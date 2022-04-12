IPL 2022: Bhuvneshwar, Natarajan Bowled Really Well in Death Overs - Rashid Khan Admits Gujarat Titans Were 15-20 Runs Short vs SRH

Gujarat Titans vice-captain Rashid Khan admitted that his team was 15-20 runs short against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday at DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai. Khan, who played for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the past, was facing his former team for the first time after joining Gujarat Titans this season. The Afghan spinner said that it was a nice feeling to play against the Orange Army and heaped praise on their pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and T Natarajan who restrict them to a below-par score.

The ace spinner further said that the Gujrat bowlers tried to build pressure on SRH batters but they controlled themselves in crucial situations and scored boundaries at right time to shift the momentum.

“It was a nice feeling. It was a close match, we were 15-20 runs short as Bhuvneshwar Kumar and T Natarajan bowled really well in the death overs. They didn’t allow us to score that extra 15-20 runs, but our bowlers also started well with the new ball in the powerplay overs. Sunrisers batters batted really well and scored runs when our bowlers were trying to build pressure on them. Their batter controlled themselves in difficult situations. Overall they played a planned game where top-order made it easy for them and Nicholas Pooran finished the game for them. Hopefully, we will learn from it and try to correct our mistakes in upcoming matches," the Gujarat Titans spinner said during the media attraction.

The dew has been a major factor behind the captain’s opting to bowl first this season. However, Gujarat Titans spinner feels that so far there has not been that much dew which can affect the bowling so much as he got prepared to bowl with the wet balls during the Bangladesh tour earlier this year.

“It’s a bit difficult to bowl with the dew, but luckily so far there has not been so much dew which can affect your bowling which earlier used to be. It usually comes in the last five overs, it does create some problems but as a professional player, you have to be ready for it. I bowled before the IPL with the wet ball in Bangladesh just to get prepared for the conditions," he asserted.

Sunrisers handed the new franchise Titans their first defeat of the season and several critics and fans feel that the management has to give chances to other players like Wriddhiman Saha and Rahmanullah Gurbaz in place of out of form Matthew Wade.

Khan believes that one loss should not bring changes in the squad as every player goes through a rough patch.

“I think you lose one game it doesn’t mean you make so many changes in the team. It’s not just about we lost the game and we bring changes to the team. We keep things simple and give confidence to each and every player. It’s not that 11 players will perform each and every day, there are some tough times for each and every one. We keep supporting each other and will give confidence to each other," he added.

Talking about his bowling speed, Khan explained that if he decreases his speed then he won’t be able to hit the desired line and length.

The kind of action I have doesn’t allow me to bowl slower. If I bowl slower then maybe I won’t be able to pitch the ball in the right areas. I call myself a quick spinner who bowls around 95-100 kmph. The speed allows me to bowl the tight lines and helps me with the consistency," he added.

