CricketNext

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » IPL 2022: CSK Get Sri Lankan Matheesha Pathirana to Replace Injured Adam Milne
1-MIN READ

IPL 2022: CSK Get Sri Lankan Matheesha Pathirana to Replace Injured Adam Milne

Young Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana (Twitter)

Young Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana (Twitter)

Chennai Super Kings signed Matheesha Pathirana as a replacement for Adam Milne for the Indian Premier League

Cricketnext Staff

Chennai Super Kings on Thursday named young Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana as replacement for injured Adam Milne in the ongoing Indian Premier League.

New Zealand’s Milne suffered a hamstring injury in CSK’s first match against Kolkata Knight Riders on March 26, which was also the season opener, weeks after which he has been ruled out of the tournament.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE SCHEDULE RESULTS ORANGE CAP PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

Pathirana, a young 19-year old medium pacer, was a part of Sri Lanka’s U19 World Cup squads in 2020 and 2022.

“He will join CSK at the price of INR 20 lakh,” the IPL said in a statement.

List of replacement players so far in the IPL 2022:
FranchiseInjured / Replaced PlayerReplacement Player
GTJason RoyRahmanullah Gurbaz
KKRAlex HalesAaron Finch
LSGMark WoodAndrew Tye
RCBLuvnith SisodiaRajat Patidar
RRNathan Coulter-Nile
KKRRasik DarHarshit Rana
CSKDeepak Chahar
CSKAdam MilneMatheesha Pathirana

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here

Cricketnext Staff

A team of reporters, writers and editors brings you news, analyses, features, live scores, results, stats and everything that’s cricket from all over ...Read More

Tags
first published:April 21, 2022, 14:51 IST