak Vijay Kumar Indian Bowler ₹ 20,00,000 Zeeshan Ansari Indian Bowler ₹ 20,00,000 Yuvraj Chudasama Indian Bowler ₹ 20,00,000 Dharmendrasinh Jadeja Indian Bowler ₹ 20,00,000 Khrievitso Kense Indian Bowler ₹ 20,00,000 Prince Balwant Rai Indian Bowler ₹ 20,00,000 Pardeep Sahu Indian Bowler ₹ 20,00,000 Midhun Sudhesan Indian Bowler ₹ 20,00,000 Sudip Chatterjee Indian Batsman ₹ 20,00,000 Hiten Dalal Indian Batsman ₹ 20,00,000 Abhimanyu Easwaran Indian Batsman ₹ 20,00,000 Rahul Gahlaut Indian Batsman ₹ 20,00,000 Amandeep Khare Indian Batsman ₹ 20,00,000 Mayank Rawat Indian Batsman ₹ 20,00,000 Dhruv Shorey Indian Batsman ₹ 20,00,000 Hayden Kerr Overseas All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000 Saurabh Kumar Indian All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000 Shams Mulani Indian All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000 Dhruv Patel Indian All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000 Atit Sheth Indian All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000 Utkarsh Singh Indian All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000 Kaif Ahmad Indian Wicket Keeper ₹ 20,00,000 Shubhum Arora Indian Wicket Keeper ₹ 20,00,000 Eknath Kerkar Indian Wicket Keeper ₹ 20,00,000 Nikhil Naik Indian Wicket Keeper ₹ 20,00,000 Urvil Patel Indian Wicket Keeper ₹ 20,00,000 B.R. Sharath Indian Wicket Keeper ₹ 20,00,000 K.L. Shrijith Indian Wicket Keeper ₹ 20,00,000 Mohit Avasthi Indian Bowler ₹ 20,00,000 Sushant Mishra Indian Bowler ₹ 20,00,000 Matheesha Pathirana Overseas Bowler ₹ 20,00,000 G Periyasamy Indian Bowler ₹ 20,00,000 M.Harishankar Reddy Indian Bowler ₹ 20,00,000 R. Silambarasan Indian Bowler ₹ 20,00,000 Aditya Thakare Indian Bowler ₹ 20,00,000 Tanveer Ul Haq Indian Bowler ₹ 20,00,000 Prithviraj Yarra Indian Bowler ₹ 20,00,000 Satyajeet Bachhav Indian Bowler ₹ 20,00,000 Chintal Gandhi Indian Bowler ₹ 20,00,000 Jacob Lintott Overseas Bowler ₹ 20,00,000 Izharulhuq Naveed Overseas Bowler ₹ 20,00,000 Tanveer Sangha Overseas Bowler ₹ 20,00,000 Manav Suthar Indian Bowler ₹ 20,00,000 Milind Tandon Indian Bowler ₹ 20,00,000 Sagar Udeshi Indian Bowler ₹ 20,00,000 Kushaal Wadhwani Indian Bowler ₹ 20,00,000 Akshay Wakhare Indian Bowler ₹ 20,00,000 Qamran Iqbal Indian Batsman ₹ 20,00,000 Ishank Jaggi Indian Batsman ₹ 20,00,000 Rohan Kunnummal Indian Batsman ₹ 20,00,000 Tanmay Mishra Indian Batsman ₹ 20,00,000 Yash Nahar Indian Batsman ₹ 20,00,000 Shubham Singh Rohilla Indian Batsman ₹ 20,00,000 Alex Ross Overseas Batsman ₹ 20,00,000 Naushad Shaikh Indian Batsman ₹ 20,00,000 Baba Aparajith Indian All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000 Prayas Barman Indian All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000 Yudhvir Charak Indian All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000 Shubhang Hegde Indian All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000 Roosh Kalaria Indian All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000 Tanush Kotian Indian All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000 Kaushal Tambe Indian All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000 Shivank Vashisth Indian All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000 Rahul Chandrol Indian Wicket Keeper ₹ 20,00,000 Harvik Desai Indian Wicket Keeper ₹ 20,00,000 Cam Fletcher Overseas Wicket Keeper ₹ 20,00,000 Tarang Gohel Indian Wicket Keeper ₹ 20,00,000 Fazil Makaya Indian Wicket Keeper ₹ 20,00,000 Ryan Rickelton Overseas Wicket Keeper ₹ 20,00,000 Sandeep Kumar Tomar Indian Wicket Keeper ₹ 20,00,000 Siddhesh Wath Indian Wicket Keeper ₹ 20,00,000 Stephen Cheepurupalli Indian Bowler ₹ 20,00,000 Aniket Choudhary Indian Bowler ₹ 20,00,000 Kartikeya Kak Indian Bowler ₹ 20,00,000 Kulwant Khejroliya Indian Bowler ₹ 20,00,000 Ronit More Indian Bowler ₹ 20,00,000 M Nidheesh Indian Bowler ₹ 20,00,000 Babasafi Pathan Indian Bowler ₹ 20,00,000 Vidyadhar Patil Indian Bowler ₹ 20,00,000 Mukesh Kumar Singh Indian Bowler ₹ 20,00,000 R. Alexandar Indian Bowler ₹ 20,00,000 Adithya Ashok Overseas Bowler ₹ 20,00,000 Jasmer Dhankhar Indian Bowler ₹ 20,00,000 Prerit Dutta Indian Bowler ₹ 20,00,000 Jon Russ Jaggesar Overseas Bowler ₹ 20,00,000 S. Kishan Kumar Indian Bowler ₹ 20,00,000 Kevin Koththigoda Overseas Bowler ₹ 20,00,000 Swaraj Wabale Indian Bowler ₹ 20,00,000 Donavon Ferreira Overseas Batsman ₹ 20,00,000 Bhupen Lalwani Indian Batsman ₹ 20,00,000 Henan Malik Indian Batsman ₹ 20,00,000 Pukhraj Mann Indian Batsman ₹ 20,00,000 Shashwat Rawat Indian Batsman ₹ 20,00,000 Jake Weatherald Overseas Batsman ₹ 20,00,000 Gerald Coetzee Overseas All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000 Akshay