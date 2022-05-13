IPL 2022: 'Clueless' Umpire Faces Fans' Wrath on Social Media: 'He is Real Joke'

Chennai Superkings slumped to another loss in IPL 2022 this time to Mumbai Indians after which they were knocked out of the tournament. But at one stage they had Mumbai on the mat as they had reduced them to 33/4. It could have been 33/5 had umpire’s decision proved right. It was Hrithik Shokeen who was given out, but the DRS proved that the decision by the on-field umpire was wrong. And it came after the umpire showed a lot of apprehensions. The fans spotted it on TV and made sure that they slam him on Twitter. Some of them even alleged that he raised his finger under the pressure from CSK skipper MS Dhoni.

It should have been a match with no DRS for both sides #CSKvsMI— Laxman Sivaramakrishnan (@LaxmanSivarama1) May 12, 2022

Omg that Umpire is real joke— Ashwini/ಅಶ್ವಿನಿ(KP Navgire STAN) (@AshuCric07) May 12, 2022

Lol, umpire was clueless. Gave it out on appeal. This is officially the worst piece of umpiring I have seen.— Shubh Aggarwal (@shubh_chintak) May 12, 2022

There was such a huge gap?Umpire wasn’t ready to give it out firstly but gave out under pressure?Btw csk fans fittus ha roneka nahi ab, umpire ke naam pe. This was clear not out. — Shrutika // Unreliable Car Season (@Shrustappen33) May 12, 2022

Umpire’s got no clue. Going by the vibe of the appeal.— Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) May 12, 2022

Umpire raised the finger only because of dhoni there— arfan (@Im__Arfan) May 12, 2022

Conway not get to use DRS but Shokeen does and he escapes. How is this a fair game again?— Sujith (@isujithh) May 12, 2022

Daniel Sams claimed 3/16 while Riley Meredith and Kumar Kartikeya scalped 2/27 and 2/22 respectively as Mumbai Indians bowled out Chennai Super Kings for 97 before surviving some anxious moments to rattle the runs and claim a five-wicket win in Match 59 of the IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium here on Thursday.

Chasing 98 for victory, Mumbai Indians were in trouble at 33/4, losing their top batters Ishan Kishan (6) and skipper Rohit Sharma (18) cheaply. However, sensible batting by young middle-order batter Tilak Varma (34 not out, 32 balls, 4×4), Hrithik Shokeen (18, 23 balls, 2 x 4), and Tim David (16 not out, 7 balls, 6 x 2), helped Mumbai Indians reach 103/5 and register their third victory in 12 matches.

Hrithik Shokeen was saved because DRS was functional.Conway - not the same luck. — Akhil (@akhil7prakash) May 12, 2022

Why isn’t anyone talking about how rules weren’t the same for both the teams? Had Mumbai not had DRS in the powerplay they would have been 34-5 and this would have been an entirely different game. Did I miss something? #MIvCSK #CSKvMI #ipl2022— Shubham Dhingra (@SDhingra27) May 12, 2022

• No DRS because of power issue.• Umpire was about to give wide and then raised his finger. • Huge spike on Ultra edge when there was either nothing or very thin edge. • Rajat took single on 6th, Faf faced first ball of next over and nobody noticed. STRANGE#IPL2022 — DIVYANSH¹⁷ ॐ (@ImDivyansh_17) May 12, 2022

Choosing to bowl first, the Mumbai Indians pacers bowled good lines and hard length and used the juice in the wicket well. The ball was swinging even in the 8th over but there were no demons in the pitch. CSK were hard-done on some occasions but their batters too did not show necessary application to counter the condition and good bowling.

In reply, Mumbai looked in trouble as they ended the powerplay at 36/4, only a slightly better position compared to CSK who were 32/5. Mukesh Choudhary bowled brilliantly, claiming 3/23 in four unchanged overs, troubling the Mumbai Indian batters with his superb line and length, using the juice in the pitch. But in the end, the score of 97 did not give CSK enough leeway.

Mukesh Choudhary raised Chennai Super Kings’ hopes of an unlikely win as he claimed 3/23 in his four overs, bowled unchanged, as Dhoni went on the attack. Choudhary, the joint-most successful bowler for CSK with Dwayne Bravo at 16 wickets, made the most of the conditions and bowled a superb line and hard length to rattle the Mumbai Indians batting order.

