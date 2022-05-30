IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans Celebrate Victory With Open Bus Parade, CM Patel Felicitates Team Members

Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Gujarat Titans on Monday received a rousing reception from the people of Ahmedabad. The local fans gathered in numbers on the city streets as Hardik Pandya & Co celebrate the victory with an open-top bus parade.

According to a report carried out by India Today, the open-top bus parade started from Usmanpura Riverfront and ended at Vishwakunj Riverfront in Ahmedabad on Monday evening. The Gujarat Titans players and the members of the support staff were also felicitated by the state’s chief minister Bhupendrabhai Patel.

The glimpses of the parade were shared on social media. The GT Franchise took to Twitter and posted a few pictures of the mega celebration.

“We couldn’t have won this #SeasonOfFirsts without you, #TitansFAM. We can’t thank the city police enough for ensuring our roadshow was a roaring success!,” the franchise captioned the images.

The likes of Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill took to their respective Instagram handles and shared the video of the event.

Check it out:

On Sunday night, Pandya became the fourth Indian captain to win an IPL title after the likes of MS Dhoni, Gautam Gambhir and Rohit Sharma. The Titans played just one game at their home ground, Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium, and didn’t disappoint their fans in the big final.

Chasing a modest target of 131 runs, Pandya & Co defeated Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets and 11 balls to spare. Gill scored an unbeaten 43-ball 45 while Pandya chipped in with a 34-run knock off 30 deliveries.

Eventually, Gujarat Titans became only the 2nd team after Chennai Super Kings (in 2011) to win the IPL final at their home ground. Speaking at the post-match show, skipper Pandya expressed his feeling about scripting a magnificent win in front of the local fans. He said the triumph, hopefully, marks the start of a rich legacy for the franchise in the IPL.

“This is going to be a special one. We spoke about creating a legacy. Generation to come, everyone will remember this was the team who started this journey and to win the championship first year is very special,” Hardik had said.

