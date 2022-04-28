IPL 2022: Chetan Sakariya Castles Aaron Finch With an Inswinger, Delights Fans With 'Goku' Celebration

Left-arm pacer Chetan Sakariya made his debut for Delhi Capitals on Wednesday and made an impact for his new franchise as early as with his third delivery of the match against Kolkata Knight Riders when he got rid of dangerman Aaron Finch cheaply.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Sakariya came in to bowl the second over of the KKR innings after his captain Rishabh Pant opted to bowl first at the Wankhede Stadium. And he could have the wicket of Finch off his second delivery had Rovman Powell managed to hold on to a high catch at deep midwicket.

However, the young fast bowler didn’t have to wait long for his first wicket as off the following delivery, an inswinger, he exploited Finch’s biggest weakness to have him castled on 3.

And Sakariya then introduced his fans to a new celebration which users on social media immediately took note of. The gesture is from Dragon Ball Z character Goku’s ‘instant transmission’.

Delhi finally included chetan sakariya in playing xi & he is into the business straight away #KKRvDC— Anudeep singh (@sainianudeep) April 28, 2022

Chetan sakariya 🔥🔥— virrrral (@CricViral3) April 28, 2022

Chetan Sakariya is doing well.RR fans: We miss you buddy @Sakariya55 You’ll always be our boy ❤ pic.twitter.com/zvihX0732O — #OneFamily #HallaBol (@Cricguy1) April 28, 2022

Sakariya made a name while playing for Rajasthan Royals and went onto make his India debut last year. He was though note retained by RR and was bought by DC for a cool Rs 4.20 crore at the IPL mega auction in February this year.

Sakariya though warmed the benches for the first seven matches of DC in the ongoing season before a hamstring niggle to Khaleel Ahmed opened up a spot in the eleven.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here