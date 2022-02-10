IPL 2022 Auctions: 'Uncapped Indian Players Must Have a Salary Cap'-Gavaskar

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has urged the authorities to have a salary cap as far as the uncapped Indian players. He said the under-19 cricketers may well earn some easy money and go spoilt. This is not the first time he has said this. Even in 2019, he had written to BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and asked him to put a cap on the bids. Writing in Mid-Day, Gavaskar said that India under-19 players must understand that there is a huge gap between junior and international cricket.

“The mega auction will happen over the weekend and some of our Under-19 boys could become crorepatis in a few blinks of the eye,” he wrote for Mid-day. “Doing well at the under-19 level doesn’t guarantee success at the IPL or even international level as has been seen over the years. The difference in standards is huge.

“Far too many get carried away and lose focus and are out of the game or seek the mirage of greener-looking pastures. The fair thing would be to put a limit of say R1 crore for uncapped players so that they know that to go further and earn more they have a lot of hard work ahead.

“Easy money has spoilt many a promising talent and that’s something the administrators can prevent by ensuring that an uncapped player remains eager to keep performing year after year and not fall by the wayside as so many have done in the past,” he further observed.

His comments came just two days ahead of the IPL auctions which is to take place in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13 whereas many as 590 players will go under the hammer. Some of them will be India under-19 stars who have beaten England to lift their fifth World Cup title.

