IPL 2022 Auctions: Batters, Bowlers and All-rounders Royal Challengers Bangalore Should Buy at the Mega Auction

The fact that Royal Challengers Bangalore have never been into an IPL final more than twice is startling enough, leave alone winning the IPL trophy. So, how can a team which has the best modern-day great is yet to win the biggest T20 tournament in the world? Fate? Well, maybe. How about an effective team strategy? This aspect has been missing in RCB for a very long time and it reflects in their results.

So, once and for all RCB management must make sure that they don’t have the same attitude as they sit around to pick the team in the 2022 mega auctions in a week’s time. Here’s how they can pick their team; we pick five batters (one keeper, of course), three bowlers (pacers), two all-rounders (preferably a spinner who can bat). Before we begin, let me make it very clear, RCB has 57 crore in their purse with three players retained:

List of Players listed in Rs 1.5 Crore | Rs 1 Crore | Rs 75 Lakh | Rs 50 Lakh | Rs 40 Lakh | Rs 30 Lakh | Rs 20 Lakh

Virat Kohli Batsman INR 15 CR Glenn Maxwell All-rounder INR 11 CR Mohammed Siraj Bowler INR 7 CR

They can still pick 22 players among which the overseas quota extends to as many as seven players. However, we have tried to pick as many Indian talents as possible.

Batters

Quinton de Kock (Wicket-keeper/Captain/Opener): When Virat Kohli made himself unavailable as skipper, all eyes were on AB de Villiers. But with AB pulling out, RCB’s captaincy problem just got worse. But here’s what we suggest. Get Quinton de Kock! De Kock, in fact, might trigger a bidding war despite being listed at INR 2 Crore; therefore, getting him must be a top priority. At 29, De Kock can be a four-year-long investment, at least RCB wouldn’t have to look anywhere else until the next mega auctions are upon us, if it happens. He is a package! He can be an effective keeper, open up with Virat Kohli; then can marshall his troops effectively. In case RCB doesn’t acquire his services, Jonny Bairstow is the second-best option in this regard.

Alex Hales (Middle-Order): Missing the 2019 World Cup and then watching your team win from the sidelines. Imagine that! That’s what exactly happened to Hales and his fans must be glad that he has channelized his anger very well. Look at his stats in Big Bash and PSL, and you get a solid number three—a position that he made his while playing in England jersey. At INR 1.5 Crore, he might be a bit overpriced (poor IPL numbers), but has been in good form of late in PSL and BBL where his strike rate is an astounding 151!. Although he didn’t get much success in IPL where he accounted for 148 for 6 games, playing for SRH, it was a different phase of his career altogether.

Aiden Markram (Middle-Order): How would you define Aiden Markram? A classic batter who doesn’t hit many aerial shots? Wrong. Markram might not come across as the most explosive, but he has aced the art of T20 run-making. He would pick up the gaps and then add the impetus with effortless hitting. His strike rate, which is close to 150, is proof of it. He brings stability at number four, just in case you’d lose your openers early. 2021 saw him at his brightest with a run tally of 570 runs in just 16 innings.

Priyam Garg (Middle Order): Under-19 captains have always garnered attention. Garg led India to the final of the 2020 Under-19 World Cup, only to lose the final to Bangladesh. The tournament kind of symbolises his career where he remains underutilsed even after a couple of years at SRH. In 19 IPL games, he accounted for 205 runs with a lowly average of 15. At 21, he still has room to turn around his career. A new franchise is just what the doctor ordered. In return, RCB not only gets a long-term investment at INR 20 Lakh, but someone who can take up the captaincy mantle, say in five years time. Plus they also get a good pinch hitter, however, his recent numbers (Syed Mushtaq Ali) have reduced his brand value since Jan 2020.

Deepak Hooda (Middle Order): With Maxwell playing at four, you need someone to be your old Maxwell. The Aussie has moved on from playing as a floater and is being groomed into someone who will build the innings. In such a case, RCB needs a finisher. Who better than Deepak Hooda? He can blow hot, blow cold. Also, RCB need some Indian hands on the deck as they have a limited number of foreign slots available, plus the budget allocated for fast bowlers may force them to go for Hooda who almost lit up IPL 2021 opener for Punjab Kings. However, by the time tournament ended, his form had fizzled out and he ended up scoring just 160 runs in 12 matches. Nonetheless, he must be in an upbeat mood after his recent elevation to Indian team for upcoming West Indies ODIs. He can also double up as the second spinner.

All-Rounder

Wanindu Hasaranga: Hasaranga is not new to RCB, he was there last year as well. However, his numbers didn’t match the calibre of a numero uno. He spent most of his time on the sidelines, and when he got his opportunity against Chennai and Kolkata, he picked up no wickets. But let’s not pay heed to it. His string of consistent performances at the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 showed he can tie up best of the best in his web.

Harshal Patel: Patel made his debut back in 2011 IPL, but as fate would have it, he started to come into his own nine years later. His fifer on debut against Mumbai Indians was followed by a hattrick against the same opposition. And yet, he was released. Many thought it was wrong on a self-made 31-year-old who rose through the ranks. Well, then RCB certainly can make it right by offering him the red jersey once again. At a price of 2 Cr, RCB would like to pick him up as early as possible as he can certainly trigger a bidding war with effective death bowling and more than average batting skills in his repertoire.

Bowler

Avesh Khan: It’s a miracle that Avesh finds himself at the base prize of Rs 20 Lakh, for he is certainly more than that. The fact that he is uncapped made sure that he stays in the lowest base price available for the mega auctions. Nonetheless, he will surely trigger a bidding war. If his stupendous form in IPL 2021, where he picked up 24 wickets in 16 matches, wasn’t good enough, then his lower price value is a clear invitation for others to go after him. Before you make up your mind about this youngster from Indore. Let’s not forget that Avesh played in 2018 IPL, in six matches, and picked up just four wickets. What a turnaround!

Kagiso Rabada: Rabada once used to be a spearhead for Delhi Capitals. Unfortunately, he lost out to his compatriot Anrich Nortje in a competition that was getting narrower with every passing day. Nonetheless, he doesn’t seem perturbed by it as he knows he will trigger a bidding war thanks to his top-class bowling skills. RCB, on their part, can pick the two bowlers who really made Capitals a formidable unit—Avesh and Rabada. And use them effectively with Josh Hazlewood in toe. Over the years, RCB have always struggled with genuine pace. 2022 could be the year when it all changed.

Josh Hazlewood: At 31, Hazlewood is at the peak of his powers. If someone thought the Aussie is a mediocre T20 bowler, then they must think again. His stats in last six months, be it IPL or ICC T20 World Cup 2021, tell a completely different story. He went on to take 11 wickets playing for CSK in IPL 2021, his performance at the ICC T20 World Cup was even better—11 wickets with a three-for in the final.

