IPL 2022 Closing Ceremony Live Updates: Ranveer Singh, AR Rahman Set to Perform at Narendra Modi Stadium

biggest cricket stadium in terms of capacity in the world.

Aside from the movie stars, high-profile BCCI officials including president Sourav Ganguly, general secretary Jay Shah among others are also expected to be present and watch Gujarat Titans take on Rajasthan Royals for the trophy after the closing ceremony ends.

The ceremony will begin at 6:25 PM IST is expected to last 45 minutes meaning the match timings have been shifted by 30 minutes than the usual. The toss will be held at 7:30 PM IST while the first ball will be bowled at 8 PM IST.

Their are unconfirmed reports that actor Aamir Khan and Urvashi Rautela will also be present/perform at the ceremony.

GT have had a memorable maiden IPL campaign as they topped the first round and were the first team to punch a ticket for the playoffs. They won 10 of their 14 matches and then won the first qualifier where they defeated RR who in turn finished second during the league stage. RR then took on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Eliminator and won a one-sided clash to make it to their first ever final since the inaugural season in 2008 when they became the champions.

IPL 2022 Closing Ceremony details

When is the IPL 2022 Closing Ceremony taking place?

The IPL 2022 Closing Ceremony will take place on Sunday (May 29) from 6.30pm onwards.

Where is the IPL 2022 Closing Ceremony taking place?

The IPL 2022 Closing Ceremony is taking place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Where can I watch IPL 2022 Closing Ceremony in India?

The IPL 2022 Closing Ceremony will be live on Star Sports network and Star Gold channel. The livestream of the ceremony will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar website and App.

