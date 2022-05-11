IPL 2022: Cricket Fans Angry After Shreyas Iyer Reveals KKR CEO Involved in Team Selection

While Kolkata Knight Riders have kept their playoff hopes alive after defeating Mumbai Indians on May 9, a shocking revelation made by KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer has got the internet talking. Iyer mentioned that coach Brendon McCullum and CEO Venky Mysore play a big part in decision making and team selections.

Iyer, during the post-match presentation, added that some tough decisions had to be made as well. “We discussed with the coaches and obviously, the CEO is also involved in team selection so especially, Baz (Brendon McCullum), he goes to the players and tells them,” Iyer was quoted as saying.

The skipper also expressed gratitude to the squad for being able to keep their heads up even after a lot of chopping and changing, saying that he is “really proud of the team for supporting each other throughout.”

Well, it seems this didn’t go down well with cricket fans out there. Fans were quick to express their take on Twitter. Most of them have criticised the team management too.

Interesting from Shreyas Iyer. Casually drops this: "obviously the CEO is also involved in team selection".cricketing decisions should be left with cricketers not ceo. That’s why you are in this states#. Struggling to find combination. @KKRiders— deepu suresh (@deepsea050) May 9, 2022

A user said, “Really like the courage of Shreyas Iyer exposing CEO who is responsible for team selections. Because it’s definitely not the reflection of his captaincy skills when he was leading DC. BAZ and Venky Mysore spoiled this team.”

Really like courage of Shreyas Iyer exposing CEO who is responsible for team selections. Because it’s definitely not the reflection of his captaincy skills when he was leading DC. BAZ & venky Mysore spoiled this team.— Mathmagician (@NaniPruthviraj) May 9, 2022

Others followed suit.

What the heck why is CEO involved in team selections 😂😂— Satvik (@satvik__csk) May 9, 2022

“Why is CEO involved,” read one of the comment.

Bhai ceo kyun involved hai 🤨🤨🤨— Padmasree (@Padmasree05) May 10, 2022

A person quoted Shreyas Iyer’s interview and said, “Shreyas Iyer (on team selection) said, “It’s really difficult to tell players about their axing. CEO at times is also involved in team selections. Each and every player takes it well".

Shreyas Iyer (on team selection) said, "It's really difficult to tell players about their axing. CEO at times is also involved in team selections. Each and every player takes it well".— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 9, 2022

“CEO should not be given the authority of team selection,” another tweeted.

CEO should not be given authority of team selection. Paisa laga hai thik hai.. but team pe wishwas rakho. @harbhajan_singh said rightly today ki agar ek team ke sath hi khelte hai and minimum changes rakhte to situation diff hoti.— PaanduPanda (@paandupanda) May 9, 2022

A few declared that Kolkata Knight Riders never play with a team selected by their captain.

KKR me captain ki team khelti bhi kab hai 😂 ya to couch ya CEO ki hi team khelti hai— CHATRA RAM PARMAR (@chatra_parmar) May 10, 2022

As CEO, @VenkyMysore didn't release Nagarkoti,Mavi for 2 Year when they were injured nd Russell when he was banned(2017)But SOME JHATU FAN of Shreyas Iyer saying Venky Mysore dropped Venky Varun nd Cummins after 3 Game🤣 Becoz ShReYaS IyEr HaS NoT MuCh SaY In TeAm SeLeCtIoN😂 — KKR Bhakt 🇮🇳 (@KKRSince2011) May 10, 2022

Some even compared Shreyas Iyer with David Warner and wondered if the Indian batter also faced similar consequences - like the Aussie player - for speaking against the management.

This Iyer is revealing too much, kahi Warner jaisa haal iska bhi na ho jaye pic.twitter.com/OKZBVjyM2F— Sandeep Bhaiya (@Sandeep_Bhaiya_) May 9, 2022

Meanwhile, after defeating Mumbai Indians by 52 runs, Kolkata Knight Riders have jumped to the seventh spot in the points tally.

As far as the playoff race is concerned, Gujarat Titans have become the first team to reach the top four after defeating Lucknow Super Giants by 62 runs on Tuesday.

