IPL 2022: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders – Head To Head Record

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the first match of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022. The game is scheduled for March 26, Saturday. Encounters between these two heavyweights are often referred to as the El Clásico of IPL. They have clashed twice in the finals of the IPL in 2012 and 2021.

And, as cricket enthusiasts gear up for the inaugural fixture let us take a look at their head-to-head records

Overall Head-to-Head: (26 matches- CSK 17| KKR 8)

CSK and KKR have been involved in a fierce rivalry. Till now, the Chennai-bound side has won on 17 occasions. Whereas, the Kolkata-led outfit has eight victories in their kitty. And, one match ended in no result.

Recent Head-to-Head: (Last 5 matches)

CSK have won the last four encounters against KKR.

Last 5 matches

Chennai Super Kings won by 18 runs

Chennai Super Kings won by 2 wickets

Chennai Super Kings won by 27 runs

Kolkata Knight Riders won by 10 runs

Chennai Super Kings won by 6 wickets

Record at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai:

Chennai Super Kings won the only match that was held at Wankhede Stadium between CSK and KKR. CSK won by 18 runs in the group stage. It was a high scoring encounter with CSK stitching 220 runs on board. Faf du Plessis top-scored in the match and was adjudged as the player of the match. CSK restricted KKR to 202 with Deepak Chahar and Lungi Ngidi taking four and three wickets, respectively.

Leading run-getters:

Chennai Super Kings: Suresh Raina (747)

Kolkata Knight Riders: Brendon McCullum- (346)

Highest Score in an innings:

Chennai Super Kings: Suresh Raina (109*)

Kolkata Knight Riders: Manvinder Bisla (92)

Highest Innings Total:

Chennai Super Kings: 220/3

Kolkata Knight Riders : 202 - all out

