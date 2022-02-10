IPL 2022 Auctions: Top 5 All-rounders Franchises Will Be After at the Mega Event

590 cricketers and countless cricket fans from all over the world will sit on the edge of their seats for one of the most exciting events in world cricket this year this coming weekend - the IPL 2022 Mega Auctions. The 10 franchises on February 12 ad 13 will fight among themselves to fill the 227 spots they have left from those selected 590 cricketers. Each team can have a maximum number of 25 players in their squad and at least 18. So, in the coming weekend, we’ll see cricket pundits scratch their heads and splurge their cash on at least 147 cricketers.

Every franchise by now has shortlisted the players they will go all for and even alternatives if plan A doesn’t work. KL Rahul who signed by the Lucknow Super Giants for INR 17 crore, made him the joint-highest-paid player in the IPL across seasons, along with Virat Kohli. The former India captain was signed by RCB for the same amount in 2018, ahead of the last mega IPL auction. However, it has always been all-rounders who have raked in the big money in every auction. From Shane Watson in 2016 to Ben Stokes and Chris Morris in 2017 and 2021 respectively. The franchises have always tried to go all-out for the all-rounder who they think can win the match on their own either with the bat or with the ball, and ideally with both. This year too, the tradition is unlikely to change with some world-beaters up for grab. Let us take you through some of the all-rounders who could make the grown people in the room fight children, not literally, but with their paddles this weekend.

Wanindu Hasaranga

This 24-year-old from Galle, Sri Lanka is certain to be one of the most sought-after players in this IPL auction. He has been sensational for Sri Lanka ever since his debut back in 2019. In 33 matches he has played for Sri Lanka, he has scored 319 runs and picked up 52 wickets. Hasaranga was brilliant for Sri Lanka at the 2021 ICC T20I World Cup doing well with the bat and the ball. He ended the tournament with the highest wickets, 16. However, his tryst with the IPL hasn’t been a successful one, last year he played two matches for RCB and remained wicketless. But, everyone deserves a second chance, especially if that person is as talented as this Sri Lankan.

Mitchell Marsh

Mitchell Marsh, the ICC T20I Player of the Year 2021 is not new to the IPL, but, he does not have a good record to flaunt either in this league. In the 21 matches he had played, he picked up 20 wickets and scored 225 runs at a strike rate of 114.21 for a batter who has mostly got the chance to swing in the death overs. However, he played a big role in Australia’s triumph at the T20 World Cup. Also, his record in BBL is pretty impressive. However, in the recent past, he has been brilliant and that could push some franchises to go the distance for this Aussie.

Washington Sundar

This Chennai-born all-rounder was drafted into the Indian team as soon as he recovered from the injury in place of Ravichandran Ashwin. Which means he must have something special. He started his IPL career with the now-defunct Rising Pune Super Giants, and since 2017, he has played 42 matches. In those 42 matches, he has picked up 27 wickets and scored 217 runs. The number may not be eye-catching but the talent he possesses is definitely. Despite being a spinner, his economy rate is below 7.

Raj Angad Bawa

Let’s call him the newest guy in the block. The Under 19 World Cup winner was India’s best performer at the tournament. The Punjab all-rounder amassed 252 runs from 5 innings, including a century and picked up 9 wickets. He also became only the second player to scalp a five-wicket haul in the ICC U-19 World Cup final. He was also adjudged player of the match on Sunday for his 5/31 and 35 runs with the bat. He could well be the long-term all-rounder option many would want to invest in.

Dwayne Bravo

Last but not the least, Dwayne Bravo. The age might not be on his side, but one of the greatest ever to play this format of the game still has the potential to bail out his team, both with the bat and the ball. He has an enviable IPL resume with over 1500 runs and 160 wickets in 152 matches, plus he has been part of IPL winning squads. He retired from international cricket last year but is still playing domestic leagues. The Trinidadian is a street-smart cricketer who could also be used as a mentor by any team for the young generation.

Special Mention: Krunal Pandya, Chris Woakes, Liam Livingstone, Fabian Allen, Pat Cummins

