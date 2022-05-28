IPL 2022: Calculated Destructive Ability Makes Jos Buttler the Most Dangerous T20 Batsman in the World

At 107-2 in 13 overs, Rajat Patidar and Glenn Maxwell were attacking the bowlers. Royal Challengers Bangalore were placed well for an assault across the death overs and it seemed like Rajasthan Royals would face a score somewhere in the range of 180-200.

On a spongy, bouncy Motera wicket, that seemed to be a par score. It was a sticky track, where the ball was bouncing at pace, especially when it was new. But as soon as you took pace off it, the batsmen struggled to get their timing right. It was particularly why Bangalore crashed to 157-8.

With a 180-plus target, the onus would have been on Jos Buttler to more up the runs for Rajasthan. While Patidar/Maxwell were smashing the ball, it just felt that a Buttler-special might be needed. Of course, if you have the Orange Cap holder in the batting line-up, you want him to come good. That he did so with a 150-odd target as well, and in some style, is an ode to Buttler’s destructive ability. 106 runs scored, out of the 158 needed – it was singular demolition from Buttler and Bangalore had no response.

Buttler’s statistics this season are mind-boggling – 824 runs in 16 matches, strike-rate 151.47, average 60.57, four hundreds and four half-centuries. He won’t cross Virat Kohli’s 973-run mark, but could end up second on that ‘most runs in a season’ list. And it is a remarkable one – only seven batsmen have ever crossed the 700-mark in an IPL season.

Only handful batsmen have repeated humongous run-accumulation season after season. David Warner, for example, has scored 600-plus thrice, including the current second-highest aggregate of 848 runs (2016). Chris Gayle has three such scores too, getting 700-plus twice (733 in 2012 and 708 in 2013) and going past 600 once more (608 in 2011).

This is such a rarefied list that Kohli has only ever scored 600-plus one other time (634 in 2013), apart from his record-making run in 2016. It puts Buttler’s amazing season into context – he is at the top of his game, and at the very top of the feeding chart in T20 cricket. If you are a bowler, plying your wares in franchise cricket, Buttler is the last batsman you want to face.

So, what makes Buttler so dangerous? He is nothing like Gayle, who threw his bat at anything and everything. He is not an accumulator like Kohli either. Perhaps, Buttler belongs to Warner’s school of T20 batting, in that he likes has two different gears to play with. He can smash it from ball one, or he can build his innings and then shift through gears before teeing off in the latter stages. In this, arguably, he is even better than Warner, for his propensity to club the ball to different parts of the ground stands out. Warner is more of a power hitter, while Buttler simply caresses it while tanking the ball into the stands.

Here, consider KL Rahul. He has crossed 600 four times in the last five IPL seasons, and on that fifth occasion (2019), he finished with 593 runs. It is stunning consistency from the Indian opener, who is the closest contender to Buttler for the best T20 batsman race at present. And yet, Rahul fails in the one aspect Buttler (or even Warner) succeeds in – wilful acceleration.

For an opener, it is quite easy to get into the hitting mode early. The ball is new and hard, the pitch is fresh and the powerplay overs help clear the infield with aerial effort. Buttler is adept at this tactic, but the longevity of his destructive ability is what makes him a standout T20 batsman. Buttler knows when to hold back before powering through the gears, and this trait makes him almost invaluable to any T20 side.

Let’s rewind to the 2021 T20 World in the UAE. Buttler was in superb hitting form there too, but against Sri Lanka on a tough pitch, he held back. England was down to 35-3 in 5.2 overs, and Buttler trudged to 50 off 46 balls to help resurrect the innings. At that mark, 14 overs had gone and Eoin Morgan joined him. That’s when the gloves came off – Buttler smacked 51 off the next 21 balls he faced. His strike-rate suddenly shot from 108.69 to a staggering 242.85, as England got 80 runs in the last six overs.

This phenomenon can be termed as Buttler’s quintessential clutch innings, and in T20 cricket, he has mostly perfected this art. Go back to April 22, when Buttler scored his third hundred of the season against Delhi Capitals. He had started off slow, with 11 off 14 balls, and then 50 off 36 balls. The next 50 runs came quicker – 21 balls. See the pattern? Irrespective of who’s bowling, whether on a two-paced Sharjah pitch or a placid Wankhede track, Buttler can accelerate at will.

What’s even more stunning is in the manner how Buttler has taken this clutch-innings phenomenon to the next level in this 2022 IPL. For one, it is easier to play this knock when in fine form and when you know you can make up for lost time. Like in the UAE, Buttler was in fine fettle in the early half of this tournament. And so those clutch knocks came easy, almost second nature to him.

However, in the five games preceding the Qualifier 1 against Gujarat Titans, Buttler had only scored 63 runs in five matches. Forget the Qualifier 2, first he got himself into hitting form in that game. Sample this. At the halfway mark against Gujarat, Buttler had managed only 23 off 25 balls, and then he accelerated to 80 off 52, scoring 57 off the latter 27 balls. That’s a strike-rate of 211.11.

And he only further built on this against Bangalore – 24 off the first 14 balls, then 82 off 46 balls at 178.26. The acceleration came quicker this time, as if finishing off Bangalore with kindness – the hallmark of a batsman back in hitting form. It served a timely notice to the Titans for Sunday’s summit clash – Buttler is coming for them!

