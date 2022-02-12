IPL 2022 Auctions: Twitter Flooded With Hilarious Memes After Lucknow Buy Krunal Pandya & Deepak Hooda

The cricket fans on social media couldn’t keep calm after realising that all-rounders Deepak Hooda and Krunal Pandya were inducted into the same team – Lucknow Super Giants. On Saturday, the newly-added franchise bade handsome amounts to have both cricketers. While Hooda bagged a deal worth Rs 5.75 crore, Krunal swept away a whopping sum of Rs 8.25 crore.

While the decision-makers had jubilant smiles on their faces to have the duo onboard, the fans on social media wondered how the two would survive at the same camp. The spat between them took place last year during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy when Hooda stepped out of the Baroda bio-bubble, accusing Krunal of abusing him in from of teammates.

It will be interesting to see how would they manage to be on the same side. Meanwhile, Twitter was flooded with funny memes and hilarious posts. Here are some of them:

Firstly, Jos Butler and R AshwinNow, Deepak Hooda and Krunal Pandya pic.twitter.com/xvVMvmjGjW— Jethiya (@Cricworld73) February 12, 2022

Gambhir bringing Krunal Pandya and Deepak Hooda together. pic.twitter.com/umo0bqtfZo— Shilpak. (@ugach_kahitarii) February 12, 2022

Krunal pandya angry on lucknow franchise for purchasing Deepak hooda for 5.75 crores. pic.twitter.com/xutYnsbMdh— Raja Sekhar Cricket (@CricketWithRaju) February 12, 2022

Krunal pandya and Deepak hooda be like #IPLAuction pic.twitter.com/yzv14NCFnM— ಭಲೇ ಬಸವ (@Basavachethanah) February 12, 2022

Deepak Hooda seeing Krunal Pandya during the first training session of Lucknow IPL team. #IPLAuctionpic.twitter.com/HOxHgJPZ5n— (@FcbxSam) February 12, 2022

Deepak Hooda to Lucknow team management when they bought Krunal Pandya:#IPLAuction #IPL2022MegaAuction pic.twitter.com/vIlUpdtBlW— Bruce Patel (@BruceWayne_42) February 12, 2022

Krunal Pandya and Hooda during net practice at Lucknow Super Giants camp pic.twitter.com/DYgsciAjhm— Ganesh Shelke (@ganeshshelke272) February 12, 2022

Deepak Hooda and Krunal Pandya in the Same Team now ⚡Scenes from LSG camp* #IPLMegaAuction pic.twitter.com/mp5HT267px — Vedang (@vedkagyaan) February 12, 2022

Krunal pandya showing deepak hooda his IPL price#IPL2022MegaAuction pic.twitter.com/MEb7Mx8Ron— Depression ka shikar //Aditya (@4byes) February 12, 2022

After Pandya bagged a spot in the Lucknow team, his former teammate Ishan Kishan bagged a whopping deal worth Rs 15.25 crore, becoming the second-most expensive Indian player of the tournament after Yuvraj Singh.

The former India all-rounder and 2-time world cup winner bagged a deal of Rs 16 crore when he was bought by the Delhi-based franchise in 2015.

