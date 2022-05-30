IPL 2022 Awards: Jos Buttler Picks up a Host of Awards in a Landmark Season, Yuzvendra Chahal Bags Purple Cap, Umran Malik Named Best Emerging Player

Gujarat Titans won the Indian Premier League title in their maiden season as they beat Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets in the final here on Sunday. Opting to bat after winning the toss, Rajasthan Royals were restricted to 130 for nine by the Gujarat bowlers at a packed Narendra Modi Stadium.

The tournament’s top scorer, Jos Buttler, got out to GT skipper Hardik Pandya after making 39 off 35 balls. Hardik bowled brilliantly to finish with figures of 3/17 in his four overs, while Rashid Khan too had an excellent outing, taking 1/18 in his full quota of overs. In reply, GT lost two early wickets but eventually chased down the target of 131 with 11 balls to spare.

Here is the list of season-end awards

MVP of the season: Jos Butler of Rajasthan Royals.

The incredible season Butler has had played a big part in RR reaching their second ever final in the history of the Indian Premier League. His mammoth 863 runs in total this season, is the second-highest score ever in a single season since the inception of the tournament.

Orange Cap: Jos Butler of Rajasthan Royals.

With 863 runs in 17 games at a strike rate of 149, Butler was the highest run-getter of the season by some distance.

Purple Cap: Yuzvendra Chahal of Rajasthan Royals.

The spinner’s 27 wickets in this edition of the IPL is the most in a year by a spinner. With a bowling average of 19.51 at an economy of 7.75, he spearheaded RR’s bowling attack throughout the season.

Emerging player of IPL 2022 award: Umran Malik of Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The young pacer managed to pick up 22 wickets in 14 games in this edition of the IPL with a bowling average of 20.18 and an economy of 9.03.

Most number of sixers in the season award: Jos Butler of Rajasthan Royals.

The English batsman smashed 45 sixers of his team’s 137 maximums in this campaign.

Most number of fours in the season award: Jos Butler of Rajasthan Royals.

With 84 fours this season, the Englishman also topped the list for most boundaries scored.

Powerplayer of the season award: Jos Butler of Rajasthan Royals.

The RR batsman has been a menace at the top of the order troubling almost every bowling attack he faced this season.

Game changer of the season award: Jos Butler of Rajasthan Royals.

The opener accumulated 1518 points on Dream 11 throughout the season.

Super Striker of the season award: Dinesh Karthik of Royal Challengers Bangalore.

With a strike rate of 183.33 over the course of the season, Karthik spearheaded RCB’s run to the playoffs.

Fastest delivery of the season: Lockie Ferguson of Gujarat Titans.

The New Zealander bowled a delivery that was clocked at an astonishing speed of 157.3 Kmph in the final game of the season against Rajasthan Royals.

Catch of the season award: Evin Lewis of Lucknow Super Giants.

The West Indies international took a brilliant one-handed catch after covering a substantial amount of ground, running in from the deep against KKR early on in the season.

Fairplay award: Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals.

The two teams that topped the league table and reached the final ended up with an average of 10 points out of a possible 10 in the fair play index that upholds the spirit of the game.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here