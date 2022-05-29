CricketNext

IPL 2022 Closing Ceremony Live Updates: Ranveer Singh, AR Rahman Set to Perform at Narendra Modi Stadium

Follow here the live updates from IPL 2022 closing ceremony that will be held ahead of the final match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals at the Narendra Modi Stadium tonight

News18.com | May 29, 2022, 17:32 IST
a general view of the narendra modi cricket stadium

To mark 15 years of the Indian Premier League, the BCCI will draw curtains on the IPL 2022 in style with a star-studded cultural programme ahead of the final to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad today. Big names from the Indian film industry including actor Ranveer Singh and Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman will reportedly be performing at the IPL 2022 closing ceremony in what is expected to be a packed venue – the Read More

May 29, 2022 17:32 IST

How GT Made it to IPL 2022 Final

While we wait for the ceremony, here’s a look back at how the season has turned out to be for debutants Gujarat Titans. They won 10 of their 14 matches to finish at the top and then won the first qualifier to make it to the summit clash.

May 29, 2022 16:01 IST

What Time Does IPL 2022 Closing Ceremony Begin?

The event is expected to get underway from 6:25 PM IST.

May 29, 2022 16:01 IST

Ranveer Singh Bringing His Boundless Energy

May 29, 2022 15:59 IST

AR Rahman on The Theme of the Cultural Event

May 29, 2022 15:58 IST

IPL 2022 Closing Ceremony Live Updates!

Hello everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of the IPL 2022 closing ceremony set to be held prior to the final match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

biggest cricket stadium in terms of capacity in the world.

Aside from the movie stars, high-profile BCCI officials including president Sourav Ganguly, general secretary Jay Shah among others are also expected to be present and watch Gujarat Titans take on Rajasthan Royals for the trophy after the closing ceremony ends.

The ceremony will begin at 6:25 PM IST is expected to last 45 minutes meaning the match timings have been shifted by 30 minutes than the usual. The toss will be held at 7:30 PM IST while the first ball will be bowled at 8 PM IST.

Their are unconfirmed reports that actor Aamir Khan and Urvashi Rautela will also be present/perform at the ceremony.

GT have had a memorable maiden IPL campaign as they topped the first round and were the first team to punch a ticket for the playoffs. They won 10 of their 14 matches and then won the first qualifier where they defeated RR who in turn finished second during the league stage. RR then took on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Eliminator and won a one-sided clash to make it to their first ever final since the inaugural season in 2008 when they became the champions.

IPL 2022 Closing Ceremony details

When is the IPL 2022 Closing Ceremony taking place?

The IPL 2022 Closing Ceremony will take place on Sunday (May 29) from 6.30pm onwards.

Where is the IPL 2022 Closing Ceremony taking place?

The IPL 2022 Closing Ceremony is taking place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Where can I watch IPL 2022 Closing Ceremony in India?

The IPL 2022 Closing Ceremony will be live on Star Sports network and Star Gold channel. The livestream of the ceremony will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar website and App.

