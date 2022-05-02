IPL 2022: CSK Owner N Srinivasan Drops His Judgement On Ravindra Jadeja Stepping Down

Ravindra Jadeja stepped down from the position of CSK captaincy after a string of poor results saw them being pushed to eighth position in a ten-team affair. They had won just two out of six games and were languishing with four points. Now, with Dhoni back at the helm, the team has made an instant impact as they beat SRH by 13 runs on Sunday. But Jadeja’s removal came as a shocker as no one expected it to happen. But with trophy like IPL—where CSK had been so successful, the management didn’t want to take a chance.

“Ravindra Jadeja has decided to relinquish captaincy to focus and concentrate more on his game and has requested MS Dhoni to lead CSK. MS Dhoni has accepted to lead CSK in the larger interest and to allow Jadeja to focus on his game,” the statement from CSK read.

Meanwhile, team owner N Srinivasan has reacted to the whole affair. He replied to a query by ‘Cricbuzz.’ “I go with the captain’s decision," he said, without explicitly mentioning which captain did he refer to. Earlier MS Dhoni also explained why Jadeja left the captaincy.

“He knew and got enough time to prepare, what is important is you want him to lead the side and I wanted that transition to happen. At the end of the season, you don’t want him to feel as the captaincy was done by someone else and I’m just going for toss.

“So it was a gradual transition. Spoon-feeding doesn’t really help captain, on the field you have to take those crucial decisions and you have to take responsibility for those decisions.

“Once you become the captain, we have to take care of lot many things and that also includes your own game," he said.

Jadeja struggled for runs as he was named the skipper, accounting for 112 runs in 96 balls this season while picking five wickets.

