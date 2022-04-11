IPL 2022: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Bowls Most Expensive Opening Over in SRH History

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is clearly struggling. Once known as the premier seamer of Indian cricket, who would extract banana swing with the new ball, the bowler is struggling just to keep a straight line. In the game against Gujarat Titans, he created a new record of bowling the most expensive opening over for SRH-ever! He, in fact, gave away 11 wides and a boundary which amounts to 17 runs off the over! As of writing this report, he has already accounted for a wicket and that too of Shubman Gill. But that opening over evoked a lot of reaction from the public.

Wow, when was the last time you saw Bhuvi stray in line like that. Just kickstarts the opposition innings— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 11, 2022

Bhuvneshwar Kumar gave more runs through wides in powerplay than Faf score in the powerplay.— Sai (@akakrcb6) April 11, 2022

The first delivery from Bhuvneshwar was an outswinger which hit Wade’s outside edge but rolled away past slips to the third-man boundary. The second was an inswinger that veered down the leg side for five wides. Bhuvneshwar tightened up against the right-handed Gill and tested him with some outswing. He then lost his line again against Wade, giving up five wides.

1st ball-4

2nd ball-5w

3rd ball-1lb

4th ball-1w

5th ball-dot

6th ball-1

7th ball-5w

8th ball-dot

9th ball-dot

He bowled nine balls to complete an extraordinary over.

Gujarat Titans, who have become the team to beat in its debut IPL season, would aim to build on a dream start against an inconsistent Sunrisers Hyderabad. Three consecutive wins in the IPL have given Gujarat Titans the momentum and they showed against Punjab Kings that they can win from any situation. Gujarat have found different match-winners in every game while Sunrisers, who got a win after a horrendous start to their campaign, would like to keep improving with every game.

