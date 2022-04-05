IPL 2022: Avesh Khan Dedicates His Match-Winning Performance To Hospitalised Mother

Deepak Hooda struck a sizzling fifty while Avesh Khan and Jason Holder shared seven wickets between themselves as they helped Lucknow Super Giants defeat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 12 runs in match 12 of IPL 2022 at the D.Y Patil Stadium on Monday.

After Hooda (51 off 33 balls) and captain K.L Rahul (68 off 50 balls) hit fifties in taking Lucknow to 169/7, Avesh and Holder stopped Hyderabad from getting a move-on in power-play as well as in death overs as they were eventually restricted to 157/9 in 20 overs. The result meant Lucknow picked their second win while Hyderabad had to face their second loss of the tournament.

Hyderabad began the chase by losing openers, captain Kane Williamson and Abhishek Sharma in a power-play to Avesh. While Williamson’s scoop was caught by the short fine leg, Sharma sliced high off the toe-end of his bat to cover.

Meanwhile, Avesh bowled a brilliant 18th over and made sure that he gives absolutely nothing away. He ended up picking four wickets for the first time in his IPL career. After that match-winning performance, he credited his mother for all the success. She is hospitalised currently.

“I would like to dedicate this performance to my mother who is hospitalized. I received a lot of support from her. After the match, I picked up my phone and connected with her on a video call, and gave her the details of the match. By God’s grace, she is fine now”, said Avesh Khan while speaking to his teammate Deepak Hooda during a post-match interaction.

Nicholas Pooran kept Hyderabad in contention with some gutsy stroke-play in his 24-ball 34. He began by pulling Pandya over long-leg for six and slammed delightful leg-side boundaries off Holder before producing an eye-catchy drive off Bishnoi.

But Avesh tilted the scales in Lucknow’s favour by forcing Pooran to miscue to long-off on a low full toss in the 18th over. On the very next ball, Khan found a faint inside edge on a drive by Abdul Samad which was pouched by the keeper behind.

With 16 runs needed off the final over, Washington Sundar holed out to long-on off Holder. Holder followed it up by deceiving Bhuvneshwar Kumar with a slower delivery which took the leading edge high to the keeper and ended the match by having Romario Shepherd slicing to point as Hyderabad lost five wickets in the last three overs.

