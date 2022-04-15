IPL 2022: Bullet Throw From Hardik Pandya Breaks Stumps; Play Halted | WATCH

Hardik Pandya is a livewire on the field. And he showed that once again when he effected a brilliant run out to dismiss his opposite number Sanju Samson in IPL 2022 match against Rajasthan Royals at the DY Patil Stadium. Samson was looking dangerous as he had already hit a massive 100 meter six by then as RR came out to chase a target of 193.

At this crucial juncture, Captain Pandya just changed the complexion of the game as he ran in, picked up the ball and hit the stumps in a flash. The throw was such that the stumps broke apart in two pieces and the game remain suspended for at least ten minutes as the umpire tried their best to make the stumps upright.

Earlier Pandya had played a brilliant knock (83 off 52). Coming into bat at 15/2, he paced his innings really well, before going after the bowlers. From this point on, he alongwith Abhinav Manohar shared a good stand to bail out Gujarat. Pandya also showed his brilliance with the all, after he took almost ten minutes to start off proceedings, measuring his bowling mark which required a tape to be called from the pavilion.

Coming back to the game, it was Gujarat’s fourth win of the IPL 2022 season and they climbed to the top of the points table with 8 points. Chasing a big total, Jos Buttler, who played an attacking knock (54 off 24), gave Rajasthan a flying start. He first smashed Mohammed Shami for three back-to-back boundaries in the very first over and then hit debutant Yash Dayal for two boundaries and a six in the second over.

However, his opening partner Devdutt Padikkal was dismissed for a first ball-duck in the last delivery of the same over. The promotion of R Ashwin didn’t prove effective as he was dismissed for a run-a-ball 8.

