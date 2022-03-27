IPL 2022: 'Cliche of Catches Win Matches' - Faf du Plessis Admits Odean Smith's Drop Catch Hurt RCB

Captain Faf du Plessis admitted that the drop catch of Odean Smith led to Royal Challengers Bangalore’s 5-wicket defeat to Punjab Kings on Sunday at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai. RCB posted a daunting total of 205/2 but a quickfire cameo from Smith helped Punjab Kings to start the IPL 2022 campaign with a five-wicket win with an over to spare.

Smith remained unbeaten on 25 runs off just 8 balls as his innings was laced with 3 sixes and a four. However, the Windies power-hitter was dropped by young RCB opener Anuj Rawat at deep cover in the 17th over when Smith was just at 1.

After losing his first game as RCB captain, Du Plessis reflected on the drop catch of Smith as he feels that the Punjab Kings batter is one such batter who can take the game away from the opposition

“The catches towards the end.. Odean Smith 25 off 8 balls.. I think we probably dropped him on 10. After that, we are looking at some tailenders coming in. The cliche of catches win Matches," the RCB captain said at the post-match presentation.

He further talked about the conditions as he said that the bowlers decently with the wet ball but in the end, Smith snatched away the win from them.

“There was a bit of dew out there, tough night for the bowlers, but I thought they were pretty decent with the wet ball. Small margins, but they chased it down really well. They had a really good powerplay. The ball skidded on a bit more in the second innings and then we pulled it back beautifully. We did a lot of good things in the middle. But you know what Odean Smith can do to you. So you got to hold on to those chances. Even the other guy, Shahrukh Khan, didn’t really nail it tonight until the last couple of balls. So completely different game if you hold on to those chances, " Du Plessis added.

Earlier, Du Plessis smashed 88 runs on his debut for RCB with the added responsibility of captaincy. The Proteas batter paced his innings quite well on his debut at RCB after spending years with Chennai Super Kings.

It was a complete captain’s knock where the Proteas batter started the innings on a slow note but accelerated at the right moment to blow away Punjab Kings’ bowlers with his magnificent power-hitting. At one stage, he was at 17 off 30 balls but he managed to end up with 88 runs off 57 balls. His innings was laced with 7 sixes and 3 fours.

“I am just glad I got away without injuring myself because I spent so much time on my elbows diving. It was tough to start with the bat today. The first four overs the ball was swinging, I was 1 off 10 I guess. Clutching the bat a bit hard but pleasing to get through it," the RCB captain talked about his own batting performance.

