'Bowlers Did Well to Restrict RCB, Batsmanship Was a Letdown' - CSK Skipper MS Dhoni After Defeat

Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni said that his bowlers did a good job while restricting Royal Challengers Bangalore to 173/8 but the batters failed to capitalize on that as they suffered a 13-run defeat. The defending champions are now on the brink of elimination with just three wins out of 10 matches. It was a collective performance from RCB bowlers as they kept putting pressure on the CSK batters by taking wickets at regular intervals.

Dhoni said that the platform was set by the bowlers as everything was up to the mark but the batsmanship let them down in the crucial clash.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

“We did well to restrict them to 170-odd runs. I felt in the later half it (the surface) could be better and we had to get off to a good start, everything was up to the mark and what let us down was the batsmanship," Dhoni said at the post-match presentation.

The CSK skipper asserted how the poor shot selection hurt the team in the end as the batters failed to curb their instinct.

“When you are chasing you know what is required and at times you have to curb your instinct and see what really the situation is demanding rather than playing your shots. The shot selection could have been better towards the end," he said.

CSK had a good start to the chase with a solid 54-run stand for the opening wicket but after that, they kept losing wickets at regular intervals as the batters failed to stabilize the innings in the middle overs.

RCB vs CSK Match Highlights IPL 2022 Updates

“We had a good start and had wickets in hand, the surface kept getting better but we lost wickets at regular intervals. We can look back at some of the shots, if we take care of those things.. chasing is about calculations and batting first is more about instinct. As a batter in the middle, you have to decide on those things. " Dhoni added.

Talking about CSK’s position on the points table, Dhoni the process matters the most rather than the position and if you take care of it everything else will go fine.

“We need to keep looking at what went wrong. It’s easy to get distracted by how many points you have. It’s the process that matters more than where you are positioned in the points table. If you take care of those things, then the points table will take care of itself," he concluded.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here