IPL 2022: Avesh Khan Inspires Lucknow Super Giants to 12-run Win Over Sunrisers Hyderabad

Pacer Avesh Khan lived up to the hefty price tag of INR 10 crore to guide Lucknow Super Giants to a nervy 12-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad at DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai. Khan claimed four big wickets at crucial stages to help LSG earn their second win of the season. He moved up in the Purple cap race with excellent figures of 4/24.

Sunrisers failed to chase 16 runs in the final over and were restricted to 157/9 by a quality Lucknow bowling attack.

Chasing a 170-run target, the Orange Army lost their openers Kane Williamson (16) and Abhishek Sharma (11) courtesy Khan with just 38 runs on the scoreboard. Williamson lost his wicket on his attempt to play a ramp shot but got caught by Andrew Tye. While Sharma also played a rash shot and became the second victim of Khan with Manish Pandey grabbing an easy catch.

The newly recruit Rahul Tripathi played a fine knock of 44 runs to stabilize the innings after early blows and keep his team alive in the chase. He scored boundaries at regular intervals to keep check on the required run rate. His 30-ball stay was laced with a six and five fours. Aiden Markram who slammed a fifty in the opening match of SRH, was dismissed cheaply, on Monday, for just 12.

Million-dollar man Nicholas Pooran gave some hope to SRH fans with some exemplary shots but Khan returned to the attack in the 18th over to get the better of him and Abdul Samad on back-to-back deliveries. Pooran, who was bought by the 2016 IPL champion for a whopping 10.75 crore, scored 34 runs off 24 balls.

Jason Holder in the final over defended 16 runs quite comfortably to seal the game for Lucknow Super Giants. He dismissed dangerous Washington Sundar (18) on the first ball and then restrict Romario Shepherd and Bhuvneshwar Kumar on the last five deliveries. The Windies all-rounder finished with three wickets under his kitty.

Earlier, half-centuries from KL Rahul and Deepak Hooda pulled Lucknow Super Giants to a fighting total of 169/7 in 20 overs. Rahul was the top scorer for his team with 68 runs but it was Hooda who made more impact with a 51-run knock.

After his team lost three wickets for just 27 runs in the powerplay, Rahul (68 off 50 balls) found an able ally in Hooda (51 off 33 balls) and added 87 runs for the fourth wicket to revive the innings.

Rahul hit six fours and a six, while Hooda found the fence three times and also cleared it thrice.

For Sunrisers Hyderabad, T Natarajan, Washington Sundar and Romario Shepherd shared 2-wicket each.

