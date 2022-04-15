IPL 2022: Captaincy Allows me to Take Responsibility And be The Flag-bearer: Gujarat Titans Skipper Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya is enjoying the role of captaincy in the Indian Premier League as his team has moved to the top of the points table after beating Rajasthan Royals by 37 runs at DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai on Thursday. Hardik led his team from the front and personally excelled in all three departments. With the bat, he smashed unbeaten 87 runs to get his team to a formidable total of 192/4. In the field, he executed the crucial run-out of opposition skipper Sanju Samson. While with the ball he claimed the wicket of James Neesham.

Hardik came out to bat in the third over against Rajasthan and stayed unbeaten till the end. After the first innings, he missed the field for the initial overs due to cramps, but he returned later and led his team.

The Gujarat skipper provided an update on his fitness and said it was just cramps as he is not used to batting for so long. “Always good to win. A lot of hard work for me tonight. It was just cramps, nothing serious. I am not used to batting this long," Hardik said in the post-match presentation. With the captaincy responsibility of the new franchise, Hardik has been seen batting at number 4 this season where he took his time to get settled and then wait for the final overs to unleash himself in the final overs. RR vs GT Highlights IPL 2022 Match No. 24 Updates Talking about his new batting position, Hardik said at number 4 he gets enough time to calculate the game and take risks in the final stage of the innings. “It gives me a lot of time. I can calculate and take risk. The last game it did not come off but today I made sure I did. I have been in this situation where I have taken the role of scoring 12-ball 30. It is difficult but now at four I can control the game," he said. The 28-year-old further opened up on his motto as a captain and how the leadership role is suiting him. “Captaincy is fun and it allows me to take responsibility and be the flag-bearer. The group carries one another. My motto was I wanted everyone to be happy. That is working well for the team," he added.