Karnewar Indian All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000 Sumit Kumar Indian All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000 Abid Mushtaq Indian All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000 Lone Muzaffar Indian All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000 Ninad Rathva Indian All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000 Shoun Roger Indian All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000 Jaideep Bhambhu Indian Bowler ₹ 20,00,000 Nandre Burger Overseas Bowler ₹ 20,00,000 V Koushik Indian Bowler ₹ 20,00,000 Akash Madhwal Indian Bowler ₹ 20,00,000 Amit Mishra Indian Bowler ₹ 20,00,000 Anuj Raj Indian Bowler ₹ 20,00,000 Abhijeet Saket Indian Bowler ₹ 20,00,000 Rahul Shukla Indian Bowler ₹ 20,00,000 Nuwan Thushara Overseas Bowler ₹ 20,00,000 Amit Ali Indian All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000 Chaitanya Bishnoi Indian All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000 Mayank Dagar Indian All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000 Migael Pretorius Overseas All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000 Shivam Sharma Indian All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000 Pratyush Singh Indian All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000 Sanvir Singh Indian All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000 Dhrushant Soni Indian All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000 M Venkatesh Indian All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000 Bandaru Ayyappa Indian Bowler ₹ 20,00,000 Gurnoor Singh Brar Indian Bowler ₹ 20,00,000 Akash Choudhary Indian Bowler ₹ 20,00,000 Mohit Jangra Indian Bowler ₹ 20,00,000 Aaqib Khan Indian Bowler ₹ 20,00,000 Ruben Trumpelmann Overseas Bowler ₹ 20,00,000 Lalit Yadav Indian Bowler ₹ 20,00,000 Auqib Dar Indian All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000 Chirag Gandhi Indian All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000 Sijomon Joseph Indian All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000 Anirudha Joshi Indian All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000 Shubham Sharma Indian All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000 Shubham Singh Indian All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000 Arpit Guleria Indian Bowler ₹ 20,00,000 Vipul Krishna Indian Bowler ₹ 20,00,000 Safvan Patel Indian Bowler ₹ 20,00,000 Chinntla Readdi Indian Bowler ₹ 20,00,000 Manish Reddy Indian Bowler ₹ 20,00,000 Ravi Sharma Indian Bowler ₹ 20,00,000 Shubham Singh Indian Bowler ₹ 20,00,000 Corbin Bosch Overseas All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000 Nathan McAndrew Overseas All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000 Diwesh Pathania Indian All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000 Shubham Ranjane Indian All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000 Tom Rogers Overseas All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000 Johannes Smit Overseas All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000 Sagar Trivedi Indian All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000 Harsh Tyagi Indian All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000 R. Vivek Indian All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000 R.Sonu Yadav Indian All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000 V. Athisayaraj Indian Bowler ₹ 20,00,000 Ottneil Baartman Overseas Bowler ₹ 20,00,000 M.B. Darshan Indian Bowler ₹ 20,00,000 V. Gowtham Indian Bowler ₹ 20,00,000 Khwezi Gumede Overseas Bowler ₹ 20,00,000 Liam Guthrie Overseas Bowler ₹ 20,00,000 Liam Hatcher Overseas Bowler ₹ 20,00,000 Jay Bista Indian All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000 Saurav Chuahan Indian All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000 Tajinder Dhillon Indian All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000 Dikshanshu Negi Indian All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000 Abhishek Raut Indian All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000 K.V. Sasikanth Indian All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000 Bharat Sharma Indian All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000 Shivam Sharma Indian All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000 Amit Yadav Indian All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000 Manoj Bhandage Indian All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000 Arun Chaprana Indian All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000 Ajay Dev Goud Indian All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000 