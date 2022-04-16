IPL 2022: Ayush Badoni and Krunal Pandya Collide with Each Other While Fielding Against MI - WATCH

In what was a bizarre incident, two Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) players – Ayush Badoni and Krunal Pandya – collided with each other while fielding against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Saturday at the Brabourne Stadium. Though nothing serious happened to both of them, an extra run was conceded off the delivery.

The incident happened during the 7th over of MI’s chase. Marcus Stoinis bowled a slower delivery down the leg and Suryakumar Yadav tucked it away behind square towards the on-side. There was a bit of confusion between Badoni and Pandya as both looked to grab the ball. In due process, they bumped into each other and fell to the ground. By the time they recollected themselves, Suryakumar and Tilak Varma ran for an extra run.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Check out the video:

Earlier, Mumbai Indians won the toss and opted to bowl. But it turned out to be another bad day at work for the five-time champions as the bowlers failed to impress again. Jaydev Unadkat took two wickets while Murugan Ashwin and Fabian Allen had one scalp each apart from multiple misfields on the field.

Advertisement

A poor bowling show allowed LSG captain KL Rahul to go all guns blazing as he put out a treat for fans with his free-flowing strokes as he carried his bat throughout the innings for registering his third IPL hundred. He smashed 103 off 60 balls, his unbeaten innings laced with nine fours and five sixes. Manish Pandey (38) and Quinton de Kock (24) also played useful knocks.

ALSO READ | IPL 2022: KL Rahul Smashes Century on 100th Match - Enters Elite List of Batters, Sets Unique Record

On way to his hundred, he added 52 for the opening stand with Quinton de Kock (24 off 13 balls), 72 with Manish Pandey (38 off 29 balls), and another brisk 43 runs with Deepak Hooda (15 off 8 balls) for the fourth wicket. MI’s fielding was perhaps their worst in the past four to five seasons and it didn’t help matters that Rahul was in imperious form to make full use of it.

Not having a Trent Boult, Krual Pandya or a Rahul Chahar is hurting MI badly and getting as many as 16 middle-of-the-road players for just 18 crore hasn’t proved to be a wise business decision so far.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here