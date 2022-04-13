IPL 2022: 'Baby AB' Trends on Twitter After Dewald Brevis Hits Four Sixes in a Row

Dewald Brevis on Wednesday proved why he’s regarded as one of the most exciting talents in cricketing circles. Brevis, known as Baby AB thanks to an uncanny resemblance to how he bats like the legendary AB de Villiers, fell just one short of becoming the youngest overseas batter to score a fifty in IPL.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Mumbai Indians shelled out a cool Rs 3 crore to secure the services of Brevis who raised his stocks thanks to a player-of-the-tournament award winning performance for South Africa at the 2022 ICC Under-19 World Cup in West Indies.

And the 18-year-old blasted 49 off 25 against Punjab Kings in chase of 198/5 at the MCA Stadium in Pune. His blitz included five sixes and four fours.

The most entertaining phase of the young batter’s innings came in the over of legspinner Rahul Chahar as he tore into the PBKS bowler with four sixes in a row. However, he fell after holing out to Arshdeep Singh off Odean Smith in the 11th over.

Advertisement

Thanks to his exploits, Baby AB became one of the top trends on Twitter in India with cricketers and fans praising Brevis for his innings.

Baby AB is Superstar what a player. Remember he will be a memorable Story For @mipaltan in IPL 2022. pic.twitter.com/beuhThdmsv— Ayush Ranjan (@AyushRa15743279) April 13, 2022

Not Baby AB, the First Dewald Brevis. We going to be seeing his name for a long long time. Top quality innings. Doesn’t play for 50s either even thought it would mean a lot so young, ELITE mindset— Dave (@CricketDave27) April 13, 2022

Brevis made his IPL debut against Kolkata Knight Riders, scoring an impressive 29 but fell on 8 against Royal Challengers Bangalore. However, he took the wicket of Virat Kohli with his very first delivery of IPL though.

Earlier, PBKS were powered to a challenging 198/5 thanks to half-centuries from Shikhar Dhawan and Mayank Agarwal. Dhawan scored 70 while Mayank made 52.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here