Divyang Hinganekar Indian All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000 Azim Kazi Indian All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000 Sujit Nayak Indian All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000 Parth Sahani Indian All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000 Ashutosh Sharma Indian All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000 Vivrant Sharma Indian All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000 Kumar Kartikeya Singh Indian All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000 Ravi Chauhan Indian All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000 Shafiqullah Ghafari Overseas All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000 M. Mohammed Indian All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000 Pulkit Narang Indian All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000 Pradosh Paul Indian All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000 Pushpendra Singh Rathore Indian All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000 Jason Sangha Overseas All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000 Purnank Tyagi Indian All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000 Samarth Vyas Indian All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000 Duan Jansen Overseas All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000 Dev Lakra Indian All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000 Ajay Mandal Indian All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000 Lakhan Raja Indian All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000 Girinath Reddy Indian All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000 Siddhant Sharma Indian All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000 Matthew Short Overseas All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000 Saurin Thakar Indian All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000 Nyeem Young Overseas All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000 Yuvraj Chaudhary Indian All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000 Khizar Dafedar Indian All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000 Sahil Dhiwan Indian All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000 Arjit Gupta Indian All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000 Mickil Jaiswal Indian All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000 Ryan John Overseas All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000 J. Kousik Indian All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000 Jitender Pal Indian All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000 Jonty Sidhu Indian All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000 Yashovardhan Singh Indian All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000 Beyers Swanepoel Overseas All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000 Pranshu Vijayran Indian All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000 Ishan Afridi Indian All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000 Mohammed Afridi Indian All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000 Prerit Agrawal Indian All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000 Aidan Cahill Overseas All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000 Mark Deyal Overseas All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000 Nidhish Rajagopal Indian All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000 Bavanaka Sandeep Indian All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000 Safyaan Sharif Overseas All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000 Henry Shipley Overseas All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000 Maxwell Swaminathan Indian All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000 Johan Van Dyk Overseas All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000 Dunith Wellalage Overseas All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000 Agnivesh Ayachi Indian All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000 Aaron Hardie Overseas All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000 Lance Morris Overseas Bowler ₹ 20,00,000 Nivethan Radhakrishnan Overseas All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000 Rohan Rana Indian All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000 K Nitish Reddy Indian Batsman ₹ 20,00,000 Hardik Tamore Indian Wicket Keeper ₹ 20,00,000 Mihir Hirwani Indian Bowler ₹ 20,00,000 Sairaj Patil Indian All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000 Monu Singh Indian Bowler ₹ 20,00,000

