IPL 2022: Ben Stokes, Chris Gayle and 7 other overseas players out of auction race this year

The mega auction of IPL 2022 is less than a week away. IPL teams would be eyeing the marquee players, and the bidding on several youngsters could emerge as a surprise. A total of 590 individuals have been shortlisted by the franchises, and about 48 players have been placed in the marquee bracket of Rs 2 crore, to start the proceedings. Though the much-sought auction has allured the interest of billions of cricket fans and many top-notch cricketers, there are a few cricketers who have opted out from the auctions. The cricketers have either taken a complete break or are preparing themselves for red-ball fixtures.

Ben Stokes

One of the finest white-ball all-rounders, Ben Stokes was expected to be a centre of attraction during IPL 2022 auction as he can easily start a bidding war amongst IPL teams. Previously, whenever he entered the auction, alluring contracts were offered to him. But Stokes has decided to exclude himself from the mega auction of IPL 2022, so that he can prioritise red-ball cricket.

Chris Gayle

The list begins with one of the most loved cricketers, Chris Gayle. The one of the greatest T20 batters of this generation has opted out of IPL 2022. Though the reasons regarding the southpaw’s exclusion are unclear, many speculate that he might not return to the cash-rich Indian league ever.

EXCLUSIVE | The Boys had Excellent Self-belief and Showed Solid Resilience: Under-19 Selection Committee Chairman S Sharath

Mitchell Starc

IPL fans have been waiting to witness Mitchell Starc back in action. From the last 7 years, the cricketer has been away from the IPL. He last played in the 2015 season for RCB. Recently in 2021, the Aussie cricketer had expressed his wish to make an IPL reappearance, but again the pacer prioritised his national duties.

Joe Root

International cricket has not been blissful for Joe Root, lately. The Ashes loss in Australia has raised many eyebrows on his competency as a captain. Recently under his reign, England experienced a near winless red-ball summer since 2001. So, to bring his side’s Test team on track, Root decided to opt-out of IPL 2022.

Sam Curran

Sam Curran has been missing from the action for quite some time now. During the second half of IPL 2021, Sam experienced back issues. Later through his scans, it was revealed that the all-rounder sustained a stress fracture. Following the injury, he is out of the IPL mega auction.

Chris Woakes

Despite his inconsistent appearances, Chris Woakes has always been in demand during IPL bidding. So far, he has been picked in four IPL seasons, but this time in 2022, Woakes won’t be available. After missing the second half of IPL 2021, Woakes has further opted out of IPL 2022 due to bio-bubble fatigue.

Tom Curran

Just like his brother Sam, even Tom Curran is unavailable for the mega auction of IPL, this year. Tom has also suffered stress fracture in his lower back, therefore he is expected to be out of action till late May.

ALSO READ | ‘Team Management has Little or No Faith…’: Former India Opener Questions Handling of All-rounders

Kyle Jamieson

New Zealand’s Kyle Jamieson has made monumental strides for his national side, hence he has become a vital cog for his team’s red-ball pace attack. Jamieson made his IPL debut in 2021. Now, after playing continuous cricket in 2021, the pacer has omitted himself to rest and work on his body.

Jhye Richardson

Jhye Richardson made a grand entry in IPL as he received a whopping contract of Rs 14 Crore, last year. However, the Aussie could not match his performance with his price tag, and he was unavailable for the second leg. Richardson will not be available this year, and the reason behind his exclusion is not clear.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here