IPL 2022: Bhuvneshwar Kumar's No-Ball Reminds Fans Of ICC Champions Trophy Final

It couldn’t have been bad for Sunrisers Hyderabad and Bhuneshwar Kumar as he accounted for dangerman Jos Buttler, but that off a no-ball! Rajasthan Royals had to bat first after Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bowl. Bhuvi got the new ball and extracted good swing both ways. Buttler wasn’t expecting this to go away and edged it straight to the slip where Abdul Samad too a good catch.

But the Orange Army was in for shock as they soon realized that the Buttler was not out and the score was not 0/1! Twitter erupted soon after as it reminded them of Jasprit Bumrah’s no ball against Pakistan in the 2017 Champions Trophy final. Meanwhile Bhuvi bowled another no ball in his second over, sanding alarm bells in the commentary box where it amazed Suresh Raina. As of writing this report, SRH has bowled three no balls with another one coming off Umran Mallik.

3 no-balls in 4 overs!! Williamson must be tearing his hair out….. Because otherwise the bowling has actually been very good.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 29, 2022

It will be a no ball wicket— Cricket fan Girl (@AfshaCricket) March 29, 2022

Earlier Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bowl against Rajasthan Royals in their season opener with Sanju Samson-led side-handing debuts to seven new players. The pitch looks solid and will provide carry to the bowlers at the MCA Stadium in Pune where SRH will have to chase. “The grass is short and potential dew factor…. Most of the team has been there for a week or ten days. Amazing so much knowledge to tap into from Steyn, Murali, Lara. We’re excited,” Skipper Williamson said.

Buttler out But no ball pic.twitter.com/YrvlrkVd8q— vince dundermifflin (@closedmikeeagle) March 29, 2022

A No ball dismissal !!!!!!Bhuvi to Jos Buttler - Buttler stays!!!!!#SRHvsRR | @timesofsports pic.twitter.com/yEdUMA9UT9 — Times of Sports (@timesofsports) March 29, 2022

4th No Ball by Sunrisers Hyderabad in 4 overs, not a good start by their bowlers.— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 29, 2022

Whenever a wicket falls on No ball, this moment haunts me pic.twitter.com/qEben37qOo— JOB? (@KohliisGoat) March 29, 2022

After seen no ball my reaction😔 pic.twitter.com/okH6pGD13Q— Ashutosh Srivastava (@kingashu1008) March 29, 2022

Meanwhile, Samson revealed that they are playing four overseas which includes Jos Buttler. The team also has Ravi Ashwin. “Seven of us are making debuts for the franchise. Our internationals are Jos, Hetmyer, Trent Boult and Coulter-Nile. We’ve played a lot of games in the same month of the year and there’s some grass on this pitch,” said Samson.

